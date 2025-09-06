“I Like The Fact That He’s Different”

— DJT on RFK Jr.’s Massive Health Overhaul

Thank you kindly for your words of support and encouragement on my last post. Admittedly, I was more vulnerable than I usually prefer—but it reminded me of how I used to write back in my old blogging days, without second-guessing every line or sentiment. With a wider reach comes stifling insecurities.

Regarding online hate: after much thought I’ve concluded that censoring my family entirely isn’t the right move. If I cater to negativity and edit what I like, the haters win by dictating how and what I share. Your comments helped redirect my focus and spirits. It’s been a tough few weeks, which makes this community all the more valuable as a sensible soundboard.

One of you suggested restricting comments to paid subscribers instead of adding more paywalls. I think that’s a smart alternative. Thank you.

In the coming days I’ll continue unfolding layers to Maxwell’s story + trial notes and insight on the Epstein files; specifically examining how some of these “victims” are being politicized and critical facts conveniently overlooked.

Tomorrow, I should have another stocked edition of this week’s highlights in Housekeeping. Kate’s hair (err…wig) is of top interest—I know.

For now, let’s take a quick look at the latest polls. Typically, I ignore statistics in the news, but I find this fascinating: the charts show extreme differences between left and right, yet balance out when people are asked if they are happy in their personal lives.

Another factor worth noting is gross negligence in media refusing to fairly spotlight issues on the right. It’s costing them profit, trust, viewership, and influence. All of the major networks are struggling. Do they continue trashing people and their policies, or finally surrender their bias to examine right-wing interests?

The deal between Bari Weiss and CBS reflects a major crisis in news. Weiss, known for her outspoken views and criticism of progressive ideologies, is reportedly set to take a senior editorial role at CBS News as part of a deal in which Paramount is in advanced talks to acquire her media outlet, The Free Press, for up to $200 million. CBS appears to be signaling a shift toward more heterodox coverage and greater openness to conservative perspectives. Like many media companies after the 2024 presidential election, they learned the hard way that they misread the public’s perception of the political landscape—and of Donald Trump. The rapid rise of independent media and podcasts proves audiences are hungry for information unfiltered by the mainstream media lens. By bringing Weiss on board, CBS is betting it can begin to rebuild trust with viewers. It’s reasonable to assume this move will set the stage for other outlets to undertake similar revamps, forced to adapt in response to cuts and the erosion of trust in legacy media.

“He’s Got Some Little Different Ideas” — DTJ on RFK

As for stats, the latest Gallup polls show Trump and RFK Jr. are statistically thriving—both at all-time highs despite the onslaught of hit pieces tied to HHS drama and Epstein fodder. Americans are responding positively to Trump’s actions. Everyday voters don’t know or care about a birthday card he may have sent Jeffery Epstein 20 years ago.

In RFK Jr.’s case, we’re seeing a classic boomerang effect post Covid. Years of being misled by “experts” and the CDC are backfiring. Based on engagement with audience, Bobby’s approach—“we don’t know if vaccines cause XYZ, but let’s find out together; in the meantime, you decide what goes into your kids”—resonates because it offers people agency and shows the government at least has interest in fixing what isn’t working. But my people want medical freedoms —exceptions that allow them autonomy over what shots they give their kids.

“The poll of 867 registered voters was conducted from August 21 - September 1 and has a 3.3 percent margin of error. The president's approval rating is up six points from the last approval poll conducted for the Daily Mail by J.L. Partners in July that showed him at 49 percent. The numbers suggest that the majority of Americans approve of Trump's executive order on August 11 to send in federal troops into Washington, DC to clean up the city and stop crime, even as some residents continue protesting his takeover of the city. Violent crime in the city is down 39 percent from a year ago. Robberies are down 57 percent and motor vehicle theft is down 35 percent according to data released by the police department. 'It might seem surprising, but the news cycle has been ace for the president in recent days: his crime surge in DC is backed by the public, and economic news has been positive,' Johnson said.”

Love or hate him, Donald Trump puts on a damn good show. It's why haters can’t look away. America under his production is designed to indulge our love of theatrics. I tried yesterday to explain this over the phone to a reporter. Even when I don’t agree with what he’s doing, the scenes and spectacle he directs is styled to hook our attention to a national stage. I have to say, I look forward to his press conferences more than any show on TV—to the point of scheduling my mornings to ensure I’m in my office to enjoy them live on two big screens.

Our family watched Bobby’s CDC hearing Thursday with the same intensity others reserve for a championship game. My DMs flooded with celebratory praise. In my corner of the Internet, RFK Jr. is more loved now than ever. Yet critics are in overdrive, claiming he is an imminent threat to public health. In the past two weeks, his leadership as Secretary of Health and Human Services has faced intense scrutiny. Kennedy's actions have been described as “reckless and dangerous,” with critics arguing that they undermine public health institutions and sow confusion among the public.

Family members naturally jumped in. Kerry Kennedy (his sister) stated: “Medical decisions belong in the hands of trained and licensed professionals, not incompetent and misguided leadership.” Joe Kennedy III (his nephew) echoed that his uncle is: “a threat to the health and wellbeing of every American” — accusing him of “dismissing science, misleading the public, and sowing confusion.”

Who needs reality TV when we’ve got exceptional drama live from the Capitol?

RFK Jr.’s Sister Calls for Him to Resign From HHS

‘Enough is enough,’ Kerry Kennedy wrote

KENNEDY CDC SHOWDOWN

VANCE ON RFK

9.4.25

“When I see all these senators trying to lecture and "gotcha" Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal "therapies" for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You're full of shit and everyone knows it.”

“Do You Have Full Confidence In What RFK Jr. is Doing?

My Personal Polling Source:

The more the media and Dems hit RFK, the more support he gets from Rs. The opposite is also true. Among Dems, he's strongly disliked. He will become a very polarizing figure along partisan lines. Among independents, he rarely comes up. When he does, it's nuanced. There's general support for what he's trying to do to make people healthier, but a latent belief he's either extreme, a crank, or crazy. Having said that, not lots of intensity.

Trump—he doesn't move.

Q: Is that normal?

A: No. He's being held up by extraordinary Republican support. That's the foundation that keeps him around 46 or 47. If there was the normal erosion with Rs, he'd be around 42 or 43. That's where Obama and Bush Jr were at this point in the second term.

Q: What about Clinton?

A: Clinton was in the 50s and low 60s. The economy was booming the impeachment super backfired. The 1998 midterms actually saw Dems pick up seats. Can't overstate the economy. When people feel good, presidents do well. When they are cranky, watch out.

Q: So robust economy is key to favorability above all else?

A: Well war, extraordinary event, or scandal.

This is the craziest data point I’ve seen. Rs satisfaction is at record levels. Ds are literally zero. It asks people if they are satisfied with the ways things are going in the country. 76% of Rs say they are satisfied. 0% of Dems say they are satisfied. That’s the biggest gap ever captured by Gallup. As you see, there’s always a reaction based on who is president. Rs drop when the president is a Dem while Ds rise. The opposite happens when the president is an R.

At the same time, people are happy with their lives. Making them talk about politics is like making them go to the dentist!