House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Nance's avatar
Susan Nance
Jun 18, 2022

Wow. I would love to be connected to this woman. I was also raised by two deaf parents, and was not taught sign language.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carrie Wilson's avatar
Carrie Wilson
Jun 22, 2022

Currently sat in Tuscany reading Wide Sargasso Sea. (Prequel to Jane Eyre). Might go and see if I can find this one to read next. Thanks x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture