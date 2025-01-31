Tragedy struck Washington, DC on Wednesday January 29, as two planes collided nearby Reagan Washington Airport. An American Eagle jet holding 60 passengers, and an Army Black Hawk helicopter with its pilot and crew, went down and ultimately submerged into the Potomac River. Emergency crews are now doing their best to clear the disaster and bring closure for families of an estimated 64 innocent lives.

The timing felt eerie, contrived even. A reminder that We the People are ultimately, We the Witnesses. Forced to surrender as we watch the Shakespearean dramatics of our country coming apart while wanting nothing more than to keep it together.

What are the chances that in the brief window of time between transitioning FAA regulations, a controversy tied up in DEI rhetoric, we could lose the lives of so many civilians?

Is this a hasty Trump oversight, or something more? A sabotage on headlines, on reality, on security.

Is the call coming from inside the house?