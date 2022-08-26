“They were careless people, Tom and Daisy- they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”



― F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby

Surprise.

A “sex party” post follow-up on this hectic Friday, offering further proof of the dramatic staircase incident I detailed earlier this month. If you recall, the wine opener attack that shredded Gia’s gown in front of a stunned crowd at the Gatsby-themed party Elon hosted for his birthday in the bay area back in 2017.

The text are between Gia (blue) and Amber (white)

The photos are from the night of the party, and what the dress looks like now, after being excavated from a friend’s trunk. A slit ripped from the crotch down.

The girls at Amber’s costume birthday party