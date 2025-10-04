Photos By Korina Marie

“Part of what I do is not overthink everything. I write what I like.”

At the office on the corner of PCH, tourists wander in search of the perfect sunset selfie, and visitors arrive unannounced, drawn, it seems, by the magnetic hum of my suite. An older woman in a hand-knit sweater lingers for hours, imploring me to investigate the “suspicious” death of Andrew Breitbart, while a man in a red cap materializes with videos of someone scaling the border wall. Another stops by on behalf of a wife or sister; women on their way to happy hour shout from the street; others holler from the stoplight; teenage Mormon girls climb the stairs, hands clasped, whispering blessings (their presence a particular favorite of Hayes’s).

Writing for a living is at once amazing and absurd: distilling theories and emotions meant to persuade, polishing them into forms strangers across the world will judge and discard, all while carrying the private weight of dreams and horrors that feel simultaneously important and indulgent. Order is supposed to be the key to success, though I have not mastered it; I wake and arrive at different hours each day, my desk angled toward the ocean, framed by a wide window where palm fronds cut the horizon, while Oval Office press conferences stream live on dueling TVs and the day dissolves into drafts, edits, calls, and gossip.

I talk to a handful of federal inmates, arranging notes to reveal what their trials overlooked, and sometimes host local women I trust for lunch, trading theories on current events or settling in to watch films. The office exists in a constant state of flux, part newsroom, part living room, part theater for anyone curious enough to enter, a stage for both spectacle and reflection.

Shortly after my sign went up, the city came knocking, someone having called to report us, accusing us of invading and ignoring city laws. The Laguna Beach Democratic Club was less than thrilled by my presence. A friend, whose sister is a member, told me that someone had proclaimed indignantly at a meeting, “We cannot have her here!”

Beyond these small dramas, the city unfolds in color and motion. A burnt-red 1963 electric car—cartoonish and lumbering at 12 MPH through Laguna’s alleys on morning coffee runs—has become part of the scenery. Mike found it on Craigslist for $800, sprayed it red before a photoshoot, and now it’s my “company vehicle,” awaiting its HIH racing logo.

Above the office is a sound bath studio, whose sessions hum high into the second story on Sunday nights, glassy bowls glowing in the window. I joined once, lying flat in the dark as a gong knocked loose racing thoughts, and a gypsy-like woman hovered her hands around my legs, sending a jolt of warmth that nearly lifted me from meditation.

Inside, the fridge is always stocked—Mexican beers for New Yorker photographers, miniature Diet Cokes for female writers—as is the pantry: dried fruit, sourdough crisps, salted nuts, oil-free popcorn. Surfers stop by on their way to the coves, witches arrive with sage and ornate cards, anti-vax mothers leave envelopes for RFK, teenagers raid the snacks, and gifts pile up: flowers, socks, owl mugs, old magazines. Even the rusted bus in the lot, Kennedy and Trump stickers faded in the sun, has become a photo opportunity. Next door, the tiki bar glows behind a giant seashell lit to resemble waves, its drinks stiff and dumplings the only thing worth eating, waiters ignoring you regardless of booth choice.

Only recently have mainstream folk ventured in, curious about what they once dismissed: a barefoot woman in her 40s, an ex-mommy blogger turned writer, liberal in appearance, leaning right in thought, occupying a suite above the Pacific once reserved for respectable outlets. The space itself feels like a stage, mid-century glass weathered by sun and seagulls competing with FOX News, magazines curling into relics, The Enquirer beside LIFE’s cinematic moon landing that never was, Dunne and Didion hovering like saints of judgment.

I ask only that visitors enter with curiosity, because I still believe in the power of conversation to dissolve agendas, soften bias, and awaken dormant connection. Perhaps naïve, but people like me are better in person, and curiosity runs both ways; to understand how others think, I surrender as subject, knowing I may be misconstrued. I want to know what inspires other writers, even if their version of events disappoints.

