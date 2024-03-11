It all started bizarre. Kate and King Charles’ health issues were announced on the same day. Kate, we were informed, would be having a planned procedure (not cancer-related) and Charles would be “attending” the hospital for his own health issues.

King Charles appeared in high spirits weeks later as he attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate with Camilla; His first public appearance since being discharged from the hospital a week prior for treatment of an enlarged prostate.

Kate, on the other hand, has been nowhere to be seen. Now, the world is rightfully wondering what’s going on, with some royal experts speculating that a silent crisis is brewing that could signal “deepening instability” in the monarchy.

Rewind . . .

Kate was hospitalized in January for a "planned abdominal procedure" and has not been seen publicly since Christmas, save for one blurry photograph published on TMZ in early March of her being driven in a car by her mother. Even that drew skepticism as to whether it was really Kate.

Her appearance at Trooping the Colour in June was initially confirmed then stripped from the schedule without any explanation.

On February 27th, Prince William pulled out at the last minute of the memorial service for his godfather because of a 'personal matter.'

He was scheduled to give a reading at St. George's Chapel, right next door to his home in Windsor. Reporters were only told the cancellation was for "personal reasons" unrelated to King Charles' health. Experts called the cancellation "Worrying" and "Concerning."

Royal biographer Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail, "Constantine was his godfather and very close to all the royals, particularly King Charles, and he would have wanted William there as he didn't attend." He added, "William only lives a stone's throw away, so it's very concerning."

In other words, he should have been there.

Speculation surrounding Kate's whereabouts and well-being reached a fever pitch this week, fueled by a string of bizarre rumors and the suspiciously doctored photograph released by the palace yesterday to prove everything is okay. What began as a routine announcement of Middleton's planned surgery and subsequent recovery at home has spiraled into a frenzy of Katespiracies questioning the state of her health and marriage.

Conspiracy theories range from Kate Middleton being in a coma (or worse) or the British royal family preparing for a divorce between her and Prince William to more humorous ones such as recovering from a BBL surgery. (Highly unlikely)

The fact is, no one knows what's going on, and leaks from insiders (typical in this kind of scenario) are mysteriously absent.

Following the announcement of Kate's surgery, the public has been mostly left in the dark about what it is or how she’s healing. All of this, coupled with Prince William's sudden cancellations of significant events and the appearance of what some believe are bruises on his neck, has provided ample reason for online conspiracy theorists to speculate about the state of their marriage and the royal family at large.

Manipulated Mother’s Day Post

The release of a supposedly candid photograph of Kate and her three children was intended to quell the rumors and speculation. Instead, it triggered more confusion. Online sleuths pointed out glaring inconsistencies in the photo, from blurriness around her hair and hand to discrepancies in the background tiles.

The image was then swiftly pulled by major news organizations, citing "obvious manipulation."

Why release a heavily edited photograph amid such rampant speculation? Was it a mere oversight or a calculated move to deceive the public?

In the photo, Kate appears at ease surrounded by their three children at their home, captured by William. However, keen observers noted a significant detail: she is without her usual jewelry. Notably, both her wedding and engagement rings are conspicuously absent from the picture.

When asked about why she isn't wearing her rings, Kensington Palace did not comment.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day," wrote the Princess. She signed the note with her initial, "C"

AP Demands Sharing of Kate’s Mother’s Day Photo Be Pulled, Due to Palace Manipulating The Image