A Texas Showdown: Blue Jeans, Politics, Rugged Resilience, And Hopefully Rattle Snake Hunting

“Texas is a state of mind. Texas is an obsession. Above all, Texas is a nation in every sense of the word” — John Steinbeck.

Next week, RFK Jr. will venture back into the heart of Texas for a wellness summit hosted by Aubrey Marcus “and friends.” I urge you to consider for a moment what “friends” might dwell in Texas. And then anticipate surprise appearances and untamed adventures, all championing a message of health and vitality, unfolded in bouts of cold plunging and biohacking.

The all-day event will take place on private land just outside Austin. I’ll be there to document the experience.

If you’re interested in joining the summit information is provided below.

WHERE: Austin, TX

WHEN: March 16, 2024 // Sat, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT

What You Can Look Forward To:

Panel discussion from keynote leaders on the forefront of wellness with RFK moderated by Aubrey Marcus

Musical performances by Porangui and RHYE

Opening Blessing + Motivational Talk by Tim Storey

Cold plunging + Biohacking

Tea Ceremony with Shiva Rose

Locally sourced, Regenerative Organic Cuisine

Private lunch reception with RFK Jr.

+ a variety of other wellness activities and opportunities!

2 Types of Tickets Are Available With Campaign Contribution:

Supporter Ticket | $1500 campaign contribution for general admission ticket for an all-day pass

Maximum Contributor Ticket | $3300 campaign contribution for an all-day pass and admission to a private lunch reception with RFK

Recommended Attire: Casual, Athleisure