“I am saying I foresee this as a national security risk. Elon is too tied in with Xi Jinping, and he wants to reform immigration policy so that SpaceX can hire foreign workers. Currently, SpaceX can’t hire foreigners because federal export control laws prohibit SpaceX from hiring foreigners. It’s an obvious national security risk—that’s why he’s angry people are calling him out."

— Laura Loomer

Because the MAGA war is still raging, let’s unpack how things spiraled:

Yesterday, Laura explained via text that she believes her censorship on X was Musk’s retaliation for her calling out his ties to China. Musk didn’t take it well. His temper boiled over publicly, culminating in a meltdown where he crudely told critics to “fuck themselves in the face” if they disagreed with his stance on H1-B visas. Musk claims Loomer’s doxing is to blame.

Laura’s Take?

Big Tech has always been hostile to Trump, now they’re actively trying to step in and buy influence, steer his policies, and silence his loyalists. She argues this is a dangerous national security risk—especially with Musk at the helm.

The root of concern lies in Musk’s relationship with Xi Jinping and his push to relax immigration laws so SpaceX can hire foreign workers as “indentured servants.” Current laws bar this due to the sensitive nature of the industry, and Musk’s frustration with these restrictions has drawn increasing scrutiny. Laura argues this isn’t just about Musk; it’s Big Tech leveraging its power to undermine MAGA principles while disrespecting Trump, their “rightful elected leader.”

Loomer and her supporters see Musk as a “huge liability” and fear his meddling could potentially lead to Trump’s impeachment.

"I simply want to remind Big Tech that they can’t just walk in with their money and eliminate MAGA policy and pretend like they are President. It’s disrespectful to President Trump, who is the REAL ELECTED President. Big Tech wants to control the White House, and MAGA is trying to stop them."

Support for Musk has shifted drastically over this debate. A significant portion of Trump Loyalists are now rallying behind Loomer, framing Musk as a corporate elite scheming to derail Trump’s agenda. Even frequent supporters like Ashley St. Clair are jumping ship. Known for often reposting and aligning with Musk’s political views, she flipped — firing off a series of tweets slamming his immigration policies and accusing him of unjustly punishing Loomer by stripping her 2,500 subscribers.

Support for Laura also dominated yesterday’s episode of Steve Bannon’s War Room, with many echoing her belief that Musk’s actions represent a direct threat to Trump’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Trump himself has yet to acknowledge the feud dividing his base. Instead, he posted what appeared to be a private message to Musk, asking when he and X would be back at Mar-a-Lago. The tone? A sweet dad missing his son and grandson—with a casual boast that Bill Gates wants an invite, too. Lol.

What a twist. Trump theater, officially the most entertaining show on earth.