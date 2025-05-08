The “red heifers are ready"refers to the preparation of heifers described in the Book of Numbers for a sacrifice crucial for purifying the Temple Mount and, in some interpretations, for the Messianic age.

Last month, after our roundtable talk with the Prime Minister of Israel, I followed a small group of journalists to a restaurant a couple blocks from the Blair House. We sat at the bar and talked about religion and politics. At the end of the night, I stood on the corner with one of them (a Christian), who predicted I’d find faith soon. He assured me Jesus would appear if I asked him to. A week later he called to see if it had happened yet.

It hadn’t. But my curiosity about the Bible piqued in recent years thanks to how our current timeline seems to be paralleling certain prophecies. In my opinion, Religion should be openly examined and discussed just like any other topic. I welcome conversations about God even though I haven’t quite settled on which version of him I subscribe to.

Two weeks ago, around the fire pit out back, a friend arrived with a new Bible she'd just picked up. A cloth-bound edition painted with some kind of landscape scene on the cover. I hadn’t seen her since our family retreat two summers ago when we rented a majestic wood cabin overlooking a wide stretch of land owned by Mark Zuckerberg in Hawaii. She and her boyfriend came to cook with us even though she was sick at the time—healing from the effects of parasites picked up at a local breakfast café.

She asked if I’d heard about the red heifers. I had not. She was surprised by this. It seemed like the kind of thing I’d be into, she said, flipping to related sections to read aloud. Her model perfect features—an added bonus to a house full of teenage boys captivated by the scene.

After she left, I ordered a Bible on Amazon. The “wrong” version, I’m hearing now from invested sources.

I skipped instead to the sacred cows and new pope drama online. I hope you appreciate a holy HIH detour.

As of yesterday, the doors of the Sistine Chapel have been officially sealed.

Currently, the Vatican is in the midst of a papal conclave—a gathering of the College of Cardinals convened to appoint the Bishop of Rome, also known as the Pope. But while the cardinals are locked in secretive discussions about the future of the Catholic Church, another saga is unfolding thousands of miles away that also hinges on ancient prophecy, purification rituals, and the future of religious authority.