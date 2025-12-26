By Aaron Everitt:

Well, AmFest is over. Sadly, the first one without Charlie. I watched a lot of it and couldn’t help but think he would have been pleased with the whole spectacle. I saw Ben Shapiro and Tucker. I heard Steve Bannon call out Shapiro as a cancer. I listened to JD and Michael Knowles. For what it is worth, TPUSA honored Charlie in a way that I think even he was unable to do because of the conflicts he had with donors and the competing interests over what it means to be the real “conservatives” in America. Erika brought more voices, with more diverse opinions than Charlie ever was able to, and it worked. In our two party system we are always forced into making peace with strange bedfellows, but in the moment we are in, having robust discussions about what ideas will define the future of a movement is the best thing that could have happened.

If we’ve been paying attention to politics at all, what we have observed for most of our lives is the sterilization of discourse, but AmFest made it clear that the youth of the next iteration of America wants something very different. As I tuned into X, which is becoming less and less frequent for me these days, I saw the old tactics being algorithmically shoved into my face.

“BREAKING NEWS: TUCKER SPEECH IS FIRE”

“SHAPIRO TORCHES TUCKER”

Maybe the shock is interesting to some and undoubtedly it helps the same 7 accounts on X monetize their work, but it’s becoming increasingly uninteresting. It isn’t real politics. It’s not a robust debate about ideas or solutions. Instead its’s become a battle of personalities. Whom I like better will inevitably be who I defend. It’s very explainable. Especially since this is how we’ve all been taught to think and consume media. The pettiness of politics makes it easy for us to gang up in tribes and go to war for people we only know through a screen.

“This person is a kook.”

“That person is a crank.”

“Liars, cheats, and thieves.”

“Performance kayfabe.”

It’s always easier to marginalize a particular voice than it is to listen to it. For what it’s worth, I actually like crazy, especially in national discourse. For most of my adult life, what has passed as politics is a sterile, scripted, CIA-coated version of debate. Let’s face it, the machine has marched in a singular direction towards debt, war, and permanent bureaucracy, no matter who won the elections. I always point back to the ‘08 election, where John McCain and Barack Obama were running. I wasn’t a fan of John McCain as a candidate, but I liked Obama less. So in the old-fashioned spirit of pulling the lever for the lesser of two evils, I dutifully said that McCain would be “far better” than Obama. The reality of that election is that the supposed ideologue won. The world was going to change. At least that is what so many hoped for. (I think there was even a slogan…can’t remember.) Instead, what we got was a doubling down of the Washington machine: more wars, more spending, more meddling in the lives of the average citizen. If the tables had turned and John McCain had won, say, the same states that George W. Bush had just four years earlier, I am not sure I could say with certainty that what ultimately happened with Obama would have been demonstrably different under McCain.

That’s been the hallmark of twenty-first-century politics. The system loves itself. It is too big to fail, so it does all it can to stay ahead of any potential change that might threaten its status. If you want to know why the Republicans are feckless in Congress, you need look no further than the fact that they didn’t stop Donald Trump from becoming president. The Washington system has punished them ever since.

“I thought we told you that the deal was: no crazies! We got rid of our wackos. Remember Howard Dean and Cranky Sanders? Yeah, they weren’t allowed to win. But you losers let in your craziest. We won’t tolerate it any longer, and if you ever want to win elections again, you’d better get in line. You’d better know who butters your bread.”

So Donald Trump goes to Washington, and we all wonder why the agenda stalls out. They don’t want the agenda. No, not the deep state “them”, but the actual guys in the halls of the place. You know the Lindsey Graham’s and the John Thune’s. They have no interest in a winning agenda; they only care about the safety of their seats. So Washington grinds out, or snuffs out, or waits out the crazy. No matter how they do it, they always win.

Because of that nefarious Washington motive, I like crazy talk.

I see free speech as a chessboard. The more pieces you have, the more possibilities exist. But as any good chess player knows, as the game progresses and pieces are lost, the answer for how to win becomes much clearer. I see speech as the same thing. The more people talk without real clarity or truth, the more they corner themselves and are exposed for what really motivates them. The right, at least in the twenty-first century, has always had more visible crazies than the left. Maybe it was because of 9/11 or the wars, but the right has had the broadest spectrum of opinion allowed at the table. For many in this last election, that was the most attractive element of the coalition. How could a stadium of Trump supporters be cheering on RFK Jr.? When wars and debt were talked about, it was the conservatives who were booing the present policies. So crazy has a place, and I, for one, am thankful that everyone got to make their arguments at TPUSA.

The truth is, political commentators never last forever, and one day they all either tire of it or are found out to be money-grubbing mouthpieces who don’t really believe the positions they argue. The new age of media is going through a huge learning curve at the moment.

“Who do we trust?”

“I like Tucker!”

“I like Shapiro.”

We aren’t passing the test well. Instead of calmly and with rational dissection, taking apart the arguments, we band up in tribes defending our supposed heroes.

In 2025, the word of the year was “parasocial.” —The word refers to a one-sided relationship in which one person (the fan) invests emotional energy, time, and interest into a media figure (like a celebrity), feeling a sense of intimacy or connection, while the other party is entirely unaware of their existence.

Sound familiar to our moment? I thought so.

If there were ever a definitive term for our way of life online, it would be that one. We invest so much energy into the defense of voices of people we know very little about. I understand why we do it, but it is not a rational position to hold as a citizen in a free society. Simply because someone is good at their communication skills does not make them an expert or a once-source-fits-all mouthpiece for how to see the world. Even the early generations of Americans saw the press as a convenient and supportive organ for those in power. John C. Calhoun, one of the early leaders of the United States, said this in his posthumously published Disquisitions on Government.

“What is called public opinion, instead of being the united opinion of the whole community, is, usually, nothing more than the opinion or voice of the strongest interest, or combination of interests; and, not infrequently, of a small, but energetic and active portion of the whole. [...] It [the press] is used by them [parties] as the means of controlling public opinion, and of so moulding it, as to promote their peculiar interests, and to aid in carrying on the warfare of party.”

Just because we have a free press doesn’t mean that the people who are in it are agenda-free. Most of the work of the “press” is paid for by advertisers. There are quirky personality traits that bluster egos and induce stubbornness. There are motivating interests like Israel or Ukraine that keep the whole story framed through a sympathetic lens. And no, saying something about it doesn’t categorically allow for a wholesale dismissal of someone or an idea, especially in a land where the backing structure of the government is supposedly the participation of the people.

Crazy, even hurtful discussions need to be out in the open. The tendency of humans is to amplify the voices of those who are suppressed, even if those voices are awful, racist, or completely wrong. The only way to defeat a voice that seems out of line is to face it and strongly defend the position that one believes will defeat the idea. I appreciated Ben Shapiro coming to AmFest and making the argument. I didn’t find it particularly strong, and his insistence on silencing his ideological enemies isn’t going to win the hearts and minds of Gen Z, whom someone described online as the new truffle pigs of truth.

Demanding that people not listen to someone in this age is how that voice will be amplified more than anyone can imagine. Good for Steve Bannon saying that Shapiro is a cancer. If that charge is real, then it falls upon Bannon to prove it. If he can’t, and it’s only rhetoric, Shapiro will last in the TPUSA world. If it has some merit to it, then people will see the evidence of the charge and begin to act accordingly. Our instantaneous online world demands that all of that happen as quickly as possible, but a healthy republic recognizes that the truth takes time to prove. Add to it that money makes the whole machine work, and the job of the citizen gets even more difficult.

