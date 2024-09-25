Diddy for GQ

Four years ago, in 2020, author Issac Weishaupt came across an obscure documentary on the fringes of the internet titled The Adrenochrome Witch, outlining a collection of disturbing tales about a music industry trafficking ring written by a woman who claimed she once worked for Sean “Diddy” Combs and Chrissy Teigen. Among the odd collection of titles of books for sale was called Ciroc Nights: Diddy After Hours, accompanied by a bizarre description:

“This is an unedited hip-hop script I wrote for CEO of Bad Boy Records, Sean Diddy Combs. He took me on as an apprentice writer September 2016. I enjoy working as a copywriter too, marketing Ciroc vodka. This summer, start making homemade pure vanilla extract, with French vanilla Ciroc. Take a large Mason jar, place pure vanilla pods from Sprout's or Whole Food grocery store inside, fill to the brim with French vanilla Ciroc. Let marinate for at least six months, the longer the better. You will have a good quality pure vanilla extract comparable to Watkin's, which I love.”

Other works for sale included Diddy Warbux House, Meek Mills and Luxury Hotels: Hotel Life, and Chrissy Teigen Teaches Your Child To Cook. On her audible page, she claimed that she was a PR expert for the famous supermodel and chef Chrissy Teigen.

Isaac ended up dismissing her as a mentally unstable Amazon writer, due to the material’s disjointed ramblings as evidenced in her unprovoked vanilla extract recipe. He wasn’t willing to dish out $41 for a single paperback book let alone splurge $1500 on a documentary by some unknown author named “Candy Michelle Johnson.”

In 2020, a book titled The Adrenochrome Witch surfaced on the Barnes & Noble website, claiming to be authored by Sean "Diddy" Combs himself. The seven-page book focused on Hollywood's obsession with eternal youth and was priced at $100 before being banned from the store. Podcasters began reading it aloud on air, speculating who was really behind this.

After the disturbing video of Cassie Ventura surfaced in May, Isaac revisited Johnson’s book collection to see if any of her seemingly fictional plots mirrored the stories told by Diddy’s victims.

“I was approached by ____, the son of ______, of Capitol and SoulTown Records. At first he took me under his wing but the relationship turned sour when I discovered he was operating a s-trafficking operation from his Hollywood apartment. This documentary is also for sale,” Johnson writes in a documentary description.

Another book contained a scene where Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura is watching Snoop Dog and Martha Stewart on surveillance cameras, published years before the public knew Diddy had surveillance cameras in his home.

“Her stories I think are her revealing experiences she knows about,” Isaac says confidently after further investigation. “I think this woman has some kind of intimate knowledge about Diddy. Why? I don’t know.”

Isaac joined me on a podcast to discuss society’s obsession with eternal youth, the validity of Candy Michelle Johnson’s books and how it all might connect to the darker side of the Diddy case: a web of trafficking, abuse, drugging, blackmail and video tape operations, straight out of Jeffrey Epstein’s playbook.

After the podcast, I spent the entire day combing through Candy’s books, scripts, and Instagram account and was shocked at what I found. I’m now wondering, was Candy Michelle Johnson the real Diddy whistleblower all along— sounding the alarm before anyone cared to listen?

Trigger Warning: topics include sexual abuse, child sacrifice, and violence.

