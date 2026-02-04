“Whatever is done for love always occurs beyond good and evil.” — Nietzsche

“Do you think you’re the devil himself?” Steve Bannon asks Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein is eager to answer all that Bannon has laid out for him. He welcomes the opportunity to mend his shredded reputation. Bannon, as offscreen director, is equally thrilled to spearheading it. Except in this two hour recording Epstein is not what the legend shaped by rumor has painted him to be. His demeanor isn’t smooth or seductive. He isn’t oozing charisma like we associate with, say, Bill Clinton. He’s nasally, a little rough around the edges, stumbling through thoughts on philosophy, souls, science, and financial collapse.

If Epstein is the devil incarnate, cloaked as the mysterious fiancé of the ruling class, then his den of debauchery—preserved in these archives— is incriminating the most powerful people at the very top.

The Year of the Horse is giving us a cold, hard glimpse straight into the heart of darkness, it seems. The unveiling of more than three million files has the world spinning and the internet inflamed. Sleuths are filtering around the clock, frantically sifting through a new wash of horrors detailing everything from child rape to flesh-eating rituals, buried bodies, Bitcoin mysteries, foreign blackmail, and kill orders, offering real-time commentary to the masses.

It’s beginning to read like end-of-days revelation. The headlines are hard to stomach. And now we’re all forced to deal with this, a post file reality.

Is it worse than we all imagined?

If so, how much worse?

What’s real, and what’s imagined?

Is anyone here to help?

With the inner sanctums of the global elite uncloaked, evil is unmasked. But is it destabilizing enough to pull the metaphysical realm into the conversation? I know I can’t be the only one wondering whether that accidental CERN “tear” they casually alluded to in recent weeks really did open a door for demonic forces to wander in.

But then again, I’m still clocking the angel orbs hovering over the ocean at midnight that have me convinced we’re entering melding dimensions inviting a new phase of intense spiritual conflict.

Like everyone, I’ve been sifting through the files as they surface, increasingly frustrated by the lack of support in vetting them. Jumbled with AI injections it’s nearly impossible to know what deserves our fear and focus. This mass file drop may be Trump’s greatest fumble to date. He’s clearly irritated by it and wants the country to move on, but without tools to distinguish what’s credible from what actually warrants investigation, the public is understandably infuriated. Left to our own devices, the scandal will only metastasize into a wider web of distrust. The last thing anyone wants is to proceed as normal.

Who’s going to tell the president?

Audio interviews with sources related to Savannah Guthrie’s mother and the Clinton saga’s next chapter

As it stands now, there’s no way for the average reader to determine which of these horrors are real. Some of the most extreme claims do have footnotes discrediting them, but clipped so they go viral. I keep wondering why no one attempted to build a support network to guide this release. Much of what’s surfaced so far reads deeply unsettling, but how much of it are we meant to file away as fictionalized fodder?

At the very top of the conspiracy pile sits the claim that Epstein is still alive. That he lived in the Vatican with Pope John Paul II. That he feared Julian Assange’s release of the DNC and Podesta emails and floated a plot in which “really bad fake emails” would be injected into the media, so outrageous they would discredit everything. “What a trick could be played,” Epstein wrote. It’s a familiar tactic. Qanon-rooted. Flood the zone with fake evidence and false information until the truth is so muddied it becomes indistinguishable, and therefore easily dismissible. Controlled opposition dirties the waters until no one knows what to believe anymore.

Then we have Elon, king of deflection, who pushed for the files’ release only to bristle at how often his name appears among them. In some of these emails he seems almost desperate to be associated with the mythos of wild island parties, something his daughter was quick to confirm on X, saying her own memory places her on the island during dates referenced in the correspondence.

In one exchange, a self-conscious Elon asks Epstein outright, “Am I retarded?”

I imagine reading this brought Epstein immediate gratification.

By the hour, new shocks tied to his sprawling social scene are being unearthed. Among them: he funneled money into accounts linked to Lord Mandelson, who insists he has no record or recollection of receiving the sums. He was suspended for harassing users on Xbox. Biden’s face was actually a malfunctioning mask. And Epstein might be the secret founder of Bitcoin, and father to a secretly commissioned love child.

I find it odd but amusing how often he’s cast in the role of therapist to friends, caught dispensing relationship advice on how to navigate breakups and marriage woes. In his own life, he prided himself on loyalty to his exes, many of whom he remained close with. We’ll learn more about the women in Epstein’s orbit, designated to serve different roles: the pilot sex slave, his devoted lieutenants, his flings and foreign conquests, as well as his last love interest.

Documents show that just two days before his death, he signed a lease outlining plans to redistribute much of his $288 million fortune and properties to dozens of people, and intended to leave his girlfriend $50 million in cash, a 33-carat diamond, multiple properties, and his private island. His brother told me she was his last call in prison.

But the biggest bombshells involve coordinated efforts tied to some of the defining conspiracies of this era. Pizzagate has been officially revived. COVID, too, is framed as a preplanned production trial run to train the masses, which looks increasingly suspicious. Leaked 2017 correspondence between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein discusses a secret global health data club and plans for pandemic simulations years before COVID. *Epstein, notably, was pro-vaccine. Very pro-vaccine.

The problem now is all of these wild, evil, and absurd claims sit shoulder to shoulder without follow-up documentation, daring us, the public, to decide what we dismiss and what we take seriously.

Starting now, I’ll be working my way through the files in chapters, each dedicated to a specific topic and delivered as shorter, digestible reads.

My question to you is: what have you read so far that you find most shocking or concerning?