Last month,Clare Malone profiled me for The New Yorker. We first met at the Young Republican Gala in New York, where I sat beside Corey Lewandowski and watched Alex Brusewitz faint, shattering a podium. Clare remembers me in a bowtie with a martini—a drink I do not typically like, but for those occasions, it works. I found her piece fair, tracing me from inauguration highs to a friendship’s unraveling, though when I spoke to Vicky Ward, who is quoted in the article, she revealed a line left out—that people forget I can “flip” at any moment. She is right, and critics underestimate that, which is a shame; it clarifies that I am not boxed in by MAGA worship. I chase my own approval, and always will.

By night, the office glows above the highway, catching the last streaks of Pacific sun. From the street, it looks like a set suspended between spectacle and story—which, I suppose, is what it is.

Thank you, to The New Yorker, for hearing me out.

Excerpts:

“Kraus, a recent convert to right-wing politics—she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016—doesn’t look like a Maga conservative. A petite brunette with clear blue eyes, a pert nose, and an easy manner, she favors oversized shirts and menswear-inspired suits. Before her year on the campaign trail, she told me, she’d never worn a blazer. “I think the expectation to sort of match the occasion was hard for someone who lives in California and doesn’t really wear makeup or shoes,” she said. The first time I met her in person, at a gala for New York’s Young Republican Club, she wore a sleek suit with a bow tie and heels, drank a vodka Martini, and called Nigel Farage “cute.”

*Someone please Nigel I said so?

“Kraus sat at a pale-wood desk, a lit candle and a black crystal not far from her reach. Her eyes were obscured behind dark-green sunglasses, and she occasionally sipped a saffron latte; as we spoke, her fingers never left her phone. At one point, she took a call from Nicholas Tartaglione, Jeffrey Epstein’s former cellmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. She has written multiple posts about Tartaglione, a former cop turned drug dealer who was convicted of kidnapping and murdering four men, positing that he was framed. He is now seeking a Presidential pardon, an effort that did not appear to be going well. “Trump is known as the pardon President,” Kraus said soothingly into the phone. After a few minutes, she said goodbye. Later, I asked her how many inmates she was talking to for various stories. She thought for a moment. “Four?”

*Working to expose potentially wrongfully convicted individuals is a growing passion of mine—I’m probably most proud of that work so far.

MAHA:

“At the National Press Club, she had on a green plaid jacket with trousers and a pair of Jessica Simpson pumps, which she soon shucked off. At one point during Bigtree’s speech, Calley Means, one of Kennedy’s advisers, appeared. Kraus crossed the room to give him a hug. She had previously raised suspicions on Substack that Means, a former food-and-drug lobbyist, and his younger sister, Casey—a medical-residency dropout who is now Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Surgeon General—were “industry plants sent to shift focus from vaccine safety to the more palatable concept of ‘food as medicine.’ ” But she had since reversed course, writing that “upon closer examination, their mission appears rooted in personal conviction, shaped by profound loss, educational disillusionment, and a shared determination to transform healthcare.” Now, as Kraus directed Means to pose for a Polaroid, they discussed the evening’s festivities and promised to keep in touch.”

* I expect everyone to stop and pose for my Polaroids, and typically they all do.

Sean Spicer:

“Later, Spicer told me, “All due respect, but if it were my event I would have been, like, ‘What the fuck are you doing bringing a reporter to a dinner?’ ” But Kraus is determinedly unfiltered, dedicated to giving her readers, many of whom are mothers, a behind-the-scenes view of Kennedy’s world—and of the space that she occupies within it. Her own contribution to mainstreaming his message, she told me, shouldn’t be underestimated: “I don’t think he gets what I’ve really done for him.”

*Sean Spicer tells me he spent a thoughtful hour praising me on the call with Clare, but yes, he thought I was out of my mind for bringing a reporter to a MAHA dinner. lol

The Goal:

“Kraus is not a health freak, nor is she a dogmatic conservative. She’s pro-choice and supports gay rights, but she also embraces many of Trump’s immigration policies. She rejects both established vaccine science and the mainstream media’s treatment of shifting gender dynamics. Her writing delves into all these issues, but she is most interested in gossip and what she calls “quality conspiracy.” “My goal is to simplify everything,” she told me. “I don’t have a political audience. I’m not writing for Washington, D.C.”

