Texas Bound With RFK Jr.
Details on The Great American Wellness Summit
A Texas Showdown: Blue Jeans, Politics, Rugged Resilience, And Hopefully Rattle Snake Hunting
“Texas is a state of mind. Texas is an obsession. Above all, Texas is a nation in every sense of the word” — John Steinbeck.
Next week, RFK Jr. will venture back into the heart of Texas for a wellness summit hosted by Aubrey Marcus “and friends.” I urge you to consider for a moment what “friends” might dwell in Texas. And then anticipate surprise appearances and untamed adventures, all championing a message of health and vitality, unfolded in bouts of cold plunging and biohacking.
The all-day event will take place on private land just outside Austin. I’ll be there to document the experience.
If you’re interested in joining the summit information is provided below.
WHERE: Austin, TX
WHEN: March 16, 2024 // Sat, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT
What You Can Look Forward To:
Panel discussion from keynote leaders on the forefront of wellness with RFK moderated by Aubrey Marcus
Musical performances by Porangui and RHYE
Opening Blessing + Motivational Talk by Tim Storey
Cold plunging + Biohacking
Tea Ceremony with Shiva Rose
Locally sourced, Regenerative Organic Cuisine
Private lunch reception with RFK Jr.
+ a variety of other wellness activities and opportunities!
2 Types of Tickets Are Available With Campaign Contribution:
Supporter Ticket | $1500 campaign contribution for general admission ticket for an all-day pass
Maximum Contributor Ticket | $3300 campaign contribution for an all-day pass and admission to a private lunch reception with RFK
Recommended Attire: Casual, Athleisure
