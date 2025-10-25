By Aaron Everitt:

I sat down for breakfast this morning with an old friend and former business associate. He is usually in Denver once or twice a year to visit some of his best clients. We talked about his business and how things were going.

“It’s a little unsettling out there.”

He’s a major importer, so tariffs become a nasty word to him. He and I have been close for more than 15 years, and I have always respected his business acumen. He and I had to have a break-up from our business relationship about 8 years ago, but after some time had gone by, we both took the time to go through the tough things of that divorce and come out on the other side as friends. The art of the apology —It is actually one of the things that has been so lost upon our American culture. Both of us had difficult things that happened to us during that time, and once our frustrations about lost money or opportunities had subsided, it was worth sitting down and getting to the bottom of how each of us saw the story. I had done things that were filled with pride and hubris, not letting him see that we were really failing, and he had not told me about what was distracting him from focusing on our business as a distributor. Ultimately, the breakup was expensive. It cost us both a lot of money and time, and is probably one of the motivating factors for my gun-shy approach to business startups these days. But in the end, I am more excited to have him as a friend in my life. We saw the world similarly, and our business relationship was always invigorating and filled with small hills of success together.

It struck me as I drove home that lost in our crazy culture of social media and hyperbolic soundbites, is a human’s own interface with the world, expressed in its highest form, as an individual. We aren’t monolithic creatures designed for homogeneous behavior or thought, and if there is really any true issue in government, it is that they seem to insist that their objectives as the rulers are to make sure that the citizens stay within the rails of acceptable behavior, as defined by them. Nothing makes people crazier than the insistence upon one train of thought or one orthodoxy in behaviors. Frankly, America has wrestled with the easier ones that have reared their heads over the last 70 years. Racism, sexual orientation, and women’s rights are all things that we have seen progress in as a culture, and in many ways, governments have some claim on their policy being a driver of those successes. But lost in those victories is the fact that the big issues of our time have not been touched. Money, inequality of opportunity, surveillance, war, medical freedom, and many more have all been hyper-managed by the government in order to create a safe and stable system. And with each heavier hand that the government places upon the people, the more frustrated and agitated the citizens become.

So, as I continue to find my voice in this new landscape of media, I felt that one of the best things I could do was to tell individual stories of people who have intersected with this blunt force of orthodox management by government. I found one in the person of Kate. This beautiful young woman had her life altered at the age of two by some sort of medical intervention or exposure to the toxins of our poisonous world. Jennifer, her mother, found me through our mutual Kennedy connections, and she relentlessly asked me to help tell her story. So I did. I dusted off the video machine from my Kennedy campaign days and got to work. I wanted the people who watched this to feel the urgency that monolithic government policy has on people. I wanted people to see that there are real stories, like Kate’s, that alter forever the trajectory of an individual, a family, and a community. Kate didn’t deserve what happened to her, and neither did Jennifer, her mother. But as I spoke to Jennifer, it became clear that she is motivated not only to help her daughter but to make sure that people are aware of what these kinds of approaches to the human experience can mean to their stories. It is heartbreaking to watch, but necessary to see. As I went through this experience, I asked Jennifer what it was that Kate had lost. Her response was one that only a mother could express:

“Kate is minimally verbal. Kate understands them, and Jennifer can see it in her eyes, but there is no comparison to girls who are her age. She is unable to interact socially, and only on the most unusual of occasions does she seem to engage with others. In the beginning, it was total chaos for Jennifer and her husband. Kate couldn’t or wouldn’t sleep. She was upset and crying; they couldn’t toilet-train her. Every transition in her development seemed impossible because she couldn’t communicate with them. They didn’t know her expectations, and Kate didn’t understand theirs. Kate and her sister have never had a relationship. All interactions for Kate seem forced.

Kate has never been excited to open a birthday present or be at her birthday party. She can’t tell her family how she is or how she feels. She’s never excited for Christmas. Never asks for something she wants. She walks by her presents on Christmas morning. Her family all go along with trying to make things as normal as possible to try and maintain some sanity, but Kate is completely disconnected.

Kate has never had a friend.”

I am thankful for the chance to tell this story. It is an important one for the future of America. If we can’t break down the tragedies from statistics to real-life individuals, we will continue to encourage the “one size fits all” methodology that the management class in government insists is the “best way”.

I want something dramatically different in America, but fighting about it on X or Facebook is not going to change anything. We need to find a way to rally for the individual, and there’s no better way to get that conversation started than to tell a story. This is Kate’s story. I hope it stirs you to action.