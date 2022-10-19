I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, women are doing the most when it comes to exposing and investigating the seedy depths of the Epstein scandal.

This is nothing new. If you think back to Vicky Ward, that first Vanity Fair article that propelled Epstein onto our radar, and Julie K. Brown's tireless pursuit, women have always been at the forefront, breaking apart the layers inside this sordid tale. AKA the “greatest coverup of our generation.”

And now Whitney Webb has picked up the torch. Her research and knowledge in this hefty two-part series, that debuted in September, are unmatched. Mind you, she locked herself away for months to write this with a newborn at home, which I find astounding. But then again, this is why she is viewed by many as the hardest-working, most prolific independent journalist in the game at the moment. Fearless in her approach, sensible in her delivery (especially in a podcast setting, which are always my favorite on-flight listens)

More than anyone I follow, she's opened my eyes to the magnitiude of corruption at play here. I never walk away from a Webb podcast not entirely disturubed. Better informed, but further disturbed.

Be warned - the book is not for the tritely invested.

It is a long, dense read that succinctly unfolds a complicated backstory and the web of connections attached along the way. An angle typically eclipsed by the underage sex crimes at the center of the mainstream headlines that seek to shrink the narrative to rest on Epstein and Maxwell's personal perversions. This book aims to pull focus away from the massage tables, the celebrity circuit, and the mansions to reveal the real grit at the heart of this scandal: a long history of state-funded blackmail operations, to prove that Epstein was in fact state-funded.

She raises plenty of new edgy details to dissect but also harkens back to the old. Asking why Maxwell (the woman who groomed the girls) is sitting in jail while Wexner (the man who funded the entire evolution of this global trafficking ring) remains untouchable.

If the book feels too overwhelming, I suggest that you - as readers here - get acquainted with her podcast. Curse me later when your brain explodes.

Or can we call it homework?

Some Amazon reviews:

“Step up to the plate and challenge yourself. This book is not for the casual reader wanting "the juice!" Though, there's plenty of Juice, the read takes effort and focus. It's important. I'm sure plenty of Hollywood people will ride on a lot of this history and plagiarize Whitney so if you want the salacious entertainment, you can probably wait for that. But otherwise, this is a book of Gold. The 2 book set should probably have been 10 books so be glad they're finished. There's so much information here. It can't be overstated how much work and research must have been put into this.”

“I have followed Whitney’s work for years, this book is a labor of love. She is one of the absolute best journalists out there covering this world and the Epstein case (which go hand in hand).If you are looking for a biased account or an easy outline, this isn’t for you. These patterns run deep, they cross the aisle, oceans, governments and corporations. If you want to do the work and truly understand our world, read this book.”

“I'm half way through the first of the two books. Mind blowing political and business connections going back to WW2 - even earlier. The research by Whitney and crew is simply stunning. She leaves no rock unturned. Because of the depth of research you see how the problems of TODAY are directly influenced by a cabal of people world wide going back decades. The drug of power and money. Nothing stated in the book is Whitney's opinion - she researches documents and prior research and puts all the pieces together. The book has footnotes beyond humanly possible to review - but I will be following a few just to verify.

A must read if you want to understand why the world is where it's at in 2022. Carve out some time, it's some tough reading due to the depth of material - but worth it.”

“Whitney is a force of nature. Prob the greatest living journalist, if only for the fact that she’ll go where everyone else is scared to. In a time when Kanye has to keep 150 million at his house for simply saying the “J” word, Whitney bravely names the unnamable. This book is so important it can’t be overstated. Our nation has been overrun by criminals and grifters, and this book elucidates the how and why of that perfectly. If we ever hope to change this kleptocracy we have to learn about it. This is a great place to begin that journey. Thank you Whitney, you are doing the world and your own children a great service. Now it’s up to us to finish the job. God bless Whitney Webb! Viva Whitney!”

