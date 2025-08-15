House Inhabit

Alamo Dude
8h

🌽sider the last 18 hours in Conned Texts;

Teddy Kennedy wanted to help the KGB undermine Reagan. For war divisiveness.

JFK wanted to work with the Soviets in joint Lunar development for Peace dividends.

Washington DC elected a 🌽victed Crack Head Mayor twice.

We just had 4 years of a substitute for Otto Penn Crack Head president in Washington, DC.

Last night Trump got Blondie to remove the Wash DC Police chief and install the Head of DEA as Emergency Police chief.

Karen had an LA melt down as Trump’s ICE trolled Newscum trying to troll Trump.

While Dims tried to mean Tweet Trump with 🌮 T A C O, today on AF1 heading to Alaska, Team Trump dined on Crispy Fried Chicken on top of a buttered EURO Belgian Waffle drizzled with Uncle Bernie Vermont maple syrup. Yum! 🧐🤣🤣🤣

Kim F
5h

This was a fun read!! Living in AZ my favorite is an escape to the mountains and afternoon rain storms!

