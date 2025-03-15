Some men seem to be magnets for catastrophe. John Pelletier is one of them. His name is now tied to three defining American tragedies—the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the most devastating wildfire in over a century, and now, a high-profile federal lawsuit against Sean “P. Diddy” Combs alleging kidnapping, rape, and criminal conspiracy.

Get that? Three separate events—all connected by one man.

Do we believe in coincidences?

A New Lawsuit

Alleges that John Pelletier—the Maui police chief—posed as a Contra Costa Sheriff and failed to call for emergency services when plaintiff Rodney “Lil Rod” Parham reported a violent incident. Two other plaintiffs, a mother and son identified as Jane and John Doe, claim they witnessed the assault and were forcibly taken from Las Vegas to California, where they saw the attack unfold.

These details were first reported by the Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative.

In addition to Pelletier, the lawsuit names comedian Drew “Druski” Desbordes and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as defendants.

Pelletier responded to the allegations in a statement to Maui Now, categorically denying his presence at the alleged crime scene. He also provided debit card records to corroborate his location.

Via TMZ . . .

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier tells TMZ ... "I have no connections whatsoever to any individuals named in the lawsuit. The allegations suggesting his involvement are entirely unfounded. I am confident that the evidence will demonstrate these claims to be false and will expose those who are deliberately trying to manipulate the legal system to spread misleading narratives. In 2018, while serving as a Captain in Las Vegas, I was honored by the Rape Crisis Center for his exceptional leadership and commitment to community safety, specifically through [my] role as a champion of the Stay S.A.F.E. program dedicated to sexual assault prevention. These baseless allegations not only are wrong but also show a lack of respect for victims of abuse, whose voices deserve to be heard and supported with compassion and integrity.” Diddy's alleged sexual assaults were aided by Maui's Chief of Police ... this according to an amended lawsuit that also named NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and influencer Druski as co-conspirators. Here's the deal ... a lawsuit claims John Pelletier, while on a trip to California, pretended to be a local sheriff in 2018 after a woman named Ashley Parham claims Diddy and others "violently gang raped" her. If you don't remember ... Parham claims she was set up by Shane Pearce, a mutual alleged associate of Diddy's, to be sexually assaulted at his apartment after she made a comment on a phone call with the rap mogul about how he murdered Tupac. She says she went over to Pearce's apartment and sat down to watch a movie ... Diddy and his entourage allegedly arrived and raped her. Parham claims she eventually fled the house and a neighbor called the police ... which is when Pelletier -- who was allegedly working security for Diddy at the time of this alleged incident -- told Parham and her neighbor they had received several noise complaints, and instructed Parham to go home. She says Pelletier did not offer to take her home, call for emergency services like an ambulance, or offer to take her to a hospital, and he did not offer to help her recover her clothing or other personal effects from the apartment where she was allegedly raped.” User Comment: “Uh oh..Looks like the paid off cop 👮‍♂️ is in trouble for sweeping Diddy's dirt under the rug…Protect and Serve. Great job crooked officer.”

For Further Consideration: A Reddit Theory shared by @SnooMarzipans870

The John Pelletier Conspiracy: One M an, Three Disasters

“Something isn’t right about John Pelletier. This guy has been at the center of three major, history-making events, each wrapped in controversy, unanswered questions, and—let’s be real—what looks like orchestrated chaos. The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history? He was there. The most catastrophic wildfire America has seen in a century? He was there. Now a lawsuit against P. Diddy that alleges criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and rape? And guess what? His name is in that too. What are the odds? No, really—what are the actual statistical odds that one man, a police officer no less, would be connected to all three? At what point do we stop calling it coincidence and start calling it something else? LAS VEGAS MASSACRE – THE BEGINNING OF THE PATTERN It all starts in 2017. The Las Vegas mass shooting was a tragedy that still doesn’t sit right with people. Fifty-eight people murdered from above, hundreds wounded, and yet the motive? Still a mystery. The official story asks us to believe that a single old guy with no real history of violence or radical beliefs just randomly stockpiled weapons in a casino suite and opened fire? Right. And in the middle of it all? John Pelletier. At the time, he was the incident commander for the Las Vegas police. In other words, the guy calling the shots on how the response was handled. His job was to coordinate the police, manage the chaos, and—let’s be honest—control the narrative. The result? A case that has never made sense, that left survivors and investigators scratching their heads. We were told there was just one shooter, despite multiple witnesses saying otherwise. Key pieces of footage from inside Mandalay Bay? Either missing, redacted, or never released. Eyewitnesses reported multiple shooters, strange men in tactical gear, and bizarre movements in and around the hotel before and after the massacre. But instead of getting clear answers, we got silence. The mainstream media moved on, the investigation wrapped up with a vague “lone wolf” explanation, and we were all told to forget about it. And the guy at the center of the police response? John Pelletier. Now, if this were just one tragic event he happened to be involved in, maybe—it could be dismissed as bad luck. But this was only the beginning. THE MAUI FIRES – ANOTHER DISASTER, ANOTHER COVER-UP Fast forward to 2023, and suddenly, John Pelletier isn’t in Las Vegas anymore. He’s now the Police Chief of Maui. And what happens under his watch? The deadliest wildfire in modern American history. Lahaina burned to the ground. A historic town turned into ash and rubble in a matter of hours. The official explanation? High winds, dry conditions, and bad luck. Sound familiar? But the details of this disaster don’t add up either. Why were the emergency sirens never activated? The same sirens tested every month for tsunami warnings? Completely silent. Why were roads blocked off, trapping residents in a fiery deathtrap? We now know that a police barricade stopped people from escaping, forcing them back into the flames. Many of the ones who ignored the barricade survived. The ones who followed orders? Most of them didn’t make it. Why was the area immediately locked down, with journalists and even residents barred from accessing their own town? Why were drones banned from flying over Lahaina in the aftermath? What was there to hide? And in the middle of it all, giving press conferences, controlling the narrative, and keeping tight control over information? John Pelletier. By now, you have to be asking: how does the same guy go from being at the center of the Las Vegas massacre to running the most devastating fire response in U.S. history? But wait—because it gets even worse. P. DIDDY, SEXUAL ASSAULT, AND A POLICE CHIEF IN THE SHADOWS Just when it seemed like Pelletier’s bizarre run of being at the center of major disasters was over, his name just popped up in a federal lawsuit against Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. Yes, you read that right. The same John Pelletier who managed the Vegas shooting and the Lahaina fire is now named as a defendant in a case alleging kidnapping, rape, and conspiracy. According to the lawsuit, a woman named Ashley Parham was drugged and assaulted by Diddy and his crew in 2018. When she tried to report the crime, the police officer who responded was none other than John Pelletier. But here’s the kicker—he wasn’t even supposed to be there. He was working in Las Vegas at the time, yet he allegedly showed up in California, impersonating a sheriff’s deputy. The lawsuit claims Pelletier dismissed her case, silenced her, and may have helped cover up the entire incident. Another victim in the case alleges that Pelletier himself was involved in a kidnapping, holding them at gunpoint and forcing them into a vehicle before taking them to the scene of the crime. So Let’s Recap: Las Vegas massacre? Pelletier was the incident commander. The case was riddled with inconsistencies, missing footage, and unanswered questions. Maui fire? Pelletier was the Police Chief who oversaw a response so botched that it almost looked deliberate. P. Diddy lawsuit? Pelletier is accused of personally helping cover up a rape and even participating in a kidnapping. I’ll ask again—what are the odds? WHAT THE HELL IS JOHN PELLETIER? At this point, we need to stop pretending that John Pelletier is just some random cop who keeps getting “unlucky.” There are three options here: He is the unluckiest police officer in human history, always happening to be in charge during the most catastrophic, mysterious, and controversial disasters of our time. He is a high-level fixer, placed in key positions to manage narratives, control information, and ensure certain things never come to light. He is something far, far worse. Let’s be real—when mass casualty events happen, we always hear about the same names involved at the highest levels. The same intelligence agencies, the same crisis managers, the same police officials. And now we have John Pelletier bouncing from one nightmare scenario to another, always in control, always keeping secrets. And what happens next? Does this guy just disappear into retirement? Or does he pop up at the next major catastrophe, once again managing the response, controlling the press, and making sure we only hear what we’re supposed to hear? WAKE UP. This is not normal. This story needs to be dug into, investigated, and exposed. We need to demand answers. Because if Pelletier is what he appears to be—a professional handler, a narrative manager, a crisis cover-up specialist—then that means these disasters aren’t just random. They’re engineered. And John Pelletier is there to make sure we never find out the truth. This post will probably get shadow banned, but I don’t care. Share this. Dig deeper. Ask the real questions. Because if we don’t figure this out now, we’ll be seeing his name again—right after the next “unthinkable” disaster happens.”

Please weigh in below. I’d love if some of you could share insight / theories into the Las Vegas shooting. It’s been so long … I forget the details.