Happy Epstein Files Release Day!

It’s only Tuesday and I’m already overwhelmed by a flood of new developments on top of two major stories I’ve been tracking. One involves what might be my biggest exclusive yet, based on a call from two whistleblowers yesterday about allegations of a mass coverup in a pharmaceutical company. Hint: it has to do with black turtlenecks and blood pricks. You’ll know it when you see it.

The other involves deeply disturbing claims circulating about ritualistic abuse connected to the Mormon Church in Utah. What nightmares are made of. For the record: I’ve avoided this beat for months because I didn’t want to dive into something so dark, but it keeps resurfacing from unrelated sources, so ignoring it feels wrong given how many voices I trust are echoing the same sentiments. My instinct is always to honor what finds me, even if it scares me. This one does.

As for Epstein updates, I’ll be posting sporadically as things develop, starting with Epstein’s former cellmate, Nick Tartaglione. I talk to Nick daily. What I mean to highlight in these audios are how his statements overlap with what the Department of Justice is currently examining. When Nick first spoke about these issues, he had no idea what the political landscape would look like after the election. Trump was not president when I first talked to Nick.

If current investigations lead to formal findings, cases influenced by the individuals involved could qualify for review. Which means Nick just might have a path to request another look at his own case.

He maintains he did not murder the four cartel members found buried on his property in New York and swears the evidence he’s provided me will prove it.

AUDIO 1: “I Was Trying to Show How Corrupt Maureene Comey Was”

A small team is helping me comb through materials connected to his pardon request, along with a hard drive containing documents that describe irregularities involving phones, photos, forensic tampering, digital manipulation, and witness coercion.

True crime isn’t my preferred focus, neither are stories involving abuse within religious institutions, but here we are —attempting to connect storylines that aren’t being mapped by anyone else in mainstream media.

Later today, I’ll share what Mark Epstein told me about his brother. His account contradicts Nick’s version of events. I’m hoping to connect both men so they can compare perspectives and shed light on one of the biggest mysteries of our time:

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?

AUDIO 2: NICK ON THE KILLER COP IMAGE - Selected by Comey

0:00 -9:42

