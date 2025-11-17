Sunday Scandal With Jay Beecher: The Ghost of Epstein

Hello, and happy Sunday!

I’m delighted to welcome back Jay Beecher, here to break down the latest developments in the Epstein files drop. Amid a tidal wave of misinformation, it’s been frustrating to watch so many ill‑equipped pundits recap the saga with slight knowledge of the case. Under reckless and sensationalized framing, legal clarity and unbiased reporting get tossed right out the window. Jay knows this case inside and out, so he takes methodical care in digging out what mainstream outlets consistently overlook. His efforts expose a patterns of manipulation shaping the headlines. It’s crazy — the things he digs up that no one else has.

Neither of us cares where the truth leads—only that unpopular facts are presented in full. Thankfully, this is now a two-person effort, and HIH readers are a vital part of it. Jay’s other editorial roles were removed after his controversial stance on Ghislaine Maxwell. If anyone can help offset that loss of income, please consider it.

Our mission is simple: inject brains and sensibility to a news cycle dominated by spin to reveal how contrived narratives thrive. Jay has documentation of all that’s been censored, along with an extensive archive of exclusive audio and interviews from sources mainstream media refuses to touch.

Once he hits 500 paying subscribers, he plans to release everything he has. Let’s help him get there?

Turnout today was fantastic! Together (ideally around noon every Sunday) we’ll be LIVE, diving deep into an array of legal sagas on our radar: Elizabeth Holmes, Joe Exotic, Nicholas Tartaglione, and more.

Jay and I are also launching a real-time murder investigation, connecting Nick’s case to current events, which we’ll solve together as a group. Paid subscribers will get exclusive access to a dedicated chat for the series.

What’s coming next, you won’t find anywhere else. Trust me: it’s going to get very interesting when several of these stories start to unfold and connect.

Up Ahead: C Girl on the latest Kohberger bombshells, Nick on Comey’s “dirty tricks,” Aaron Everitt’s musings, and an interview with Tim Ballard which will address details in the article posted yesterday.

Today’s conversation traces the history of Trump and Epstein’s friendship, the fallout that followed, sophisticated revenge tactics that emerged, victim fraud, and Michael Wolff’s role as a hypocritical narrator profiting from the chaos. Thanks for watching!

Referenced:

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sentencing Remarks

“Your Honor, it is hard for me to address the court after listening to the pain and anguish expressed in the statements made today. The terrible impact on the lives of so many women is difficult to hear and even more difficult to absorb, both in its scale and extent. I acknowledge their suffering and empathize deeply with all the victims in this case.

I also acknowledge that I have been convicted of helping Jeffrey Epstein commit these crimes. And despite the many helpful and positive things I have done in my life—and will continue to do to assist others during my sentence—I know that my association with Epstein and this case will forever and permanently stain me.

It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein. I have had plenty of time to think, having spent two years in solitary confinement. I believe that Jeffrey Epstein was a manipulative, cunning, and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life and fooled all those in his orbit. Variously, his victims considered him a godfather, mentor, benefactor, friend, and lover. It is unfathomable today to think that that is how he was viewed contemporaneously.

His impact on all those who were close to him has been devastating. And today, those who even knew him briefly, or never met him but were associated with someone who did, have lost relationships and jobs and had their lives derailed.

Jeffrey Epstein should have been here before all of you. He should have stood before you years ago in 2005, in 2009, and again in 2019—all the many times he was accused, charged, prosecuted. He should have spared victims the years of chasing justice.

But today is ultimately not about Epstein. It is for me to be sentenced and for the victims to address me alone in court. To you I say: I am sorry for the pain you experienced. I hope my conviction along with my harsh incarceration brings you closure. I hope this brings the women who have suffered some measure of peace and finality to help you put the experiences of those so many years ago in a place that allows you to look forward and not back.

I also acknowledge the pain this case has wrought on those I love, the many I held and still hold close, and the relationships I have lost and will never be able to regain. It is my sincerest wish to all those in this courtroom and all those outside that this day brings a terrible chapter to an end. And to those of you who spoke here today and those who did not, may this day help you travel from darkness into light.”

