Before we delve further into the intricacies of the Trump family history (addressed in various references in upcoming campaign chapters), let's rewind on a Sunday to the scandal that shook high society in the late '90s. Shall we?

For some of my younger readers, this post offers a simplified overview of one of the most infamous splits in modern culture: the divorce between Donald and Ivana Trump. This event captivated the public as a striking example of how personal relationships can become public spectacles, drawing in media, gossip columnists, and an engaged audience. As we delve into the Trump family backstory, it’s essential to recognize the cultural impact of this divorce and how it reflects broader themes of love, power, and resilience under the spotlight. That said, this recap is much juicier than it may suggest. I pity anyone who didn’t experience it in real time. Although I was young, it holds a special place in my scandal-loving heart forever.

In The Beginning

Donald and Ivana Trump's marriage epitomized 1980s excess, with Ivana playing a pivotal role in shaping her husband's image and business ventures. From coining the moniker "The Donald" to her hands-on involvement in Trump’s real estate empire, Ivana was a force in both business and social circles. As a kid, they were my favorite couple to read about. Hence, the embarrassing photo of me gripping magazine clippings of the pair in elementary school that I pasted onto poster-board for a visual to pair with my class presentation of their failed marriage.

Their union unraveled spectacularly amid Donald's infamous affair with Marla Maples, leading to a high-profile divorce in 1990. Ivana emerged from the ordeal as a symbol of resilience for scorned wives everywhere. Despite the public fallout, she leveraged her business acumen to forge her own path, launching successful ventures in fashion and beauty—all while maintaining a dignified silence about her ex-husband's presidency. The divorce settlement granted Ivana substantial assets, allowing her to build an empire of her own and secure her place as a prominent figure in society.

The uncontested divorce was finally granted in December 1990 on the grounds of “cruel and inhumane treatment” by Donald. Ivana had to sign a non-disclosure agreement as a condition of the divorce settlement, and she was required to seek Donald's permission before publicly discussing their marriage.

The Affair

Marla Maples entered Donald Trump’s life as his marriage with Ivana was disintegrating. According to Vanity Fair, they "bumped" into each other on Madison Avenue. Maples, by all accounts, was Ivana's opposite—one of the main reasons the tabloids turned their affair into a real-time soap opera. Ivana was cast as the “austere European with royal aspirations,” while Maples was portrayed as “a beauty queen from the Bible Belt.”

"I'm, like, of the soil, of the country, of a solid, firm belief in God," Maples told Vanity Fair in 1990.

By the tumultuous fall of 1993, Donald Trump was grappling with both personal and professional crises. Amid bankruptcies and financial turmoil, his affair with Maples dominated headlines, culminating in the birth of their daughter, Tiffany. As Trump fought to manage his public image and financial struggles, his relationship with Maples further strained his ties with Ivana, unfolding into a saga of love, money, and power—played out on the public stage.

Their 1990 divorce was tabloid gold. In a deposition, Ivana accused Trump of raping her, though she later clarified she hadn’t meant the term literally. Ivana became a heroine to scorned wives everywhere, famously advising in the 1996 film The First Wives Club, “Don’t get mad, get everything!”

Meanwhile, The New York Post made waves in 1990 with its infamous headline featuring Maples’ claim that Trump was “the best sex I’ve ever had.” It’s a quote that (for better or worse) remains Maples’ most famous, with Page Six calling it "maybe the peak of her prominence in pop culture.”

However, former Post journalist Jill Brooke questioned the authenticity of the quote, hinting that Trump himself may have orchestrated it for publicity. Brooke recalled that Trump allegedly requested a front-page story, stating, “Marla says with me it’s the best sex she’s ever had,” as a counterpoint to a sympathetic New York Daily News story about Ivana. Whether Maples actually made the comment remains unclear, with Brooke expressing skepticism even years later.

Maples’ entry into Trump’s life amid his divorce from Ivana ignited a media frenzy. Despite the glamorous portrayal, Maples struggled to navigate Trump’s world. Their marriage, marked by last-minute concessions and tense negotiations, highlighted Trump’s control and Maples’ compromises. The two exchanged vows at the Plaza Hotel, though their union remained clouded by financial and personal complexities.

The affair not only reshaped the lives of those involved but also strained Trump’s relationship with Ivana. As legal battles and public scrutiny raged on, the affair exposed the intricate interplay of love, power, and wealth within the Trump universe.