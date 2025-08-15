Amid the ongoing dives into sex and scandal, I offer a light interlude: a curation of sworn-by summer staples collected from friends and people with distinct taste. My own summer began with the usual domestic scenes of American flags on the front porch and now, after a holiday in Italy, I find myself swapping domestic pride for the lure of foreign escape—another American tradition. If you’re a longtime reader you know how unusual it is for me to take a trip unconnected to my interests as a writer. It took me 45 years to learn that an exotic reset is the ultimate luxury. Of course, I ended up finding new things to be interested in as a writer where I wasn’t intending to look. When I finally share that chapter, you’ll understand what I mean. What are your summer staples? Let me know—I’m often reminded how the recommendations of friends or strangers can change my life. for the better.

Up Ahead: This Week’s Housekeeping.

“Kiehl’s deodorant cream — most effective thing you’ll ever use. Not MAHA friendly. IDGAF. I want to smell good and be sealed in. No gatekeeping here.”

KIEHL’S DEODORANT CREAM

AVENE THERMAL SPRING WATER

SUPERGOOP! UNSEEN SUNSCREEN

“I don’t like summer. I like Christmas. But if I have to choose — Business & Pleasure umbrella because it’s cute and I hide from the sun.”

BUSINESS & PLEASURE - BEACH UMBRELLA

The Premium Cooler Bag - Tuuli Stripe Yellow

“It’s gonna sound privileged but my 6 seater custom golf car that comes out to play all summer long. My FUNBOY vintage style rafts that I blow up in June for the summer season (Did it last night actually) and the American flag. I hang extra ones off my deck a week before the 4th of July and tend to leave up through August! Oh and popsicles. Specifically the red, white and blue ones.”

CUSTOM 6 SEATER GOLF CART

VINTAGE FUN BOY RAFTS

AMERICAN FLAG

POPSCICLES

“Vegan, antioxidant-rich combined with zinc & chocolate for deeply moisturized perfectly glowy skin! This is a year-round zinc infused body oil for the whole family. Heavenly!”

EIR - SURF MUD BODY OIL

BOOK PILE: “My summer essential is a well, considered book pile. I work in education in Australia so my summer is blissfully long and hot which really influences my book appetite. I have more time for frivolity and a little bit of mischief. I want to read about complicated family dynamics, sexy misgivings, implausibility.”

A SEPARATION BY KATIE KITAMURA

HOT MILK BY DEBORAH LEVY

SECOND PLACE BY RACHEL CUSK

RODHAM BY CURTIS SITTENFELD

FROZEN ASSETS POPSCICLES

THE PERFECT PICNIC SAC

“One thing is really hard. Summer is my favorite, there’s so much! Take your pick.”

A GOOD TAN

EXTRA CHILLED ROSE

AIR DIRED HAIR

FRECKLES

MANGO

DAVE MATTHEW’S CONCERT

GARDEN TOMATOES

“Summer is my favorite season...I’m a lizard. I love being in the sun…and because of that I drink a ton of water and lately my obsession is anything by The Absorption Company…But I’m obsessed with their energy packets. Also, I am loving Primally Pure’s sunscreen.”

THE ABSORPTION CO. - ENERGY PACKETS

PRIMALLY PURE’S SUNSCREEN

A BIG STRAW HAT

“You know great question! I am always working, performing the entire summer in past years. This is actually the first summer, since I can remember, I have freedom! Ha! So starting new staples. One would be family time. Just enjoying my family and time to breathe with them. And horseback riding… with really hot cowboys…LOL.”

FAMILY TIME

HORSEBACK RIDING WITH HOT COWBOYS

HANDMADE BIG STRAW HAT

ORGANIC FRESH FRUIT PIES

PLANT DYED SILK UNDIES

“Le Labo Lys means summer’s here - Sunshine, good smells and positive vibes!”

LE LABO - LYS

CAVIER BUMPS AND APEROL SPRTIZ

CURRENT BODY - RED LIGHT FACE MASK

HEIDI MERRICK - EX-PAT BLACK SUNNIES

COLOR SCIENCE - SUNFORGETTABLE FACE SHIELD GLOW

PAGEAN OTHERWORLDS - UUSI TAROT

BOTTLE OF CORTE DE ROSES

LIST OF SUMMER BEAUTY MUST HAVES (I have tried everything on this list)

Retrouvé travel face oil (best luxury products on the market right now)

Elf Luminous Putty Blush ( I have never had a blush display so flawlessly!)

Iliia Super Serum Skin Tint (sunscreen + makeup all in one. Amazing glow without oily feel)

Belif Super Drops Niacinamide Golden Glow Serum - (great radiant serum under makeup you can mix with mineral sunscreen)

Violette.fr Bisous Balm - (the best matte, lip balmy colors and you can put glosses over, they are moisturizing even tho they are matte)

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream - excellent facial moisturizer

Nuxe’s iconic Huile Prodigieuse (the Multi‑Purpose Dry Oil) (can be used on face, body and hair, it’s amazing and they have gold, rose gold, etc)

Sigma Beauty Essential Travel Brush Set(a little pricey but comes with case and their brushes really are great)

Merit Tinted Lip Oil - I use like lip balm, I love

Fiera Concealer (hands down best concealer for ladies over 40, goes on with zero creasing, lasts all day)

Gen See Mixed Media Eye Colors (hands down best and most beautiful liquid eye colors that last all day and are soooo easy to apply)