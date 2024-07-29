Aren't we uncomfortably full from everything the media has been feeding us this month? July's main course included a Trump assassination attempt, served with a side of BRAT and Joe Biden TO-GO. If dessert were optional, many Americans would have passed on the French’s idea of a chef’s kiss —a blue man spread eagle and a bloody Marie Antoinette head cooked extra rare.

“NO THANK YOU!” cried many Americans, worn out from the political news cycle and now outraged by the sexually suggestive scenes the French served the world during the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

Why were blue balls on display at a family-friendly event? Why was an implied ménage à trois part of the script? We expected torches not throuples.

As a kid in the 90s, I remember feeling embarrassed when a Big Red commercial came on while my parents were in the room. I’d change the channel immediately to avoid watching adults French kiss for 15 seconds before trying to sell me cinnamon gum. It didn’t count as a real kiss if it wasn’t a French kiss though, so can we really be that surprised that a French production was centered around sexual freedom and exploration?

Implied ménage à trois.

The Satanic Panic that followed the provocative spectacle shouldn't be surprising either.

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson criticized the performance, calling it “shocking and insulting” to Christians. Even the French Catholic Church issued a statement expressing regret over the mockery made of Christianity.

“We are thinking of all Christians across all continents who have been hurt by these scenes,” the statement said.

Of course devout Christians with modest views would find the contemporary take of DaVinci’s “The Last Supper” painting blasphemous. If the director’s intent was to modernize the sacred work of art by replacing Jesus’s 12 apostles with flamboyant drag queens to represent the flexible morals of the new world, he succeeded. If you struggle to remember the names of the 12 disciples, good luck remembering all the pronouns of this new cast of characters.

But was this scene actually intended to be a parody of “The Last Supper?”

Organizers of the event claimed the nearly-naked blue man laying across the dinner table was supposed to depict the Greek god of wine and revelry, Dionysus, which “makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings,” but the flowery parody of Dionysus only seemed to make us aware of the absurdity of the world we’re living in.

Author and occult symbolism expert, Isaac Weishaupt, joins us today for a special podcast episode to decode the deep, hidden agenda behind the Olympics, pointing out obscure imagery dating all the way back to ancient times.

Was the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony a Satanic ritual performed on the world stage, a political event used to promote the woke virus, or just… French?

Isaac presents an enlightened perspective I’ve yet to see online.

“I think the intent is to demonstrate the occult mystery school teachings on a massive front.”

“It’s about harnessing energy from as many eyeballs as possible”

-Isaac Weishaupt

Listen to the 50-minute podcast conversation below: