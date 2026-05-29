If you’re familiar with even a fraction of the disclosure script, you know David Grusch is a pivotal figure in what’s currently unfolding.

Back in July 2023, he testified under oath before the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, stating that while he had not personally seen alleged craft, he had sensitive information gleaned from extensive interviews with roughly 40 intelligence officials and insiders with direct knowledge of what the government had in its possession.

His testimony alone shifted the whole credibility of the conversation, pulling UAPs out of the margins of fringe conspiracy fodder into the center of serious congressional scrutiny.

By all accounts, the kind of whistleblower desperately needed to expand transparency around the topic. He’s regarded as a hero in this strange plight.

Now, he’s personally urging the president to release “everything the government knows about UFOs and non-human intelligence.”

His concerns are linked in part to General Neil McCasland’s disappearance. I’ll have more on that for you when I return.

A UAP Site on X Announced:

“David Grusch will make a historic direct plea to President Trump in a call for the truth about UFOs and non-human intelligence. Grusch will appear on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, June 9, at 1:00 p.m. to issue a call to action on behalf of the American people. Amid surging global interest, an unprecedented gathering of senior government officials and civilians will make a direct plea to the President to declassify specific files and for Congress to pass disclosure-related legislation.” The statement further notes that Grusch, the former intelligence officer who testified before Congress, plans to discuss specific UAP and non-human intelligence-related evidence he encountered through highly classified channels and explain why those records should now be reviewed and released, consistent with legitimate national security protections.”

Probed Posted:

“Several signals are active around David Grusch and upcoming congressional momentum. A bipartisan group of lawmakers, working with James Fox, announced a rally and call to action on the U.S. Capitol steps on Tuesday, June 9, at 1:00 p.m. Grusch, the highly credentialed former intelligence officer who testified under oath, is expected to speak publicly again on specific UAP and non-human intelligence-related evidence. We maintain structured profiles and mapping on Grusch, his claims, and connected entities.” James Fox says congressional representatives are expected to rally behind passage of the UAP Disclosure Act as a formal path toward full transparency, stronger whistleblower protections, and international cooperation on disclosure efforts. “The public deserves real answers. Congress deserves access. Reality should not be classified,” Fox said. “If our requests are fulfilled, this could change the course of history.”

InterstellarUAP Posted:

“Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day will show an archive of UFO cases that could possibly be released to the world. There will be Roswell footage with technology authentic to the 1940s.” The account noted Spielberg’s decision to shoot the film on traditional film stock, arguing that the format captures both the wonder and terror of first contact in a way digital technology cannot. The film reportedly centers on buried secrets that fundamentally alter humanity’s understanding of reality, featuring dialogue such as: “What did you steal?” “Secrets. The data they paid me to protect.” “Are they people?” “No.” Whether coincidence, marketing, or something more, the timing is difficult to ignore. As congressional momentum builds, whistleblowers re-emerge, calls for declassification intensify, and one of Hollywood’s most influential directors prepares to release a film centered on disclosure, the subject appears to be moving back toward the center of public attention.”

Ahead: New audio from detectives interviewing a woman who reportedly dined with missing General Neil McCasland + tracking his signals + recently uncovered police interview / audio.