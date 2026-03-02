In the fall of 2025, I traveled to Sacramento on a whim. I wasn’t sure why I was going, other than the woman I had spoken to on the other side of the telephone wanted someone to tell her story, and she had an urgency in her voice that was undeniable. There are a lot of roads to walk down when talking about medical interventions and how complicated our interfacing with them has become over the last fifty years, but elective options are rarely explored. The troubles with our relationship to modern medicine are that there isn’t a long list of trustworthy companies or products that are building trust, and in this case, this intervention was elective cosmetic injections.

I went to hear these stories rather reluctantly. I couldn’t understand why these women had done it in the first place. What were the pressures that caused them to inject themselves with a terrible toxin? But as I sat in their living room with my photographer friend, I couldn’t help but realize that this was a very common story. Women wanting to pursue a version of themselves that they felt they had to be was more normal than I would have ever expected. It’s tragic how women see themselves. Especially those who are younger and engrossed by social media.

I have a goal with this movie of letting people know that they need to be aware of what it is they are using and the risks associated with it. But I also want them to understand that the societal pressures to be something they were never created to be needs to stop. Our social media obsessions have driven us mad. They have diminished the inherent understanding that we carry a divine fingerprint, no matter how many wrinkles or grey hairs we have.

This is the first American film about cosmetic injections and their harms. No one has wanted to touch this. I am sure it’s because there is a lot of money in it, and no one wants to upset the apple cart, but I don’t have much to lose. I made this movie for free, and I don’t want to be paid for telling the stories that matter. I made this so that we could have a real look at the risks and the struggles that real people had when they used these products. I also wanted to give people who might have been injured a place to get more information about it, and how they might be able to find help for their injuries.

The women in this movie are truly heroic for their attempts to bring awareness to this. They are bullied and gaslit often online. But they were just doing what everyone else around them was doing, and they suffered life-altering consequences for it. The statistics are that 1 in 100 women are likely harmed or injured by these injections. That’s not a small number. Considering there are ten million people in America who receive the injections a year, the likelihood is that far more people are injured than we even know about.

I hope you enjoy the film. If you do need help or want to find out more, I would encourage you to go to botoxtruths.com.

It has a lot of great resources, links to support groups, and medical books.

Thanks for watching The Dark Side Of Beauty.