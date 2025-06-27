Greetings from Newport, Rhode Island—possibly my favorite town in the country. We’re here on a family trip after celebrating Arlo’s graduation. Last night, we had dinner with Sean Spicer and friends. This afternoon, I’m heading out for a boat ride—after scoping out the strip across from us, where Jake Gyllenhaal has reportedly been spotted on location with fellow cast members. M. Night Shyamalan is filming a movie here.

I’ll be back later this weekend with a stacked edition of Housekeeping, recapping the week’s highlights and headlines that pulled me away from nuclear war anxiety and into the comforting chaos of gossip and power plays: a break-in at Brad Pitt’s house, Anna Wintour stepping down, Uber helicopters in Capri, Orlando and Katy Perry’s split, surprise pregnancy announcements, and more.

Prepare to discuss Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ lavish Italian wedding. I have thoughts, of course.

Current Summer Mood:

The Alexander Brothers

Who: Oren and Alon—identical twins—and their older brother Tal are up against a mix of federal and state charges. Once hailed as high-flying power players with billions in luxury deals behind them, the brothers cultivated a global image as glamorous, jet-setting insiders. Now they’re accused on rape.

Defense Attorneys: Insist every encounter was consensual. They’ve filed a motion to dismiss, claiming the case was sparked by a rival agent with a family tie in law enforcement

Tall, tan, symmetrical—the Alexander brothers are a Miami-bred trio of real estate siblings, polished by hard-earned wealth and, more recently, the talk of the hallway during my two days waiting out Weinstein deliberations in New York. They sold eight-figure penthouses while looking like they belonged in one.

Oren and Tal made names for themselves brokering megadeals in Manhattan, including what was, at the time, the most expensive residential sale in U.S. history: a $240 million penthouse. The deal launched their swaggering brokerage, Official. Their brother Alon wasn’t in real estate but often tagged along—same jawline, same Instagram-filtered luxury on display.

Then came the lawsuits.