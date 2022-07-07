Yesterday, when court documents revealed evidence of Elon Musk’s latest surrogacy success story, a set of twins born to an ex employee of his sometime between the births of Amber and Grime’s baby girls, I was reminded of yet another Epstein parallel Musk appears to be strangely shadowing. Over zealous egos seeding the planet with top shelf brainiac branded sperm.

As we know, the only thing Jeffery Epstein loved more than underage girls at his mansion was astute scientists gathered round his table.

The same effort he put into fusing connections with elite political leaders and Hollywood big whigs, he devoted to securing relationships with the top scientists in the industry. Insinuating himself into corners of the elite community in hopes of further pursuing his personal fascination with eugenics and other fringe fields like cryonics. He was known for generously funding the kind of controversial experiments other investors would decline based on moral conflict. Kind of like a guy collecting investors while chasing real estate on Mars when planet earth could use certainly use a little extra love and attention?

“Mr. Epstein did not hide his interest in tinkering with genes — and in perpetuating his own DNA.”

Epstein (often with the aid of Maxwell as polished co-host) was known to dedicate elaborate weekend getaways at each of his estates to house variously themed scientific discussions. Topics ranging on everything from molecular engineering to population control. One notoriously documented weekend panel was entirely devoted to doom’s day studies regrading catastrophic events.

Epstein, it appears, was enthralled by the notion of violent world endings.

The New York Times article from 2019 wrote of these events,

“Scientists gathered at dinner parties at Mr. Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, where Dom Pérignon and expensive wines flowed freely, even though Mr. Epstein did not drink. He hosted buffet lunches at Harvard’s Program for Evolutionary Dynamics, which he had helped start with a $6.5 million donation. The lure for some of the scientists was Mr. Epstein’s money. He dangled financing for their pet projects. Some of the scientists said that the prospect of financing blinded them to the seriousness of his sexual transgressions, and even led them to give credence to some of Mr. Epstein’s half-baked scientific musings.”

Submarine, operated by Maxwell, modified with special features to accommodate Hawking’s underwater island tour

As for the reproduction scheme, Epstein’s grand plan was to inject the human race with his DNA by impregnating up to 20 women at a time amidst a baby making factory he had planned for his vast New Mexico ranch. A goal fueled by his longstanding fascination with transhumanism: “the science of improving the human population through technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence.” Modern-day eugenics, “perfecting the human genome,” by cultivating a desired version of the human race through controlled breeding. “Superior humans” built by carefully curated DNA.

"It was not a secret," the Times wrote.

In addition to branded breeding, Epstein was also heavily into cryonics, in which people’s bodies are frozen to be brought back to life in the future. In a grossly predictable metaphor, Epstein naturally wanted his head and penis to be frozen after death.

Knowing this, watching the grim parallels unfolding before us (particularly in this little space) it’ll be interesting to see how much weirder things get with Musk and this whole genetic assembly line he’s currently manning (In the name of sparing society’s crumble, of course.)

If he is indeed loosely following the Epstein handbook, might we expect a request for his “crooked rocket“ to be put on ice alongside his mega brain at some point as well?

Based on recent headlines, regarding his teenage trans child dropping the Musk name and cutting all ties to him legally and emotionally, it seems maybe family therapy should come before another spontaneous embryo mixer.

Selfishly though I can’t stop thinking about the E books Oonagh Heard and Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk are going to write …