*All true

Maxwell:

“In Instagram stories, she unspooled the life of Maxwell’s father—a media magnate whose untimely death on his yacht, in 1991, had aroused suspicions of foul play—and concluded that Maxwell was unjustly taking the fall for Epstein. “That was the case that taught me how I was going to approach the role of an independent journalist,” Kraus told me. “I’ve been harassed endlessly over saying that she’s a scapegoat and that I don’t think her trial was fair.”

*My stance on Maxwell hasn’t changed since the first week of her trial.

The Assistant:

“When I walked in, Kraus and her niece Alicia Tang, who works as her assistant, were discussing ads that needed to be posted—one for headphones and another for a holistic-food app. The office was light-filled and airy, with a wooden swing dangling from the ceiling. Two big-screen TVs played Fox News, and large racks filled with vintage issues of Life and Esquire lined one of the walls. By the entryway, Kraus had hung Julian Wasser’s portrait of Joan Didion smoking a cigarette beside a Corvette; in the bathroom, near a tissue box adorned with a shirtless picture of R.F.K., Jr., there was a framed excerpt from Didion’s essay “Self-Respect.”

*Alicia is the BEST assistant. She’s calming and organized, and because I practically raised her (I was ten when she was born and took her over as a living baby doll) she understands me. That dynamic is ideal, and her baby Margot is HIH muse in training.

The Office:

“Late this spring, I travelled to Laguna Beach to see Kraus. It was chilly and overcast, but bougainvillea were blooming, the locals were tan, and preteen boys were playing hacky sack in the street—nature and mankind performing a live-action tableau of California well-being. Kraus’s office is in a rust-red, two-story retail building a stone’s throw from the beach. A large American flag flew from the porch railing, and “House Inhabit” was painted in large white letters above the brand’s slogan, which Kraus adopted a few years ago: “media for the people, by the people.”

Vaccines:

“Why are we vaccinating them as babies?” Kraus, who has four sons, said. Her oldest son had been inoculated on schedule, but she had waited with her other children. “I didn’t do Hayes until he was five years old,” she said.”

*He’s 11 now —just fine.

Life + Writing:

“That year, she and her husband bought a low-slung ranch home in San Clemente, an upscale beach town in Orange County, and renovated it themselves. Kraus documented the process online. The result—a gleaming-white minimalist interior that Kraus said was inspired by Leonard Cohen’s house on the Greek island of Hydra—garnered coverage in design blogs. She partnered with Samsung and the clothing brand Dôen, whose flowing dresses she often wore in her photos. Kraus told me that it was a personal decision to widen her focus beyond motherhood. “At a certain point, the kids were getting older, and they’re aware, and they have their own issues,” she said. “I don’t want to ever interfere with their confidence by how I present them online.”

The Shift:

“Offline, Kraus was experiencing her first misgivings about liberal orthodoxy. During the 2018 Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, in which Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexually assaulting her four decades earlier, Kraus wrote that she tried to speak with a friend about her discomfort with the “believe all women” ethos. She had known girls in high school who had lied about assaults, Kraus said; as the mother of four sons, she worried about the possibility that they could be falsely accused. “Why can’t it be ‘listen to all women’?” she asked. The friend reacted poorly. “Eventually, she stopped calling altogether,” Kraus wrote. “Space for conversation I knew was shrinking.”

Candace:

“Kraus said that the feud with Owens had “made me look at all of these people differently. It’s like its own media. But it’s not media I really trust.” (Owens told me, “No one ever knows what she is talking about. Jessica Reed Kraus is unwell.”

*LOL!

HIH Demographics:

“The top cities for “House Inhabit” followers are San Diego, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York, making its audience a highly desirable demographic for advertisers.”

*Liberal suburban cities are at the top. Interesting, no?

Uncensored Parenting:

“By Election Day, she was firmly entrenched in Trump world. This past New Year’s, as Trump was preparing to return to the White House, Kraus attended a party at the home of the billionaire right-wing tech investor Peter Thiel. “The Miami power gays are something else,” she wrote in a text to her nine-year-old son. “We’re eating lobster on a boat while a man hovers over the water with sparks flying from his boots. Fireworks at midnight. I’ll send you photos later!”

*Just imagine how great Hayes Kraus memoirs will be…