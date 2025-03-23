“Mary was possibly the only woman John F. Kennedy ever loved.”

“If You Want to Understand a Man,

Find the woman to whom he gives his secrets. She will be the nearest thing to his own reflection. It may not be the women he makes his life with. She may not even be a lover, but usually is or has been. In a certain way, Mary Pinchot and John Kennedy were high school sweethearts. It began, quaintly enough, with him cutting in for a dance at a Choate mixer in 1938. The guy he cut in on was her then current boyfriend, William Attwood, who would later figure in to the secret negotiations with the Castro regime which directly preceded Kennedy’s murder. JFK was a college man, three years her senior. There’s no indication that things went beyond a dance that night, but I’m willing to bet that there was — for both of them — an instantaneous feeling of complicity. Complicity is what sparks romance, and complicity is the only thing that could have allowed a President John Kennedy to drop acid with Mary Pinchot in the White House.”

With the recent release of classified documents related to JFK’s assassination, old suspicions are resurfacing. Among them, the haunting story of a woman believed by many to have been silenced for knowing too much.

Her name was Mary Pinchot Meyer.

She was the ex-wife of Cord Meyer, a high-ranking CIA official who served in the Office of Policy Coordination under Frank Wisner. That department was responsible for the agency’s most covert Cold War operations—targeted assassinations, sabotage missions, and blackmail campaigns that would come to define the CIA’s legacy.

Cord Meyer also oversaw Operation Mockingbird, the infamous program that infiltrated dozens of major news outlets beginning in 1951, shaping public opinion through planted stories and media manipulation.

Excerpts included below are mainly drawn from a 2008 Smithsonian Magazine article by journalist Lance Morrow—a man who stood over Mary’s body that afternoon, having arrived at the crime scene before anyone else.

Woman Interrupted

Mary Meyer was a 1940s–1950s American housewife—suburbs, postwar marriage, children in the Eisenhower years—who plunged headlong, with aristocratically veiled recklessness, into the chaos of the 1960s.

Mary was different, though, from other Washington women. She was elegant, artistic, ahead of her time, and electric. Lance Morrow remembers Washington as a place still defined by masculine codes, rigid power structures, and after-dinner rituals where the women were expected to vanish to the powder room while the men spoke of war. According to those who knew her, Mary wasn’t built for that world—and in her quiet rebellion, she proved a mystery and a threat to the expectations of the era.

“Mary Meyer was a 1940s–50s American housewife… who plunged headlong (with an aristocratically concealed recklessness that was a trademark of hers) into the ’60s and into her private new frontiers. After her divorce, she had moved to Georgetown, become an artist (and longtime lover of the painter Kenneth Noland), experimented with drugs (in part, it seems, under the tutelage of Timothy Leary, who, in a book many years later, claimed that Mary wanted to turn Camelot into a peace-and-love acid trip). Mary climbed the back stairs of the White House to have her affair. Then she died on the towpath—woman interrupted. By unhappy irony, the questing, independent woman would be known after her death not as an artist, but as Kennedy’s girlfriend.”

On the Afternoon of October 12, 1964

On a brisk autumn afternoon, just two days shy of her 44th birthday, Mary Pinchot Meyer set out for her usual lunchtime walk along the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal towpath in Georgetown. Somewhere along the path, she was attacked—shot once in the head. She cried out for help, struggling to escape, leaving a streak of blood on a nearby birch. Her assailant overpowered her, dragged her toward the river’s edge, where a second shot was fired into her chest, killing her.

Minutes later, her body was discovered.

Lance Morrow, then a young reporter for the Washington Star, happened to be in the police headquarters pressroom when the alert came through. No officers had yet arrived on the scene. But Morrow, who had spent his childhood exploring that area, recalled a narrow tunnel running beneath the canal—a shortcut that got him there first.

“It was half past noon. I was a cub reporter... I heard the radio dispatcher direct Cruisers 25 and 26 (which I recognized as homicide squad cars) to the C&O Canal. I alerted the city desk, drove to Georgetown, ran to the wall overlooking the canal and saw a body curled up in a ball on the towpath. Two men who had been changing a tire nearby told me they had heard a shot... a cry for help... a second shot... and had called the police.” “Because I had played there as a boy, I knew there was a tunnel under the canal... I pushed aside the vines at the tunnel entrance and hurried through, heart pounding, and burst into sunshine on the other side. I approached the body of Mary Pinchot Meyer and stood over it, weirdly and awkwardly alone as the police advanced from either direction.” “She lay on her side, as if sleeping. She was dressed in a light blue fluffy angora sweater, pedal pushers and sneakers... I saw a neat and almost bloodless bullet hole in her head. She looked entirely peaceful, vaguely patrician. She had an air of Georgetown. I stood there with her until the police came up. I held a reporter’s notebook. The cops from the homicide squad knew me. They told me to move away.”

The scene, he recalled, felt oddly serene. Almost staged.

Police apprehended a man nearby. Ray Crump Jr., a Black laborer found wet and bleeding near the riverbank. He gave conflicting statements: first saying he’d been fishing, then saying he’d been drinking. Two witnesses claimed to have seen him standing over the body. His jacket and cap were discovered in the water. His fishing rod turned up later at his home across the city. But no weapon was ever found.

Crump was tried for murder but later acquitted. On July 30, 1965, the jury returned a not guilty verdict. The case collapsed for lack of evidence. The weapon was never recovered.

