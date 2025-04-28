House Inhabit

Robyn
7h

This should be on the front page of every media site, paper, blog, etc, etc, etc. for all the world to read.

“They don’t want what happened in that circle to be exposed because they know that the decent people of the country would never stand for it and their system that they have built runs the risk of being destroyed under public pressure. They aren’t afraid of the guilt, they are afraid that they won’t be able to perpetuate their pleasures.”

Excellent.

bamboo
7h

Sex is a window into the soul of humans. The act of it is never as simple as consensual pleasure. Regardless of the liberation movement or the sexual revolution, the reality remains that intimacy is nothing to take lightly. The men of the Epstein world abused that sacredness and took something irreplaceable from the minds and souls of the women they mastrabatorially exerted their pleasure on. The women would likely never recover from that soulless act of selfishness....

This says it all 💔