Just because a claim is outlandish does not mean it is wrong or right. People said that Covid coming from a lab was a conspiracy, but in the end, the truth seems more and more likely that that is what happened. Does the French first lady have some ‘splainin to do? Probably not, but that will prove itself in time, too. Certainly, there’s a discussion to be had about whether or not that is a worthwhile journalistic pursuit, and questions should be asked about the fact that there seems to be a great deal of money available for the sleazoid stories. But time, and more talking, is our best friend in a free society.

Mankind is prone to following the hyperventilating voices of its species. That’s why we are raised with fables and tales about the need for truth. Chicken Little and The Boy Who Cried Wolf are necessary folklore; warnings of what we can become at our worst. I don’t like that nothing in our media or politics seems trustworthy, but in an era of realignment, perhaps that is what is best for us. We need to learn to approach everything with some skepticism and verify the facts about what is being said. Banding into tribes isn’t going to get us to the truth faster. Defending our media personalities as if our lives depend on it is proving to be a waste of energy. Should we listen to Candace, Tucker, Shapiro, or Levin? Yes. Yes is always the answer because finding voices that tickle our ears is perhaps more dangerous than hearing hateful, hurtful, or wrong opinions. Liberty requires homework. I know it’s not that easy in a world where the governments have robbed us of our purchasing power, made it nearly impossible for a single-income home to survive, and a culture that says our kids have to play piano, soccer, lacrosse, and take cooking lessons all on Thursdays, but we have to do better if we are going to ever be able to undo the mess we have in our governments.

The media is only one piece of the answer as to how we fix America. Most of the fixes actually reside in you and me. We have to change our patterns. The television taught us that the person on the other side of the screen is always right, and now, because we have thousands of people on the coming at us in our glass hellholes, we think that everyone is an expert. It’s not the reality and we should do all we can to break the myth that good communication skills equals correctness. People who do the talking have a wide variety of motivations, backgrounds, and secrets. We should know that and listen with our ears up. There’s no pure media presenter. Any of us trying to do this media business has biases. I want to be as honest as I can, but my background will always cloud my full ability to present “facts.” That’s true for Tucker Carlson and Mark Levin or any other current media personality. I might laugh more at Tucker because he’s got a far better sense of humor than Levin, but if I am to be informed about my thoughts on the state of America, I should force myself to listen to both.

One last thing. Social media is not where we should do our listening. The clip-happy culture that rewards our devastatingly small attention spans is ruining our ability to have real discussions. X remains a garbage pile of framed and un-contextualized sound bites. We will never really understand what is happening in our country in 15-second scrolls and reels. It may make us slightly more informed than our neighbors, but in many cases, it makes us far more susceptible to falsehoods and bad information. This Christmas, buy a book and read it. Dig into the things you feel most strongly about. Do it in long form and with the hard work it takes to be a person engaged with their country. Read A Republic Not An Empire by Pat Buchanan, or After America by Mark Steyn. There are dozens of books worth your time that will advance your conversations in far greater ways than another hour spent on X. I try to read a book a week every year. I set my goals at 60, and most years I get close. I love reading about American politics and the issues around the world that we face as a species. This year, some of the books I read include Confessions of an Economic Hit Man by John Perkins and Noam Chomsky’s What We Say Goes. All of the books I read, even the ones I didn’t like very much, were a better use of my time than any I spent on Twitter.

We have some work to do, and it isn’t going to be very easy. Tribalism is the natural state of man. The American founders asked us to figure out how to exist together; how to take our tribes and debate, and disagree in order to advance the liberty of all who call themselves Americans. Our responsibility now is to overcome our protectionist tendencies and talk through the complex issues of our time. A country of 350 million people is not going to ever all agree, and we are never likely to form a government that has any real interest in changing its methods. But it will be incumbent upon us to distill off the chatter and focus on the objectives that will enable our republic to survive. We can’t do that without a robust debate that allows the worst ideas to fall away like chaff, and the good ideas to survive. It will happen if we allow ourselves to listen to every idea, then debate away the inferior ones, and draw our attention away from the betterment of our country. The alternative will only empower the government and the strongman. That choice, more common to history, ends badly.