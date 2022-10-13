Is it just me, or are we drowning in celebrity lawsuits this year? I swear lately, I log on to check my horoscope and see which new celebrity sex crimes are heading to court.

It’s like trials have become the new Oscars. But with worse lighting and higher ratings.

Spacey Vs. Rapp was not the highest on my radar, but a creep show worthy of our attention nonetheless. If only because it opens up the conversation about Spacey's extended hall pass, drags in the Clintons, Epstein / Maxwell, and a few mysterious deaths for good measure. Plus, it’s Halloween, and what’s scarier than Kevin as Frank, promising to 'kill ‘em with kindness,' after new allegations against him had just emerged?

Ok, the Clinton Body Count. But let's go slow. And consider how meta this all is.

House of Cards is based on the Clintons, dear friends of Spacey, notorious for leaving lots of dead or disappearing people in their wake. Just like Frank & Claire Underwood. Just like Kevin Spacey.

Scripts writing life or life writing scripts?

Spacey is not facing criminal charges here. Rapp is seeking a 40 million dollar payout. But it could open the floodgates. When Rapp was asked why he waited so long to come forward with these allegations, he replied, “I came forward because I knew I was not the only one Kevin Spacey had made advances to.”

The response, I’m told, created uproar in the courtroom. The jury was instructed to disregard the statement. But we all know it’s the truth. Rapp is one of countless to be assaulted by Spacey over the years. A few incidents are detailed below, along with anon emails I received about his misconduct.

With the Weinstein trial only two weeks away, and so much preparation ahead, I had no interest in being in NY for this case, but a couple of my friends have been going and sharing their court notes with me.

Let’s take a look.

“Throughout its four seasons, the Netflix political thriller has slowly, lurchingly abandoned the British series that inspired it. And as it has done so, it has come to embrace almost every overheated conspiracy theory that was spread about the Clintons in the fetid swamp of 1990s email forwards. House of Cards all but suggests that all the worst rumors ever spread about the Clintons — in both their personal and professional lives — are true. But it also gains a certain poignancy from pondering a question that many have thought about but few have fictionalized quite like the show has: Just how are these two still married to each other?” - Vox.com

Trial Start Date: NY, October 6th, 2022

Judge: Lewis Kaplan: Appointed by Bill Clinton / Presided over Prince Andrew v. Virginia Giuffre

Early talking points: Prosecution is no longer including damages for claims of medical and lost earnings. The defense is arguing that Rapp never told his therapist of 20 years about the abuse and that Rapp is simply jealous of Spacey’s (whose real name is Kevin Spacey Fowler) career.