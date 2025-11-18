House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MichelleHasQuestions's avatar
MichelleHasQuestions
8h

If you were unaware of the Morman church behind the walls, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and TLC’S Sister Wives shows have scratched the surface of it and provide an insight to the different sectors broken off from the Main Mormanism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Lyndsay Smith's avatar
Lyndsay Smith
7h

Jess- you are about to encounter all sorts of LDS in denial. I worry for you. They aren’t quite what I call Scientology crazy, but as you may have noticed on the other Tim Ballard thread, they refuse to acknowledge any negativity in their beliefs. Please stay safe! I worry about your security because they pretend to be nice, but they can be vicious and downright nasty when their cult beliefs are called into question.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture