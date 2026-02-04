House Inhabit

This never-ending avalanche of bad news - Epstein, ICE, Voting Etc. - is a demoralizing military tactic used to take down societies, and it is being fully deployed here.

President Obama: "You just have to flood a country's public square with enough raw sewage, you just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their leaders, in mainstream media, in political institutions, in each other, in the possibility of "truth", the games won."

Who is behind this? The 1%:

Here is well over a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular overlord to crash & burn alternative media in order to enhance the Oligarchy’s Overwhelming threat to our democracy:

https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-208406729

Ultimately we are not consuming news. We are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep us so busy fighting our neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around our wrists.

It all leaves me with a feeling of despair and dark pit in my stomach, I was actually nauseus reading some of the emails. My question is, why would they release these emails in this manner ? Why are no news stations talking about it ? Why does Trump want to move on from it so much, afterall he is clean of any wrong doing from any credible source with Epstein, why are there NO investigations on all of these people in these emails ? They must know more information too, this is just what we can see. Why wouldnt Trump want to see justice for these victims? I have to think that people on his side are involved, or a certain ally country is involved. Its like they are being transparent but not *too* transparent. All the conspiracy theories I have known and had hoped were not true, unfortunetely seem like they are, I had to say a strong prayer after seeing just a bite of the info coming out.

Jessica since you have spent time with Trump and this administration, what are your thoughts on all of this? Releasing the files has absolutely thrown some big names under the bus, but my question is, if anyone, who else is being protected?

Sending love and light amidst this disgusting darkness

Delila

