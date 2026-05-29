House Inhabit

House Inhabit

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TiredCitizen's avatar
TiredCitizen
1d

I vote we stay focused on our country and what we are dealing with in our government and how NOTHING is being done except talk. This is all just distraction.

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Kim F's avatar
Kim F
1d

they knew all along. Lots of things they knew.

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1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
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