In case you missed it, earlier this week Robert Kennedy Jr. abruptly withdrew from his 70th birthday celebration hosted by American Values 2024 PAC at Indian Wells at the end of this month.

As social media director for the event, I'd been promoting the party for the past few weeks. Performers and "well-wishers" included Martin Sheen, Mike Tyson, Dionne Warwick, and Andrea Bocelli.

It was fun while it lasted.

Weeks after celebrity guests were announced on Daily Mail, Dionne Warwick took to Twitter to deny her attendance, Tweeting, "I don't know anything about this event. No, I'm not backing him. No, no, and no!"

Once that snagged media's attention, all the others followed.

A Bocelli representative told Rolling Stone he would "not even be in the U.S. this month." Then Martin Sheen went and upped the drama by having his ex-costar relay the news on Twitter (X, if you're catering to this ridiculous rebrand)

"I do not endorse RFK Jr., nor will I be attending his party," Sheen wrote.

Bradley Whitford responded in support of his former colleague. "There's a story going around saying that Martin Sheen is supporting @RobertKennedyJr for president. The story is incorrect," Whitford said. "Martin asked us to post this on his behalf. 'I wholeheartedly support President Joe Biden and the democratic ticket in 2024.

Sincerely, Martin Sheen."

Other West Wing stars chimed in saying they would not be attending either even though they were never invited.

Suddenly, Mike Tyson was out of town and Bocelli had other plans, too.

Blame was directed at organizers of the fundraiser for falsely promising a "superstar" guest list, but I know for a fact that some (if not all) of these individuals were targeted and hounded viciously by media and the Hollywood mob for aligning publicly with Kennedy.

After Sheen’s rant, I shared "proof "of his RSVP — a screenshot of his representative accepting the party invite on his behalf in an email titled "RFK 7oth Bday."

"Martin would be delighted to accept," Liz Dalling wrote.

Bocelli, too, recorded a video to be played at the party in case he couldn't make it in person. In the clip, sitting at the piano, he sings "Happy Birthday, Mr. Kennedy" in a beautiful cathedral setting.

When the party was happening and all of these names were announced, media ignored it as celebratory news for a candidate they loathe. As soon as it started falling apart, names dropping like flies, everyone from Vanity Fair to NBC and Rolling Stone jumped all over it. The story stretched across every major outlet within a matter of hours. Which goes to show how much these maggots thrive on negative news.

In keeping with Vanity Fair's boringly predictable political coverage, Eve Batey wrote this sneering dig as intro to another pitiful article to let us know Kennedy is not a "cool kid" but a conspiracy theorist.

"You know that childhood fear that all the cool kids from your class won't come to your birthday party? Now, imagine the people throwing your party told everyone the cool kids were coming, but they weren't—any they publicly laughed in your face. Now you know how conspiracy theorist and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. feels."

— Vanity Fair

As much as they’d like to blame schedule mix-ups, false promises, and miscommunication, it has a lot to do with spineless entertainers caving to industry pressures.

Shocking, I know.

Martin Sheen, in a cringe-worthy display of liberal servitude we haven't seen since Jack Schlossberg reacted seemingly held at gunpoint in a dimly lit parking lot to denounce his uncle as a threat to democracy, pronounced unwavering devotion to Joe Biden in a series of rainbow-colored story slides on Instagram following his Tweets.

In DM conversations with my unapologetically blunt friend Eric Jackman, he pointed out what many have overlooked: Martin Sheen is a longstanding Kennedy "fanboy." He not only starred in "Bobby,” a film Emilio Estevez directed about RFK's father in 2006, he also played JFK in an easily fortgotten miniseries from the 80s.

"Martin Sheen spends decades being a Kennedy fanboy, then when it's time to step up and take a strong and principled stand for a once in a lifetime candidate like Bobby, he completely bitches out and caves to peer pressure from a bunch of gutless losers. Sad!" Jackman wrote.

“He should be ashamed of himself caving to peer pressure from such a disgusting, vapid den of vipers who bullied him from their Hollywood cesspit."

“He fucking played JFK in a cheesy movie. What a giant pussy. Charlie Sheen should show up with some Russian call girls instead."