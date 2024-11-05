"Elections belong to the people. It's their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters."

— Abraham Lincoln

"Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education."

- Franklin D. Roosevelt

"A man without a vote is a man without protection."

- Lyndon B. Johnson

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

- Martin Luther King, Jr

"All voting is a sort of gaming, like checkers or backgammon, with a slight moral tinge to it, a playing with right and wrong."

- Henry David Thoreau

"Always vote for principle, though you may vote alone, and you may cherish the sweetest reflection that your vote is never lost."

- John Quincy Adams

"Every citizen of this country should be guaranteed that their vote matters, that their vote is counted, and that in the voting booth, their vote has as much weight as that of any CEO, any member of Congress or any President."

- Barbara Boxer

"We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate."

- Thomas Jefferson

"The ballot is stronger than the bullet."

- Abraham Lincoln



"One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors."

- Plato



"The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all."

- John F. Kennedy



"Always vote for principle, though you may vote alone, and you may cherish the sweetest reflection that your vote is never lost."

- John Quincy Adams



"A vote is like a rifle; its usefulness depends upon the character of the user."

- Theodore Roosevelt



