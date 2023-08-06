Sunday Style Files
Details behind Marilyn Monroe’s final (and most famous) public appearance honoring President Kennedy on his 45th birthday, and the afterparty she took desperate lengths to attend
It would go down in history as the most famous birthday celebration in American history. At the Madison Square Gardens in central New York on May 19, 1962, Marilyn Monroe sauntered on stage to serenade the President of the United States for a full house, 10 days before his 45th birthday.
She arrived days early, hoping to spend time alone with him before…