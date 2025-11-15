FYI: Utah and the Mormon church will become a steady theme here soon. I didn’t choose it, it chose me.

I’m home, finally, catching up after a week away— working on a birthday recap stocked with insider gossip, rumors, and gratuitous name dropping, writing like crazy so we can dive into the Epstein files. Jay Beecher will be with me LIVE Sunday. He brings exclusive updates from the Maxwell camp. If you’d like to join the conversation, I’ve set up a chat HERE for the file drops . Later this week I’ll share what I learned from Mark Epstein (autopsy photos & why he’s convinced his brother was murdered). PAID subs have access to all the chats. I’m predicting coming weeks will be unprecedented. HIH support chats are designed to save your sense and sanity. In the meantime: take a look at Tim Ballard’s claims. I’ll be interviewing him this week.

Some of you may recall the success of the film Sound of Freedom that came out in 2023, made by Angel Studios. The movie, starring Jim Caviezel, depicted the work of Tim Ballard, a federal agent who quit his job and, with a small group of people, risked their lives to rescue children from human trafficking in South America.

Ballard is currently in the crosshairs of an alleged smear campaign against he and his wife (and the anti-human trafficking work they have done) led by the LDS church in Utah.

This story is still developing, but here’s the press release sent by his PR team:

Tim Ballard vs. the Deep Church:

Following the 2023 success of Sound of Freedom, President Trump urged Tim Ballard to run for the U.S. Senate in Utah. In conjunction with President Trump, Congress also proposed the Sound of Freedom Act, which included action against Utah-based Satanic Ritual Abuse of children. Weeks later, representatives of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in conjunction with the George Soros-owned, anti-Christian tabloid outlet, Vice News, commenced a massive defamation campaign against Ballard, thus effectively knocking him out of the Senate Race and thwarting Congress’ efforts to pass the Sound of Freedom Act. Ballard and has wife, Katherine, were then hit with false allegations and lawsuites that alleged sexual abuse by the couple. The Church then used the tabloid defamation to do further damage to the Ballard’s reputation, by handing the Lie to their LDS ecclesiastical leader with instructions to ex-communicate Ballard. Central to the conspirators was Kelly Suarez, the female trafficker depicted in Sound of Freedom, who sued Tim, Katherine and Angel Studios. She has since been convicted for child trafficking, and the other lawsuits have, for the most part, ended in similarly tragic fates for the false accusers. Civil and criminal action is pending against all conspirators, and indictments are expected very soon.

In the meantime, Church authorities have refused to retract the obvious defamation, which is now being used by groups like ISIS, and traffickers and pedophiles in general, to obstruct Ballard’s work.

Some theater chains have refused to show Hidden War, due to the Church’s refusal to retract its lie. Children remain in the crosshairs of these lies and conspiracies.

We ask all theater chains and people to read the court documents and a letter sent to Church officials pleading for relief, so the truth might be known, and children no longer must suffer under this conspiracy.

Ballard’s team will now immediately be broadcasting a short docu-series to clear the way for their rescue efforts. It’s called BackFire: The Excommunication Story of Tim Ballard.