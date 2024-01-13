House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
Jan 13, 2024

I appreciate why celebrities are invited from a PR perspective, but honestly, do we really think a potential RFKJR target voter would be swayed to vote for him because of Martin Sheen or Dione Warwick? I tend to think the press of this obvious DNC manipulation may actually end up swaying more voters in Bobby’s direction. At least I hope so!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kayla Albright's avatar
Kayla Albright
Jan 13, 2024

Jackman with the fire 🔥 Also, love your description of the lockstep media as maggots! That writing in Vanity fair was disgusting!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
117 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture