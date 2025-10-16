Getty Images

“From the moment he announced he was running, I knew our lives would never be the same.”

On the campaign trail for RFK, one of the most consistent complaints from women across the country had little to do with policy or politics. It was about his wife, Cheryl Hines.

They felt she wasn’t supportive enough. They resented her for keeping her distance and for seeming to placate liberal critics whenever Bobby came under fire. Others condemned her simply because she was a Hollywood actress—that alone is enough for some conservatives to disregard her morality. Hollywood didn’t want her in politics, and politics didn’t want her in Hollywood—not an easy place to be. As we know, women are often the harshest judges of other women, and political wives are easy prey.

I’ve spent quite a bit of time with Cheryl and Bobby as a couple over the past two years, so I can attest to how deeply misconstrued their marriage is. They come from completely different worlds, yet function with an ease that makes perfect sense once you’re around them. They’re both down-to-earth, and Cheryl’s humor and lightness help counter Bobby’s more brooding intensity. He’s visibly more relaxed around her. She makes him laugh. She makes everyone laugh. She has a gift for making people instantly comfortable in her presence.

Once Bobby united with Trump, the women of MAGA rallied to welcome her. Several reached out, eager to connect with her. Everyone from Tulsi Gabbard to Kimberly Guilfoyle made a concerted effort to ensure she felt seen and included in an unfamiliar orbit. On election eve in Palm Beach, Kimberly even missed her flight to a late-night stump appearance in order to spend more time with Cheryl at a gathering where we were celebrating with friends of the Kennedy campaign.

Their relationship confuses outsiders because it doesn’t require mirrored ideologies or perfectly aligned politics. He doesn’t need her to share the same thoughts on everything he believes, and she doesn’t expect him to be involved in everything her industry entails. He does briefings; she does red carpets. It works. It’s these type of contradictions, in my book, that make a marriage impressive. But media is predisposed to negativity. Just look at any headlines about them. It’s either family feuds or divorce predictions. Drama sells, but I don’t buy it. I focus on empahtic aspects of people and their lives, and my audience seems to appreciate it. People, I think, are genuinely tired of all these jaded editorials.

They forget that Cheryl didn’t marry a politician. When they met, Bobby was a celebrated environmental attorney admired by progressives, and she was a well-established actress on one of TV’s most popular shows. Instead of applauding how a relationship has adapted through profound shifts, the articles dwell on what divides them.

What we’re seeing now is the confident evolution of a woman in transition. She just turned 60. Cast in an unexpected role in a world completely outside what she’s known her whole adult life. After being shunned by Hollywood, she’s finding her footing as the highly scrutinized wife of a major political power player. Since the election, they’ve moved to Georgetown, into the same neighborhood as the woman whose mother sold Mar-a-Lago to Donald Trump in 1985 (interestingly enough), and she’s navigating this new world with enthusiasm—making friends, attending White House events, and carving out a space 2,000 miles from her West Coast comfort zone.

I went through something similar, though not as intense, when I moved from a liberal clique to a conservative social scene. The adjustment was rough. For her, it’s far worse because of constant attacks from his family, her industry, and friends commenting publicly in the news— out to slander her because she chose to stand by a man aligned with Trump. The hate there proves how persistent celebrity Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) remains, nearly a decade later. Those in entertainment cannot fathom how anyone from their ilk could possibly change their views on Donald Trump.

Watching attacks from her peers has been infuriating. Their rage is so consuming, they lodge insults at her, knowing it doesn't phase him.

It seems things are shifting. On tour for her book Unscripted, she’s been making the rounds—appearing everywhere from The View to interviews with Meghan McCain and Megyn Kelly. In these conversations, she’s noticeably more resolute, refusing to back down or cower when his controversies come up. I spoke with Meghan right after she finished filming with Cheryl. It was their first time meeting. She was full of compliments, noting how much her staff liked her.

I’m curious to see how Hollywood will handle a more self assured Cheryl Hines.

“How is MAGA land treating you?”

Others are noticing. “This is the Cheryl Hines we’ve been waiting for,” a friend texted after watching her on The View.

Regarding The View, I’ll never understand anyone who still watches. They’re like a flock of angry hens—insufferable no matter the topic. They’re also extremely rude, constantly talking over guests and steamrolling conversations, regardless of who is sitting in front of them. It takes real courage to be Cheryl Hines at that table, knowing how much they—and their audience—despise her husband. (Note the applause for anything negative said about him or his work under HHS.)

In her memoir, we get answers. It’s her story in her own words: life before and after falling in love with the secretary of health, becoming a stepmother to his six children.

“When I met Bobby,” she said while promoting her memoir Unscripted, “he was living in New York, I was in Los Angeles, and I’d been in this entertainment bubble. Then I met him—he was fascinating, smart, funny, and completely different from anyone I’d ever known.”

“That’s for sure,” Joy Behar replied dryly.

Sunny Hostin asked whether she supported Bobby’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race and endorse Trump. “Did you share any concerns about that?”

“I always share all of my concerns with my husband,” Cheryl said. “It was a very difficult decision to make with President Trump.” A registered Independent and former Democrat, she admitted she was initially cautious. “It was complicated. That’s a big change politically.”

When vaccines came up, Cheryl explained that they “both want access to vaccines,” prompting Behar’s contempt that Trump was sowing doubt about their efficacy. Cheryl ended the argument by citing a 60 Minutes report on the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, which has paid billions to those injured by vaccines.

“Can we do better?” she asked. “Vaccines are vital, but can we make them safer? Can we listen to parents who say their child changed after vaccination?”

Whoopi Goldberg interjected, “This isn’t really your fight. Your husband isn’t a doctor, and sometimes he speaks without the best information. Does that give you pause?”

Cheryl countered with facts, noting that most HHS Secretaries haven’t been doctors. President Obama’s, for example, was an economist.

Hostin replied that most had at least some scientific background.

“Everything I’ve seen Bobby do has been about holding corporations accountable for harming people’s health. He helped sue Monsanto over Roundup and went after Dupont and Exxon for similar issues.”

Hostin added that RFK might be the least qualified HHS Secretary in history.

“Less qualified than an economist?” Cheryl asked. Touché.

The conversation naturally turned to misinformation and liberals’ favorite target: the “brain worm.”

“Just so we don’t have to keep joking about it,” Behar asked, “does he or does he not have a brain worm?”

“It ate just a little bit of his brain and died,” Hines said, smiling. “So don’t worry.”

And just like that, she lightened the mood with signature grace and humor. Theater chops come in handy—even in the relentless theater of American politics on prime time.

