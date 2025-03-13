For those new here, I have a categorized section dedicated to tracking the Moscow murders. This is part of a PAID series. With Bryan Kohberger’s trial nearing, and new evidence surfacing, we will be returning our focus to this case. As new developments unfold I’ll be providing regular updates again, examining what we now know about that night—and what’s still left unanswered. As of now, transcripts from the 911 call have been released. YouTubers tracking the story expect audio will be released very soon (within 48 hours - if not earlier)