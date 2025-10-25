House Inhabit

This is my family’s story too. My brother was born in 1994 and within a few years was diagnosed with Autism. In 2004, I was in a college class about Autism and realized my brother’s diagnosis was a result of vaccine injury. It’s now 2025 and it’s finally becoming a big topic of conversation in our county on a large scale. Over 20 years later, people are finally saying the quiet part out loud.

I’ve been labeled a conspiracy theorist my brother’s whole life because I believed he was injured by vaccines. The amount of rage I feel is indescribable now that there is an acknowledgment and small vindication of something I’ve KNOWN for so long.

But there will never be any justice, certainly not a cure for damage already done. I can only

pray that there will be some change so more families are not affected by this preventable crisis.

Great job, Aaron. Thanks for sharing.

Wow, I have known Jennifer for almost 30 years and we were very close when her world changed. I’m so thankful Kate’s story is being told on such a large platform.

