I’m home now, just in time to celebrate my birthday this evening with a few friends and family. As I reflect on this past year, I feel profoundly grateful for this journey and for each of you who have supported it.

A little over a year ago, I committed fully to politics, inspired by a vision to create a space where women—especially everyday mothers—could feel seen, valued, and informed. I wanted to make this election accessible and meaningful for everyone, feeling it was the most pivotal of our lifetime—a true battle of good versus evil. Even as someone who isn’t religious, this plight felt deeply spiritual. I see now that every sign I paused to contemplate pointed me to this moment in time. And the more I trusted my intuition, the more this mission seemed to flourish.

Pouring myself into this year long journey certainly came with sacrifices: there were no days off, long stretches away from my family, travel exhaustion, and the toll of constant online attacks. Through it all, my family stood by me with unwavering support, adapting to each demand without complaint. My boys will remember this year—not only for what it meant to us as a family but for what it symbolized for our country.

They are all so proud.

“Happy birthday to the best mom and my biggest inspiration. I hope that one day you’ll be as proud of me as I am of you. What you do, and what you’ve done, will change the world for the better. I can’t wait to see what you do next, and I hope to make even half the dent you’ve made in this world. You are truly the kind of person we all need. I love you so much. Happy birthday to the best mom ever!” — BDAY card from Rex

What unfolded exceeded anyone’s expectations. This journey opened doors I never imagined, allowing me to build a unique style of coverage created alongside friends and my own children on the campaign trail. As my outreach grew, I championed the underdogs, the misfits, and the maligned, celebrating them as powerful forces in an alternate narrative, consistently overlooked by legacy media. I became what I was seeking, what I saw missing, and encouraged people to join me in standing proudly by our choices, unashamed of who we supported, and watched patriotism reignite as a result.

As this vision evolved it took on a life of its own. Media outlets, baffled by my access and momentum tried to reduce my work to a quest for profit. They couldn’t understand that someone would willingly humanize figures like Trump and Kennedy without a financial motive. But for me, this was never about money—it was about reclaiming the narrative from a corrupt media complex built on manipulation and deception.

Headlines labeled me a “mommy blogger,” as though that title could somehow diminish my work. What they failed to grasp was that women across this country trusted and related to a mother’s perspective. As of the last 30 days, my newsletter is approaching 8 million monthly views, with nearly half a billion eyes on Instagram since October.

Together, we have become an unstoppable force — a truth-seeking army collectively reshaping the landscape of modern media by putting power back in the hands of the people. This movement is not about cultivating viral clicks, it is about bridging and expanding perspectives, and building a media environment that unites instead of divides.

Thank you all for being part of this journey. This extraordinary community is the best birthday gift I could ever ask for. We are winning in ways that reach far beyond Washington.

Below are the events and locations I was able to attend thanks to your generous support. I am endlessly grateful for the experiences and opportunities you, as readers, have made possible.

I’m looking forward to returning once I’m rested and revived.

With Love,

JRK