Jackie, photographed on the same towpath

“She counted Jackie Kennedy as a friend; the Kennedys had moved in next door to the Meyers in 1954 and the two women took walks together, often on the same path where Meyer was later murdered. Ben Bradlee, who would go on to lead the The Washington Post and become a folk hero after Watergate, was her brother-in-law (he was married to her sister Antoinette).” — Town and Country

The Love Affair

Mary was born in New York City, the older of two daughters of Amos and Ruth Pinchot. Her father was a wealthy lawyer and a key figure in the Progressive Party who helped fund the socialist magazine The Masses. Her mother was Pinchot's second wife, a journalist who wrote for magazines The Nation and The New Republic.

Mary and John Kennedy first met in 1937 at a school dance. He approached, asking to cut in on another date. Their relationship was an open secret in certain circles years later. During his presidency, it deepened—consisting of secret visits through back entrances, moments stolen between public appearances. Some friends believed that, had Kennedy lived, Mary might have become First Lady.

In the summer of 1954, the Kennedys bought the house in McLean, Virginia next door to the Meyers. Mary and Jackie reportedly hit it off and took regular walks together around Georgetown.

Though Mary stood in sharp contrast to Jackie. Mary was an artist—a member of the Washington Color School—and a disciple of painter Kenneth Noland. Her paintings still hang in several galleries today. And, she believed in altered consciousness as a path to political peace. With guidance from Timothy Leary, she began using LSD and imagined a world where power might shift through awakened empathy.

According to Leary, Mary once dosed JFK during a weekend at a Virginia estate. Days later, Kennedy delivered his American University address, calling for nuclear disarmament and peaceful coexistence with the Soviets. Mary believed the two events were linked—that she had helped unlock something profound in him.

Her mission, Leary said, was to “turn on” the Georgetown elite. But she was playing with fire. And may have realized it too late.

The Diary

After JFK’s death, Mary grew increasingly suspicious—and was vocal about it. She did not buy the lone gunman theory and began keeping a diary, recording her doubts and possibly names of those connected or involved in the slaying.

The day after her murder, her sister Toni and brother-in-law Ben Bradlee (then with Newsweek, later editor of The Washington Post) went to her home to collect her things. There they found James Angleton—CIA counterintelligence chief and Mary’s close friend—already inside, rifling through her belongings.

Mary had warned a friend: if anything ever happened to her, the diary must be destroyed.

Just one month before his assassination, in October 1963, President John F. Kennedy penned a letter to Mary Pinchot Meyer, urging her to visit him in Boston or at the Cape. "Why don't you just say yes," he wrote. The letter was never mailed—it remained with his personal secretary, Evelyn Lincoln, until it surfaced at auction in 2016, selling for nearly $89,000.

After a tense confrontation, the diary was found. Bradlee claimed it was burned. Others believe Angleton kept it.

Whatever the case, it was never seen again.

Her death was quickly buried beneath the headlines: the Johnson-Goldwater election, Khrushchev’s fall, China’s first nuclear test. Her name, mixed into the toss of cultural upheaval, faded from public memory.

But over time, the layers began to peel back: her CIA-connected ex-husband, her acid experiments with Leary, and her intimate relationship with the President.

Trump’s declassification of the files breathes new life into old conspiracies.

Had she been silenced for what she knew?

Was Ray Crump a patsy?

As Morrow put it: “That October day rests in a corner of my mind, a vivid and mysterious curio. I pick it up from time to time and examine it in different lights. I have not figured it out, though I have theories.”

Mary Pinchot Meyer came from progressive aristocracy. Her father, Amos Pinchot, battled corruption in the early 20th century. Her uncle, Gifford Pinchot, helped create the U.S. Forest Service under Teddy Roosevelt. Her sister married Ben Bradlee. Her world was one of CIA wives, publishing royalty, diplomats, and presidents.

She was no stranger to power. But in the end, she may have posed a threat to it.

The Art

“Meyer traveled easily in the Washington elite—a graceful, serious blonde, a Vassar graduate, the ex-wife of CIA deputy director Cord Meyer. Her art-making seemed like another life altogether, part of the soul searching she’d done after her nine-year-old son was struck and killed by a passing car, soul-searching that include orgasmic therapy, LSD, and a deepening commitment to world peace that some Washington insiders have claimed led to her death.

Mary’s last painting titled“Beginning” (on canvas) 1958

Mary Pinchot Meyer became involved with members of the Washington Color School in the late 1950s, when she’d sought solace and self-exploration after the loss of her son Michael and her subsequent divorce. She painted, hung out at jazz clubs, smoked marijuana, and began a romantic entanglement with Kenneth Noland, one of the best-known American color field painters, whose paintings of concentric color rings now hang in many major museums. Noland “soak-stained” his canvases, which meant he applied thinned paint directly to unprimed cloth, causing it to absorb directly, and giving the artist “one shot” at getting it right.”

“What does Kenneth Noland have that I don’t have?” Jack Kennedy reportedly asked Meyer during that time, frustrated by her perennial denial of his advances.

“Mystery,” she replied.” — Crime Reads

Her story has since inspired several books, documentaries, and fictionalized accounts—perhaps most notably Mary’s Mosaic by Peter Janney, whose own father was a CIA colleague of Cord Meyer. Janney believes Mary’s death was orchestrated by the Agency to silence her—and bury what she knew about JFK’s assassination.

What remains is the chilling possibility that Mary wasn’t murdered because she was in the wrong place at the wrong time—but because she was in the right place, asking the wrong questions.

She wasn’t just Kennedy’s lover.

She was an artist.

A mother.

A visionary.

And perhaps, the last woman standing between the truth, and those who would kill to cover it up.