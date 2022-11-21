House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tulips and Bees's avatar
Tulips and Bees
Nov 22, 2022

You, Jessica, are the bravest journalist I have ever read. To take on Newsome is incredible. I have been afraid sending a tweet essentially inviting him to "fuck all the way off." I have a bumper sticker in my rear window which reads "Our Govenor is a moron." Since you've been so brave, I've added one that has the middle finger with Newsome's name on it in case the is any question as to who I mean. My son attends a Catholic high school but I've only received positive feedback from my window decor from other parents (and street cred from the students). I pray that all your followers share what a horrible person Gavin is so he will never be president. It will be interesting to see how much weight Jen's testiony carries with the jury. I hope they saw through her dry "tears" and tag her for what she is - a lying no one. I know what it's like to be raped and I can promise you, I never wanted to see or gain favor from the perpetrator. There is zero chance of my husband wanting a favor from the sub-human either; in spite of him having hideous genitalia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephanie I-R's avatar
Stephanie I-R
Nov 22, 2022

🙌🏽 THANK YOU for calling out the hypocrisy!!! I have been going insane--especially in the midst of the pandemic when I too knew they weren’t vaccinating their kids & were flying them out of state on the the weekends to play club sports while our(their) state was closed down for an entire year for sports for our kids--but not their children! They also moved out of the state capital to a neighboring county that had lower COVID numbers so more things were then open to them...so they weren’t so inconvenienced like neighboring counties & most of the state! Ughhhh I’ve been subjected to his & then her phoniness forever as I’m a native San Franciscan...we can’t shake them or Pelosi....so incestuous...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture