House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elissa Tryfon's avatar
Elissa Tryfon
Aug 19, 2023

Fascinating article!! Love these “behind closed doors” snippets!! Thanks, Jessica ❤️👏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
Aug 19, 2023

G behaves in a very typical way of a certain type of privileged ex public school , they flatter and praise those beneath them whom may be useful ( and will drop them very quickly if they aren’t ) It is all part of their controlling tactics and they expect people who work for them or provide a service to be flattered to even be chosen and therefore give in to all their demands .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture