Editor’s Note: Hello from California. I’ve just returned from the Turning Point memorial, still processing everything I experienced in that packed stadium. While I was away, Cassie pulled together a sweeping roundup of the latest theories and conspiracies surrounding Charlie Kirk’s murder for us to debate and discuss, along with an update from Nick Tartaglione — in his own words regarding the newest media spin on his case. I’ll also be sharing reflections from Charlie’s memorial and a fun fashion feature at the end of the week. I think we could all use it.

Thank you, Aaron, for thoughtful words in the meantime.

JRK

Aaron Everitt

“Can you not hear your friend calling you one last time to step forward on his behalf to keep his legacy alive and help us win this election for Paul Wellstone?”

There are very few words to describe what has happened over the past few weeks since the murder and assassination of Charlie Kirk. The range of emotions are wild: from happiness by some that he met a fate they had secretly hoped for, to the punditry class dissecting all that happened based exclusively upon what might become of the “political” outcome. Most of the responses that have come from the “leftish” side of thought have all been pretty gross. A hyper fixation on Charlie’s politics and associations with Donald Trump. The standard rolodex of insults and tropes about being a racist and a homophobe and a transphobe all raced across the vile screens of the mainstream outlets. Their hyperventilating fixation on the politics of all of it was the typical terribleness they are so famous for.

“What does this mean for the Republican Party?

“What will Erika Kirk do now that she’s been imbibed with Charlie’s hatred?”

Infantile, and pettiness are the currency of the whorish personalities on media. Their strange myopia about what resides in the gutter drive every conversation and make the discourse awful. Shouting and yelling and cancel culture carnival barking are all they can see in the moment, because they have no higher calling towards the good. Their advertisers and their desire to live in the cocktail culture of Washington drive every simplistic and lazy conversation they have. The “right” has had its share of goofy things, too. Bad theories about the Jews and scoldy soirees in the Hamptons, mostly born of government distrust and their continued patterns of dishonesty, fed the exploration of the darker rabbit holes; yet were no less strange and untethered to reality than the advertisement prostitutes of the mainstream media.

But yesterday was something very different than all of that. It was transcendent. Something that only God can do in those darkest moments of our lives and society. I haven’t paid much attention to the dinosaurs in the old media in more than a decade. I left the boomer-ey Fox and Friends Land a long time ago because I realized after the Iraq war that I had been programmed by watching it, and I hated what I had become because of it. If I had to guess, though, they will get yesterday entirely wrong, and not just the basics, but everything about it will be lost upon them because they have no capability at comprehending the overt Christianity that was on display at the stadium in Arizona. They will focus on all of the celebrity of the day and the Elon/Trump reunion, and they will ignorantly ignore the real thing that happened there: a spirit-filled room of evangelical worship and prayer asking for God’s comfort and healing for the pain of Charlie’s loss. Yet even more than the need for personal comfort, the Americans that watched and discussed all that has happened during the past weeks related to Charlie Kirk were asking for an intervention upon our great land from the divine.

That is incomprehensible to the “sensible people” of the coastal elite.

“Don’t these rubes know that God is dead? All of this is totally crazy!”

In 2002, just before the election that year, Senator Paul Wellstone was killed in a plane crash while campaigning for his re-election. It was a tragedy, and Wellstone had been one of the lone voices in Congress openly resisting the war that was about to come. In a hurried fashion, the Democrats put a memorial together for the man, which soon became a political rallying cry for their voting activism. Rick Kahn, Wellstone’s campaign treasurer and longtime friend, took to the pulpit to proclaim that the only result of Wellstone’s life was seemingly to induce the people of Minnesota to vote in the upcoming election.

“A week from today, Paul Wellstone’s name will not, and cannot, be on the ballot. But there will be a choice nonetheless either to embrace and continue his legacy in the United States Senate, either to keep his legacy alive or bring it forever to an end [audience responded with a resounding "No!"]. If Paul Wellstone’s legacy in the Senate comes to an end within just days after this unspeakable tragedy, then our spirits will be crushed and we will drown in a river of tears. We are begging you, do not let this happen. We are begging you to help us win this Senate election for Paul Wellstone!”

That strange call to politics instead of a celebration of life was my first indication that the Democratic Party and its leadership had replaced the God of the universe with their own Demigods of power and political victories. All of it was an angry political rally designed to showcase the need for political solutions rather than a spiritual one. Funerals, in the Evangelical tradition, are usually a great celebration of a life. Certainly, there are moments of sadness, and in tragic deaths like that of Charlie Kirk. The shock of the loss is discussed and lamented, but they always turn to the only one who can relieve the pain: Jesus. The invitation of the Holy Spirit into a funeral gives those left behind a strange comfort that transcends the need for earthly victories or accomplishments.

The media will try to shape the discussion to compare what happened yesterday in Arizona to the Wellstone memorial from 25 years ago. But the media will miss the real story, that America wants a revival. We are at an impasse so large in our politics that it has led to the death of a young man because of his words. A shocking development for many and a wake up call to a much larger need for a solution beyond our earthly capabilities. Many of us have asked this past week how we get past this impossible moment in America. How can you talk with an enemy that wants you dead? If we ask that question in the context of the Wellstone memorial, then we cannot. In the Wellstone type world, the calls will be for more political activism and voting harder! But if what happened yesterday is real, and there is a lot of reason to believe it is, there will be an appeal to God to change the trajectory of our country. Under that appeal to the spiritual nature of humanity, something good will not just be possible, but the most likely outcome. So, in Arizona yesterday, the people, the average people of America, came together to worship and petition Jesus for something more grand than a political victory. There were no calls for political activism of Rick Kahn’s type from the past; there were only appeals to believing in Jesus. Tucker Carlson said it best:

“He was bringing the gospel to the country. He was doing the thing that the people in charge hate most, which is calling for them to repent. Charlie was a political person who was deeply interested in coalition-building and at getting the right people in office because he knew that vast improvements are possible politically. But he also knew that politics is not the final answer. It can't answer the deepest questions, actually. That the only real solution is Jesus. It’s really simple. Politics, at its core, is a process of critiquing other people and getting them to change. Christianity, the gospel message of Jesus, is about repentance. Christianity is about getting you to change.”

The media wants to keep the eyes of the tube watchers focused on the politics of all of this tragedy. They want people to believe that the entire thing is about the rhetoric or the bombast of Trump, but yesterday was nothing like a political rally. It wasn’t a milk toast, everything goes discussion that the loudest voices of the Evangelical church have told us Christianity is about over the last twenty years. This was an unapologetic discussion of the power of Christ in people, the power of Christ in political leaders, and the repentance a country can engage in, asking to turn away from the path of a collapsing empire. The difference between the Wellstone memorials political calls to action, and the appeal for help from God at yesterday's event are two very different visions of the American experiment.

What people in power fail to understand about the Charlie Kirk moment in history is that what he wanted to accomplish was about the rebirth of an American ethos. Of course, he wanted people to come to faith in the Jesus he understood to be the redeeming savior of humanity, but he also understood something that most people of America have forgotten: that the documents we hold as sacred to our governance require the ethics of a Christian worldview to work.

Thomas Aquinas, the great theologian and Christian from the thirteenth century, phrased it this way.

“Perfection of moral virtue does not wholly take away the passions, but regulates them; for the temperate man desires as he ought to desire, and what he ought to desire.”

Kirk understood this and worked at achieving the understanding of it in young people, especially young men, until his final breath on earth. What he wanted was a country that could rely on logic to solve problems. What he saw in the country was a people who couldn’t operate from even the basic premises of intellectual thought. Men had become women, up was down, right was wrong, and he knew that if that couldn’t be fixed, there was no fixing anything. So he worked at restoring the order. What the media and the rest of the political-religious zealots will fail to understand is that Kirk wasn’t building a political movement. He was building a new foundation from which to frame the debates. He wouldn’t accept the baseless arguments that nothing is true and that anything goes. He made people step into the discussion with an appeal to their souls. He knew that if the people of the country didn’t start there, there was nothing coming but more chaos. Year after long year, Kirk would go into the heart of intellectual enemy territory and make the arguments about politics, but he would always frame it from the perspective that the Creator had instilled the basics of logic and reason in the mind so that we could live freely. The people who are angry at the movement that Kirk created are mad because they know that their silliness cannot survive the bright light of truth that pierces men’s souls when they are confronted. That clarity has always resulted in the gnashing of teeth and the plotting of ways to silence, because spiritual clarity destroys the powerful’s grip on the minds of the men they rule.

The media will make this into the rally being a new propaganda moment for Trump, but they will fail to understand that this MAGA stuff has moved far past the Trump moment. For the first time since Trump rode down the escalator, he was overshadowed by the desire of the people for something more than a political solution. America saw what Charlie had built and understood with incredible clarity that the only way through this divided moment of violence is going to be through spiritual revival in Jesus. The country will never be anything more than a degrading empire without the understanding and embracing of a greater morality and ethics. Somehow, in yesterday’s rally, millions of people saw something that they wanted and are making a move towards that outcome. This isn’t just another political call to action like the Wellstone memorial. This was a calling to a lasting truth that they intuitively know has always been the basis of a civilized people.

“The Christian world is in a deep sleep; nothing but a loud shout can awaken them out of it!” — George Whitefield

There was a revivalist who lived at the time just before the American Revolution, named George Whitefield. He is widely credited with being the primary voice of the Great Awakening, the first protestant revival in the British colonies that would later become America. His preaching and call to repentance stimulated the patriots to revolution. The people of Boston and Virginia heard the call to a deeper way of life and a belief in Christ, and by 1770, the year of Whitefield's death, the colonies were well on their way to throwing off the old empire. What the King and the powerful people who surrounded him failed to understand was that the philosophical seeds of the American Revolution had been planted years before, and no army or power formed against the ideas could defeat them when the war finally started. The people yesterday who resonated with the ideas proclaimed at the funeral of Charlie Kirk are at the cusp of an American revival, and the ideas that Kirk called upon for a virtuous return to spiritual truth will become the powerful seeds of a new kind of American experiment. It won’t be about votes or organizations. It won’t even be about a new moralism. It will be about a return to virtue and the basics of logic and deep truths.

“Whatever happens next in America, I hope it’s in this direction, because God is here, and you can feel it…So as we proceed into whatever comes next, and clearly something’s coming next, remember this moment, remember being in a room with the Holy Spirit coming like a tuning fork. This is the way. Right here. This is the way. And that is what Charlie Kirk was saying underneath it all.” — Tucker Carlson