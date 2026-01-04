House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Swaim's avatar
Kelly Swaim
1h

Yes, on the China angle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Deb J (DJ)'s avatar
Deb J (DJ)
1h

So, if Venezuela has had control over US elections. How did DJT get in? They liked him more than Kamala? Well I think just about everyone did. Was it under the dictators rule? Curious here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Reed Kraus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture