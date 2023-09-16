I woke extra early this morning because my phone was pinging incessantly throughout the night. Everyone on all coasts is desperately wanting to discuss, defend, or debate the impending takedown of Russell Brand.

The point of focus sprang yesterday—unexpectedly—when Brand took to social media to address breaking claims of sexual abuse. In his message he alluded to a media witch hunt, warning that journalists behind “mainstream media” are out to persecute him in a video released on his YouTube channel Friday afternoon.

In the explanation, Brand said he had received “two extremely disturbing letters” detailing “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” from a TV company and a newspaper but denied what he called “astonishing” and “rather baroque” claims of a “serious nature.”

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time when I was in the movies,” he said.

“As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.”

Enter the influx of media speculation and the onslaught of sources in my DM’s either wanting to shred or defend Russell.

Everyone from ex-girlfriends to ex-staff members are offering to aid him under attack, or expand on the allegations they say are “a long time coming.”

Ex lovers and celebrity friends who reached out are adamant that Brand is not the monster portrayed in this “hit piece.” While Other’s associated with him swear this has been a “well kept secret” for over a decade.

Here’s what we know so far.

“Four women, including one who was just 16, make allegations after an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches”

CLAIMS FROM THE TIMES ARTICLE

One woman alleges Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home and she was treated at a rape crisis centre the same day (The Times says it has medical records to back this up)

A second woman alleges Brand assaulted her when he was in his early 30s and she was 16. She alleges he referred to her as "the child" during an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship

A third woman claims that Brand sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles, and threatened to take legal action if she told anyone.

The fourth woman alleges being sexually assaulted by Brand as well as him being “physically and emotionally abusive” towards her

Several women said they felt compelled to come forward “given Brand’s newfound prominence as an online wellness influencer, with millions of followers on YouTube and other sites.”

“Over the past few years, reporters have interviewed hundreds of sources who knew or worked with Brand: ex-girlfriends and their friends and family, comedians and other celebrities, people who worked with him on radio and TV, and senior staff at the BBC, Channel 4 and other media organisations. Along with these interviews reporters have seen private emails and text messages, submitted freedom of information requests, viewed medical and therapists’ notes, scrutinised Brand’s books and interviews, and watched and listened to hundreds of hours of his shows on the BBC, Channel 4 and YouTube to corroborate allegations.” - The Times UK

“The Times and The Sunday Times gave Brand eight days within which to reply to detailed allegations, including information to enable him to recall the alleged incidents. Lawyers for Brand initially said that they were not in a position to provide any response to the allegations because we had posed a “large litany of questions” and had intentionally chosen to anonymise the names of the women. They characterised this as deliberate and part of a pre-conceived strategy aimed at damaging their client. They said that publication was a “concerted campaign” and their client believes that there is a “deeply concerning agenda to all this, namely the fact that he is an alternative media broadcaster competing with mainstream media”. Pressed to provide a full response, the same lawyers did not reply.”

YESTERDAY’S TIMELINE ( Via The Telegraph )

11:16 AM: Russell Brand posted a video online saying he “absolutely” denies unspecified criminal allegations

11:46 AM: Elon Musk comments on the allegations — Musk said about claims that mainstream media was behind the coordinated attacks: “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

11:55 AM: Brand received 'disturbing letters' In the video, Brand said it wasn’t “the usual type of video we make on this channel, where we critique, attack and undermine the news, because in this story, I am the news.”

12:00 PM: Suggestions of 'coordinated attacks'Brand accused media outlets of a “coordinated attack” in the video posted online.

12:57PM: Laura Brand (Russell’s Wife) defends him. ‘Russell is amazing, he’s naturally very playful’ Laura said in an interview with The Telegraph.

1:20PM: Kirsty Gallacher backs him as a brother-in-law. Kirsty Gallacher backs Russell after reposting his two minute video denying “very serious criminal allegations made against him”. Gallacher is the older sister of Brand’s wife Laura.

3:34PM: Brand is due to perform at Wembley tonight. Brand is due to perform in front of thousands at Wembley tonight, despite the documentary airing this evening.