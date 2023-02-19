I laid in bed for a good seven minutes this morning trying to figure out if the Super Bowl was in fact a week ago today. It seems impossible … right? That we squeezed alien invasions, rising world war conflicts, cryptic balloon conspiracies, chemical train catastrophes, pipeline explosions, a comedic presidential press conference, and Sam Smith (in inflated latex) all into the span of seven short days?

But so goes 2023.

Tracking this past week invoked a dizzying mix of shock & awe, keeping up to speed with the absurd framing of how ridiculous everything in the world is right now. It left me with a slightly fraying headscape.

The good news being: in the end — humor and hindsight seem to prevail. How can we not laugh at current dynamics unfolding like one of M. Night Shyamalan’s discarded scripts?

This week, however, I’m looking forward to a brief Instagram retreat — a break from the obsessive recapping (which feels well earned btw) to relax with family in a foreign spot, and focus on tidying up a frightfully scattered phone situation, catch up on Substack topics, and clear my head to ensure that sharp sarcasm and healthy skepticism remains intact.

Lord knows we’ll need it.

Aside from all of that, a simple love note to Sienna Miller’s unflappable street style. Tipping hats to woman who, no matter the layers, patterns, scene, mood, temperature or continent, manages to avoid ever looking even remotely “frumpy” in refreshingly uncurrated wardrobe selections. No stylist, no worries. She is blessed. An anomaly amongst the rest of us also donning socked sandals and conflicting patterns during our early morning carpool commitments — to much different effect.

I figure Sundays on a Newsletter are best dedicated to all things pretty and brainless, asking that no critical thinking or new concerns be awakened.

We deserve one day of pause to reflect on blondes in houndstooth & perfectly aged Birkin bags to ease the corners of our doomsthreaded weekdays.