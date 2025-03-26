Published somewhere over Ohio en route to the White House

We’ve all been there—the group text disaster. That wave of nausea when you realize you’ve sent the wrong message to the wrong person. There’s really nothing worse. His mishap just happened to involve war plotting and embarrassing use of emoji. From what I’ve seen, he’s doing a fairly terrible job climbing out of it.

The Hillary memes, though, are a gift to us all.

Currently, I’m on my way back to DC tonight, writing from 32,000 feet on a red-eye headed for a luncheon at the White House tomorrow and back Thursday. A turnaround trip which will bring me back just in time for a 5th grade field trip at the mission in San Juan. If you see a live notice pop up from the app, click in. You never know who might show up. These events are becoming increasingly unpredictable in all the right ways.

It’s been good to be home. I missed it so much. My boys are all doing well.

Leon is recovering from a successful eye surgery and already back to fishing with friends on the weekends. Rex is deep in a vintage motorcycle restoration project and screen-printing his art onto T-shirts he sells to classmates. Hayes is newly “in a relationship” after being promoted to official White House correspondent for his class. His next on-site assignment is (hopefully) the annual Easter Egg Hunt with the president next month, which he plans to recap — via PowerPoint— for his class.

Meanwhile, Arlo—my born innovator who now identifies as 23 solely on the basis of a mustache he willed into existence—has launched another genius little venture. He and his equally charming roommate, both young chefs-in-training in NYC, signed up for a dating site as a packaged double date. Single young women can book a date night with them and choose from one of three meals the boys will cook and serve. Rooftop dining included, at their apartment overlooking Wall Street. Every night he’s not working, he’s plating beautiful dishes for beautiful women, now that the weather is decent again.

Also worth mentioning: we’re still stuck in Mercury in retrograde. The moms at school pickup have started calling it Housewives of Retrograde. Everyone is navigating life in some form of disarray. I never used to buy into this stuff, but the past two weeks have delivered unnervingly solid proof that the universe will knock you sideways when it feels like it. Based on a moody cosmic tilt. Don’t even get me started on the pyramid findings. We’re not out of the woods with mercury until April 7. I don’t know what the stars are doing, but they’re clearly up to something sinister.

Consider this your informal cosmic heads-up.

Meanwhile, From the Media Desk

Congratulations are in order for two of my favorite men in the business. Mark Halperin and Link Lauren, along with Maureen Callahan, have officially joined Megyn Kelly’s new network, with individual shows set to launch in May.

I spoke with Link this morning. Here’s what he said:

“I’m incredibly grateful to Megyn and her team for valuing my voice in the discourse. Megyn is a powerhouse whose work ethic and journalism inspire me. This venture is a win not just for me, but for my audience and for everyone who’s been dismissed by the mainstream media. My goal is to deliver the news in a way that’s both fact-based and entertaining. That’s what Spot On will offer, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Elsewhere, RFK Jr. is reportedly floating plans to ban pharmaceutical ads on television. Politico is already worried, asking, “Can he?”

But it’s not just Big Pharma on edge.

The gays have their own policy concerns, and it involves poppers. After a recent FDA raid on a major Austin-based poppers manufacturer, their fury is mounting.

A friend warned me over dinner last week that if Bobby comes for their preferred party drug, they “will come for him.”

Hear that?

The GAYS, will come, for him.

Double Scorpio — the company in question, confirmed it had suspended all operations after a federal search and seizure. A week later, details remain murky. It’s unclear whether Kennedy had any foreknowledge of the raid, but what’s more certain is his suggestion that recreational drug use—not HIV—causes AIDS. That position continues to provoke head-shaking disgust at dinner tables with the gays in Laguna Beach.

