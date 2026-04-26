House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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Lyndsays's avatar
Lyndsays
1d

I’m very glad no one was seriously hurt, but absolutely horrified that these people keep trying to hurt someone that just want to make our country better for everyone- including those who hate him. When I prayed for your safety earlier this week- it had to do with what you might know about orbs/aliens, not for your safety attending public events.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
1d

Glad you are safe. The Bolshevik democrats are baying for blood. If we don’t stop them there will be more assassins and the country torn apart.

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