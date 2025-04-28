Thank you Aaron for this piece.

I like the big picture. Petty things in politics or culture are not very interesting to me. Admittedly, I have not paid much attention to the Epstein drama. It is salacious and filled with plenty of pitfalls for speculation and gossip. Was he a bad guy? Probably. Were the people who went on his express plane to a cartoon striped temple bad folks? Probably. Have sex and money been used since the beginning of human history to maintain power and prestige through blackmail and payoffs? Always. My interest in this entire affair has been tangential. It illustrates the basic reality of human frailty, and so the fact that it grabbed prominent people in politics, entertainment, and finance was only distantly interesting to me for its proof of concept: that humans have an inherent tendency toward evil and evil doing. I was never surprised that Bill Clinton was interested in what ‘ol Jeffey had to offer. I didn’t stand in shock when I heard that Tom Hanks or Prince Andrew had been accused of being coerced into participating in the darkness that supposedly took place on Sin Island.

This is a tale taught in fairy tales. Gluttony and lust are the Achilles’ heels of men. To find out that someone fell for an old trap is not worth the chasing. Who was there, the flight logs, the massage parties, and sex filled, libido-draining is nothing I wanted to dig into deeper. It was gross, sad, and completely expected from powerful people who lose their drive for money when they have plenty of it, and then reallocate that drive and energy into darker pursuits like sex and power. Epstein was a symptom of something consistent in the nature of mankind. Case closed.

This is not to excuse men and their foibles. Quite the contrary. I hope for justice in every instance. The victims deserve better than what we have given them as a society. My dismissal was about how little our society typically cares about these kinds of horrible events. We are unhealthy people in as many ways as one could count. The Epstein debacle was just one more illustration of how dark we are as a society. Princes and Presidents could do the most atrocious things to people in order to satisfy themselves and their insatiable drive for power and dominance, and nothing would happen. I had seen this movie before. Powerful men get away with unspeakable things because the system is rigged in their favor. They can pay someone off or have their victims silenced through murder or mayhem, and no one will ever pursue it beyond a few headlines and perhaps a public shaming. The victims can rest assured that the tragedies placed upon their bare backs and bosoms would never have reciprocal justice. They would be given some money and the right to satisfy creepy old men, but their tradeoff would be a life of “forever silence” and a mind filled with the demons that only abuse can fecundate.

My dismissal of this case for its normality is where the problem actually resides. Something so commonplace and with a predetermined outcome that holds no consequence for the perpetrators should not be normalized, but unfortunately, it has.

The news of Virginia Giuffre’s suicide on Friday is the sad and calculable end to a life that was ruined by the men who believed themselves better than their girls they hired for delectation. Ms. Giuffre had been in the news over the last few weeks, claiming to have been hit by a bus, having organ failure, and only a few weeks to live. It was a strange moment in this already strange case. Ms. Giuffre was a young woman when she claims to have been hired by Ghislaine Maxwell as a masseuse for Epstein. In testimony from the past, she claimed that Epstein and Maxwell had effectively made her a sexual servant and pressured her into gratifying not only Epstein but his friends and associates. Giuffre said she was flown around the world for trysts with men, including Prince Andrew, while she was 17 and 18 years old. There are very few people who can live through that kind of trauma and not have the darkness of those moments nipping at their heels on a daily basis.

Sex is a window into the soul of humans. The act of it is never as simple as consensual pleasure. Regardless of the liberation movement or the sexual revolution, the reality remains that intimacy is nothing to take lightly. The men of the Epstein world abused that sacredness and took something irreplaceable from the minds and souls of the women they mastrabatorially exerted their pleasure on. The women would likely never recover from that soulless act of selfishness. Ms. Giuffre’s suicide should be Exhibit A of their callous behavior.

So, as the news unfolded over the weekend about her suicidal remedy to psychological demons, it became clear that this moment in our history has become more than simply bad men behaving badly. This is about what we are choosing as a society for our treatment of the most vulnerable going forward, and the people who perpetrate the evil upon them. The who's and whats are always window dressing for conspiracy theories and keep people distracted from the ultimate goal of justice. If we decide to get caught up in which men did what to whom, where, we will allow another opportunity for accountability to pass us by. The open disdain and cavalier discarding of the girls who were used for the gain of powerful people who decided that their pleasure and positions were more important than the lives they chose to treat with indifference is what must be dealt with if we are ever to be a sane and good society. In a decent civilization, we would demand that these seemingly inherent traits of darkness be guarded against to protect the most vulnerable.

The alternative choice is what we have lived under: a government and people appurtenant to it, who are willing to run cover to protect their money and power. That is not a world of goodness or egalitarianism; that is a dystopic one that places some above others simply for their monetary or celebrity success. I want nothing to do with that vision of the world.

I don’t think that the Epstein episode is unique in history. In fact, I think it is more common than people would ever care to admit. Women have been on the wrong side of that darkness since the beginning of time. Men who use their sexual conquests for their pleasuring aggrandizement and accumulation of power are not the kind of people that a rational society should look to for its leadership or examples. These are the kinds of men who destroy culture and relationships for their own gain. Our government is pervaded by this attitude and style of leadership.

The sad secret is that goodness is trounced out of Washington because it brings light upon those who would rather live in the darkness. When they are exposed to righteous living, kindness, respect, and adoration of the human soul, they cannot abide by the exposure. Epstein clients and those who helped orchestrate the travesty have no interest in the story coming to light. It isn’t because they don’t want their sexual escapades paraded out in the media or before their wives; they know the consequences are a minor storm that will only last a few news cycles. They don’t want what happened in that circle to be exposed because they know that the decent people of the country would never stand for it and their system that they have built runs the risk of being destroyed under public pressure. They aren’t afraid of the guilt, they are afraid that they won’t be able to perpetuate their pleasures.

The average American might be rough around the edges, but they know good from evil when they see it. They know that if they had found themselves on the Lolita Express, they would be suffering a life of consequence for it today, and that if there is unequal justice, there is no justice. They look at the travesty of what has happened to the victims and know that if it were their daughters who had been taken advantage of for the outcome of pleasure, money, or blackmail, they would break down any wall they could to rescue their vulnerable daughters.

The Epstein list is about what we want to be as a civilization. Do we want to live as the oligarchs and the kings of old, or do we want to forge a new way where we strive for justice for those who perpetrate evil? That choice is what is being elevated in the conversation related to the Epstein files. Most people who are paying an iota of attention likely know who the participants were in this atrocity, and that data is only moderately interesting. It is the bigger, civic conversation that the average American is looking for. What happens in the midst of the injustice of suicide is that the powerful take away the justice they deserve by making the consequences they should suffer unavailable. When people take their own lives in these kinds of circumstances because of either demons that chase them or because of the slow pace that is granted by an intentionally slow court system to the perpetrators, it drives the victim to near insanity. Anyone who is in proximity to the story feels the sting and stench of injustice from the premature conclusion to the process. Family, friends, and interested citizens want something else because they know that the entire situation has been a coerced outcome, where a victim feels cornered into the impossible choice of surviving through hell or dying because of it.

One of the reasons that the Constitution demands a speedy trial is not just for the implicated, but also for the victims. The founders understood something fundamental about humans. If those who stand accused are not given a fair and expedient trial, the possibilities for civil unrest grow exponentially with time. The courts and the legal system we have, has become so cumbersome and slow that a fair and expedient trial is all but unobtainable by the average person. Attorneys and money are the fuel that makes the machine move, and they have built in a design flaw that rewards those who stand to benefit from the length of any trial. The wealthy men who have found themselves participating in the Epstein cycle of sex and blackmail have used this inherent obstruction to help themselves avoid the justice that they likely deserve. They understand that if they can occlude the victim by legal proceedings and court delays, then the likelihood of being faced by their accuser is next to none.

As author Mark Steyn says, “the process is the punishment,” and the people who sit at the top of this horrible pyramid know it. They can outspend, out-lawyer, and outlast their victims because they understand how to use this legalese-laden labyrinth to their full advantage. Ms. Giuffre, in her death, should not be made to suffer in her self-induced silence. Her memory and her family deserve a system that addresses these moments where power is exercised over the powerless. All of the other young women who have been treated as sexual chattel also deserve a process that isn't a gauntlet of procedures and lawfare. They should be granted the right to accuse their abusers and see justice come to pass based on the laws that have been violated. They should not have to navigate a complex world of interwoven roadblocks. The girls who found themselves as participants in the carefully crafted world of deceit that Jeffrey Epstein created should not have to be punished by a terrible process for their desire to see the wrongs they were subjected to righted.

Our court system is a shell of what it is designed to be: an expedient and fair place for crime to be adjudicated. The time it takes to get to trial, the lengthy delays, the forum shopping for favorable judges and jurors, is all part of a process that has become a slow-moving and impossibly hard world to get through. If someone is an average defendant standing against powerful men with attorneys, back room relationships with judges and politicians, would they honestly feel they have a chance at justice? No matter how egregious the case, or how damning the evidence, the machine can make them into the criminal even as they stand to accuse those who have perpetrated the crime.

As a society, the Epstein case means more than justice for these women. It requires us to examine what has been built and decide if that is how we want the future to look for our children and future generations. Are we interested in a justice system that is plagued by money, power, and injustice, where death becomes a viable solution to the tumult that the process puts people through? Are we satisfied with the silence that suicide brings to unsolved and painfully slow court procedures? Ms. Giuffre isn’t the first to suddenly die from her own hand because of the process. The list of January 6th prisoners who never went to trial but were penalized by the harassment of federal agents who took their lives is longer than it should be. Matthew Perna, Jord Meachum, Chris Stanton, Mark Aungst, and David Homol all decided that the lengthy and unending procedures were too great a burden to live with and silenced themselves into an eternity of unanswered questions. The Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) reports that in 2019, suicides accounted for 29% of deaths in local jails, with many occurring among pretrial detainees. Why would that be? Certainly, some suicides will be from the guilt of a crime, but we should not discount the number of people who see death as preferable to the process that our court system has become.

This entire case is now shrouded in suicide. We will never hear or understand the first-hand story of what happened. Jeffery Epstein, who supposedly died by his own hand, will never tell his side of the story, be faced by his accusers, or be subjected to any civil justice. Now, a victim who awaited action from the US Government has fallen silent too. This is a monster of our own making. We focus on politics and elections while the real dirty work gets done at the court level. The basic premise of government is to protect the citizenry from the unscrupulous. The courts are where that work is done. If our judicial system cannot find justice for the most obvious abusers, and instead has created an interminable process that leaves victims helpless and without hope for equal application of the law on those who abused them, then it has failed to live up to its promise.

Ms. Giuffre deserved better than what happened. The men who used the system to destroy her youth for their own pleasure and then used the process they could manipulate to leave her without hope for a future should be brought into the light to expose them for their actions. Our system is broken, and regardless of our politics, we should say it loudly when we see injustice. MeToo seems to have only been feigned outrage. Hashtags and pussyhats ultimately devolved into momentary virtue signals based on who won an election. As with most things surrounding the hyperbolic hatred of Donald Trump, too many people let their politics drive their principles. The women who have lived with these awful memories of abuse, who have never seen anyone brought into the light, deserve our demands that the course be altered and the system that powerful men and money have built be abolished. True victimhood should not be subjected to a system that allows those who did the abusing to escape their just rewards through technicalities and by having more money than their accusers. Outlasting the pocketbooks of your victims is not even tangential to justice; it is equally as criminal. Suicide is a symptom of something deeply wrong within our civilization. Ms. Giuffre’s decision to end her life is a warning to us not to let this happen to more of the victims by demanding a deep examination of our terrible legal system.