One of them told me I could be a heroine to the community if I managed to stop him from pursuing this. I promised to pass along the warning in print.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Has quietly emerged as a tentative, perimenopausal, soft-focus poster child for MAHA. Also, contender for part time housewife in retrograde. She recently admitted to Vanity Fair that she’s “fascinated” by RFK’s movement. That would’ve been nice to hear during the campaign, when it actually mattered what a left-leaning wellness icon thought about Kennedy’s ideals. Especially if said person built her brand on holistic health.

However, the better story is the rumor that Gwyneth is actually a closeted MAGA sympathizer.

At a dinner party in New York this past December, we played a game: name the biggest celebrity you know who’s secretly a Republican. Someone with deep Hollywood ties didn’t hesitate. “Gwyneth Paltrow,” they said. Two others at the table nodded.

According to them, she comes from conservative stock. Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner —quiet conservatives from the start?

I want so badly to dislike Gwyneth, but can’t find the will. Mainly, because it would mean going against Courtney Love’s intuition and no one familiar with Courtney would advise that.

Courtney, our oracle of character and clarity, swears Gwyneth is the real deal. A ride-or-die girls’ girl. Loyal, funny, and badass behind the scenes. Without Courtney’s seal of approval, I’d probably rank her right up there with Meghan Markle in the insufferable tier.

The Vanity Fair profile opens with a yawn:

“High in the hills of Montecito, up beyond Oprah’s gates and Harry and Meghan’s gates and an endless sprawl of privacy hedges, Gwyneth Paltrow is making coffee in her kitchen.” You know the kitchen—the one that went viral in 2022 when Architectural Digest featured it. Mediterranean-blue plates, marble-topped island, filtered California sunlight pouring in. Apple and Moses are off at college now, and the house feels unnervingly quiet. “I’m Gwyneth,” she says by way of introduction. And of course she is. Eventually, the piece shifts into politics, asking what Gwyneth, with all her influence, might choose to champion next. She brings up MAHA, which the article frames as a movement supporting commonsense reforms—like banning red dye and reducing ultraprocessed foods—while also noting the backlash surrounding Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism, which it labels as “pseudoscience.” When asked about broader cultural distrust, Gwyneth offers a polished shrug. “A lot of our institutions are really failing us,” she says. “Even if people disagree about which ones, the feeling is the same. People feel unprotected. And now they’re voting with their wallets.” She’s described herself politically as an “independent thinker.” Over the years, she’s hosted Obama at her home, supported Pete Buttigieg, and backed Rick Caruso in the L.A. mayoral race after he switched from Republican to Democrat. In 2024, she posted the standard “I voted” selfie—but didn’t say who she voted for. When I brought up Kennedy as the face of MAHA, she pivoted to raw milk. On The Skinny Confidential podcast last year, she mentioned putting raw cream in her coffee every morning, sourced from Fresno-based Raw Farm. The founder, she noted, is a longtime friend of Kennedy. “There’s a line of thinking that it’s not dairy that’s the problem—it’s how we raise the cows,” she explained. “We’ve been drinking raw milk for millennia. It’s not full of antibiotics, it’s not pasteurized. And yes, people call it pseudoscience, but who’s going to pay for research on it? Certainly not the dairy industry.” In December, Raw Farm had to recall all its raw whole milk and cream after health officials detected traces of bird flu. No illnesses were reported. The company blamed politics, not pathogens. By January, they were bottling again.”

Gwyneth remains untouched and unbothered. Sipping raw cream in the warm grip of that perfect kitchen, toeing the line between rebellion and retreat.

Chic and cowardly. Like all the rest.

Footnote: It’s been a long time since I’ve read a caption from Britney Spears and felt any kind of relation to it, but on this, I agree. Mini cokes are one of life’s luxury. Ideally, this was probably the size they were meant to be.

Britneyspears: “Mini Coca Colas are literally the best ever and they are awesome for kids too !!! My mom was very old fashioned and Coca Colas were never allowed in our home (wonder why C C€a) We always had Coca Cola in school !!! So now that I have my own home, they are a bigger deal to me than an alcoholic beverage !!! I swear.”

- Insert photo of mini coke box opened -