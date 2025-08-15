Amid the ongoing dives into sex and scandal, I offer a light interlude: a curation of sworn-by summer staples collected from friends and people with distinct taste. My own summer began with the usual domestic scenes of American flags on the front porch and now, after a holiday in Italy, I find myself swapping domestic pride for the lure of foreign escape—another American tradition. If you’re a longtime reader you know how unusual it is for me to take a trip unconnected to my interests as a writer. It took me 45 years to learn that an exotic reset is the ultimate luxury. Of course, I ended up finding new things to be interested in as a writer where I wasn’t intending to look. When I finally share that chapter, you’ll understand what I mean. What are your summer staples? Let me know—I’m often reminded how the recommendations of friends or strangers can change my life. for the better.
ARRYNE WEXLER
“Kiehl’s deodorant cream — most effective thing you’ll ever use. Not MAHA friendly. IDGAF. I want to smell good and be sealed in. No gatekeeping here.”
VANESSA SANTOS
MEGHAN MCCAIN
LAUREN JOL
“I don’t like summer. I like Christmas. But if I have to choose — Business & Pleasure umbrella because it’s cute and I hide from the sun.”
BUSINESS & PLEASURE - BEACH UMBRELLA
TERENA EISNER
The Premium Cooler Bag - Tuuli Stripe Yellow
EDEN MARIE JAMES
“It’s gonna sound privileged but my 6 seater custom golf car that comes out to play all summer long. My FUNBOY vintage style rafts that I blow up in June for the summer season (Did it last night actually) and the American flag. I hang extra ones off my deck a week before the 4th of July and tend to leave up through August! Oh and popsicles. Specifically the red, white and blue ones.”
CUSTOM 6 SEATER GOLF CART
LAURA LINSENMAYER
“Vegan, antioxidant-rich combined with zinc & chocolate for deeply moisturized perfectly glowy skin! This is a year-round zinc infused body oil for the whole family. Heavenly!”
LUANA HOLLOWAY
BOOK PILE: “My summer essential is a well, considered book pile. I work in education in Australia so my summer is blissfully long and hot which really influences my book appetite. I have more time for frivolity and a little bit of mischief. I want to read about complicated family dynamics, sexy misgivings, implausibility.”
A SEPARATION BY KATIE KITAMURA
ANNA DELVEY
AGNES BADDOO
SIVAN AYLA
“One thing is really hard. Summer is my favorite, there’s so much! Take your pick.”
A GOOD TAN
EXTRA CHILLED ROSE
AIR DIRED HAIR
FRECKLES
MANGO
EMILY D BAKER
DAVE MATTHEW’S CONCERT
LESLIE DURSO
GARDEN TOMATOES
LAKSMI HEDEMARK
“Summer is my favorite season...I’m a lizard. I love being in the sun…and because of that I drink a ton of water and lately my obsession is anything by The Absorption Company…But I’m obsessed with their energy packets. Also, I am loving Primally Pure’s sunscreen.”
THE ABSORPTION CO. - ENERGY PACKETS
BIJOU PHILLIPS
A BIG STRAW HAT
MARY MILLBEN
“You know great question! I am always working, performing the entire summer in past years. This is actually the first summer, since I can remember, I have freedom! Ha! So starting new staples. One would be family time. Just enjoying my family and time to breathe with them. And horseback riding… with really hot cowboys…LOL.”
FAMILY TIME
HORSEBACK RIDING WITH HOT COWBOYS
SHIVA ROSE
ALICIA TANG
“Le Labo Lys means summer’s here - Sunshine, good smells and positive vibes!”
LE LABO - LYS
BLAIR
CAVIER BUMPS AND APEROL SPRTIZ
BETTINA ANDERSON
CURRENT BODY - RED LIGHT FACE MASK
HEIDI MERRICK
HEIDI MERRICK - EX-PAT BLACK SUNNIES
JESSICA GEORIG
COLOR SCIENCE - SUNFORGETTABLE FACE SHIELD GLOW
HANNE WINARSKY
PAGEAN OTHERWORLDS - UUSI TAROT
JENNIFER JUNE
LEIGH MANACHER
LIST OF SUMMER BEAUTY MUST HAVES (I have tried everything on this list)
Retrouvé travel face oil (best luxury products on the market right now)
Elf Luminous Putty Blush ( I have never had a blush display so flawlessly!)
Iliia Super Serum Skin Tint (sunscreen + makeup all in one. Amazing glow without oily feel)
Belif Super Drops Niacinamide Golden Glow Serum - (great radiant serum under makeup you can mix with mineral sunscreen)
Violette.fr Bisous Balm - (the best matte, lip balmy colors and you can put glosses over, they are moisturizing even tho they are matte)
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream - excellent facial moisturizer
Nuxe’s iconic Huile Prodigieuse (the Multi‑Purpose Dry Oil) (can be used on face, body and hair, it’s amazing and they have gold, rose gold, etc)
Sigma Beauty Essential Travel Brush Set(a little pricey but comes with case and their brushes really are great)
Merit Tinted Lip Oil - I use like lip balm, I love
Fiera Concealer (hands down best concealer for ladies over 40, goes on with zero creasing, lasts all day)
Gen See Mixed Media Eye Colors (hands down best and most beautiful liquid eye colors that last all day and are soooo easy to apply)
This was a fun read!! Living in AZ my favorite is an escape to the mountains and afternoon rain storms!