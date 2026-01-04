“We’re not afraid of boots on the ground. And we have to have… make sure that country is run properly… we’re not doing this in vain.” — DJT

Hello, and happy new year. I’m delighted to welcome over 300 new subscribers. I promise this will be a good place to digest, debate, and deflate trending news and quality gossip in 2026.

JOIN THE CHAT

By the time breaking news hit that the United States had bombed Venezuela, I had been awake far too long arranging a number of things, including Pt. 2 of my Candace Owens deep dive which will land tomorrow, cataloging notes on the mysterious glowing orbs hovering over the ocean outside my office, and watching Wag the Dog for the first time. Which, I’m embarrassed to admit I had never seen.

In my defense, a timely introduction.

Overnight bombs were dropped, followed by news of these covert midnight captures. The operations — executed with a precision that felt less like policy and more like a scene choreographed for a Marvel movie.

Love or hate him, I repeat: Donald Trump is the greatest producer in American history. At this point, nothing should surprise us when it comes to his flair for invasion theatrics.

Epstein Who?

A group of Peruvian shamans gathered on a beach in southern Lima on Monday (December 29) to perform their annual New Year ritual. Peruvian shaman Juan de Dios Garcia delivered predictions for 2026 that included the fall of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and a serious illness for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Naturally, we woke to a nation split in response. Online, people were either up in arms or applauding the shock and awe, marveling at Trump’s penchant for cinematic force. Others were furious over news of another war sold to us as a fight over drugs, oil, or some conveniently justified combination of the two.

Friends overseas have been calling and texting all day to congratulate me on a “badass” leader making badass moves. Across the pond, they are transfixed by all of this, desperate for some American strong-arming in their corner. The ones I know, if they could replicate Trump, they would in a heartbeat.

What We Know:

Nicolás Maduro and his wife were reportedly pulled from their beds by Delta Force in the dead of night, while still in pajamas. Their capture came just two days after Maduro publicly said he was ready to negotiate with Trump.

JD Vance wasn’t at the Mar-a-Lago showdown but praised the operation on X, explaining why he stayed away. A late-night motorcade by the Vice President could have tipped off the Venezuelans. Instead, he joined via secure video throughout the night and returned to Cincinnati after the operation.

Pam Bondi promised the couple will “soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil, in American courts.”

“This Didn’t Just Come Out of Nowhere”

In 2020, the Department of Justice charged Maduro and other officials with drug trafficking and money laundering. Prosecutors in Florida and New York said that since Hugo Chávez took power in 1999, Venezuela had conspired with the FARC to smuggle massive quantities of cocaine into the U.S.

Rewards for information leading to Maduro’s capture started at $15 million and had reached $50 million by 2025. Maduro has apparently been living under a kind of legal and psychological siege for years. Since the DOJ charged him in 2020 and slapped a multimillion-dollar bounty on his head, he’s barely left Venezuela. When he has traveled, it’s been to a short list of friendly countries, with security handled carefully and airspace chosen deliberately

The official story casts the U.S. as the hero—dropping in to stop drugs, remove the bad guy, restore democracy, and stabilize the hemisphere.

However, I’m highly intrigued by this alternative “digital theory” questioning China’s shadow influence below.

WHAT IF…

China is the reason.

Reinette Senum presents a compelling case.

My neighbor alerted me this morning, forwarding her newsletter even though I already subscribe. Newsletter reveals are easy to overlook when you read as many as I do, so I’m always grateful for the nudge.

As a Brief Backstory: Reinette was my first political feature. During her 2022 run for California Governor I hosted a small town hall at our house inviting friends, neighbors, supporters, and their kids to sit and listen to her ideas on reforming and reinvigorating California. We were captivated by her storytelling and her knack for connecting dots most people never stop to question. Admittedly, I was also desperate to do whatever I could to avoid another cycle of Newsom.

A couple of years later, I ran into Reinette and her partner in Oakland at RFK’s VP announcement in support of Bobby’s campaign. I was not at all surprised, as many of his main talking points innately aligned with hers.

RE: “DIGITAL SHADOW WAR”

“The war on Venezuela: The answer isn’t in the headlines. It isn’t in the press briefings. It isn’t even in the White House talking points. It’s buried in a story that began decades ago, one I first reported on in October 2024.”

— Reinette Senum

One thing about Reinette is she is always a few steps ahead of the headlines, especially on the digital forefront. If you’re not reading her, you should be. She consistently tracks topics readers here care about, including what’s unfolding now. In a December 7th post titled Venezuela: China’s Proxy and the Spark That Could Ignite World War III, Reinette warned: “The real war is digital.”

Others in media have suggested the same.

“A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go”

Washington claims the mission is to clean up narcotics routes and restore democracy in the hemisphere. Online buzz, it’s the oil. It’s neither.

Former CIA Chief of Station Gary Berntsen blew the whistle last year on Venezuela’s deeper role -- as the birthplace of election-manipulation software, exported worldwide and allegedly embedded in U.S. voting systems through companies like Smartmatic, Sequoia, and Dominion.

According to Berntsen, this isn’t just Venezuelan corruption; Beijing inherited the entire architecture. China didn’t just bankroll Caracas -- it wired it, embedding intelligence, telecom, and cyber control that may bleed directly into U.S. political infrastructure.

If true, this means the code that counts American votes may have foreign fingerprints all over it -- written by a hostile state, and running on hardware linked to China’s Huawei. The United States may not have had control of its own election machinery for the past 20 years.

Venezuela isn’t a fallen socialist state anymore -- it’s China’s forward operating base in the Western Hemisphere. By hitting Maduro, the U.S. may be severing Beijing’s political control pipeline straight into Washington.

China doesn’t lose proxies quietly. If the U.S. has moved to neutralize its influence in Latin America, Beijing may hit back -- not with tanks, but through cyber war, digital sabotage, and psychological operations on the American public.

From Beijing’s view, it’s not a Venezuelan invasion -- it’s an assault on Chinese state assets. That’s how a proxy war becomes a world war.

For now, there’s no solution to offer but this: Stay tuned. Pay attention.



READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE