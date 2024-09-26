New revelations today from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former bodyguard suggest that he kept tapes of politicians entangled in his infamous "freak off" sessions—raising chilling questions about a vast, hidden blackmail network.

Diddy’s ex-bodyguard Gene Deal claims multiple politicians are on the videotapes of “freak off” parties that “sometimes lasted days at a time.”

“This is all bigger than Diddy,” Deal said on The Art of Dialogue podcast.

He claims, despite all of the alleged crimes Sean Combs committed in states like California and Florida, there is a reason he was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in New York.

“You know who else they were doing investigation on during that whole time period? It was the mayor and the politicians in New York City,” Deal said, alluding to NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

“If you look at it, you have to say, because of Mayor Adams and his relationship with Diddy, it brought on the Southern District of New York to start investigating Diddy on civil lawsuits put against him.”

Deal also said that Combs behaved the way he did because “it was what he was taught.”

“Puff wasn’t born a monster, he was made into a monster,” he said. “He was made into a monster because of what happened to him, and because of the things he had to do.

“To keep it frank, he was doing to other people what was done to him… that’s a learned behavior.

“They was heavy into the drugs, they was heavy into beating women, and doing things at that crazy stage that’s going to make him think he can get away with the same things that they was getting away with back then. I’m not going to say allegedly because I saw that for my own self.”

“His karma was bound to catch up with him,” Deal said. “So all the things that are going on right now, the learned behavior that he got from these people who was not living spiritually correct… he went and transferred that and did that to people.”

Among the potential victims of this covert operation? New York City Mayor Eric Adams. As Adams grapples with mounting legal and political turmoil, his shadowy connection to Diddy could very well unravel a deeper conspiracy that reaches far beyond the headlines. The timing couldn’t be more ominous.

As with many stories in recent years, it's difficult to peg someone as the good guy or the bad guy. Adams was initially brought in to carry on a regime that he turned against once the migrant crisis began to overwhelm New York City. In September 2023, Adams welcomed migrants, but soon after, he publicly declared that the migrant crisis was "destroying" the city. The next month, in response, essential services were slashed, further escalating his political troubles.

Then, almost as if orchestrated, the scandal deepened: by mid-November, Adams faced sexual assault allegations, throwing his administration into chaos. The speed and precision of these events beg the question—was his downfall meticulously engineered?

None of us can be sure what the Biden-Harris agenda was when they effectively opened the southern border; Did Adams run afoul of some grand scheme when he defended New York City against the surge of migrants?

Diddy’s involvement in Adams’ political trajectory becomes even more troubling when considering the symbolic moment Adams handed Diddy the key to New York City—despite Jaguar Wright already accusing Diddy of manipulative and abusive behavior as early as 2020. Wright, an industry insider, blew the whistle on Diddy’s notorious parties, alleging that they involved disturbing exploitation of young men and women. Despite these serious claims, Adams honored Diddy, suggesting a darker, unspoken power dynamic could be at play.

Now with Diddy embroiled in his own legal crisis—Cassie Ventura’s explosive lawsuit accusing him of rape, abuse, and sex trafficking—it raises the question: could Diddy have set into motion a series of events that would ultimately entangle Adams?

As the walls close in on both figures, it seems plausible that Diddy’s empire of control over New York’s political elite may be collapsing. The investigation into Adams has widened — uncovering connections to foreign governments and revealing corruption that stretches beyond city politics.

Are Diddy’s alleged blackmail tapes the hidden force driving Adams’ unraveling? If so, how many other political players in New York are caught in this sprawling web of deceit?

As Adams stands defiant, promising to clear his name, one has to wonder—how far does Diddy’s reach extend? With investigations spiraling into international corruption, the fallout could transcend Adams by exposing a powerful network of influence and control with roots far deeper than anyone anticipated.

It’s starting to look like this is only the beginning.

The Question Now is: Who’s Next?

