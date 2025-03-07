It was a week of near perfect Florida weather, the kind that us Yankees brag about to our city friends. It was a week of momentum and collaborations, while we pause the ones that just aren’t working right now.

Venus went retrograde after a brief alignment of all of the other planets. And we look towards the fiery Aries season.

Eclipses are around the corner, and when you look at Twitter, you would think war had just started.

It’s true what they say, if you want to know what’s happening right now look on Instagram. If you want to look for the future, go to Twitter.

One of my neighbors was kicked out of a party after he told everyone I was a liberal posing as a Republican. His crusty red wine stuck to the side of his face as he mechanically attempted to insult me.

Passionately moderate is what I say. The greatest sign of mental strength is the ability to be flexible.