Proof of Spring has emerged and as much as I’ve tried to deny my tendency to hop on a flight and escape reality, I bought the ticket anyways. The countdown is on, 23 days.

Winter keeps us beneath ourselves, and whether I live in New York or Florida, there are no amount of comforters in February that are too many. I turned the daybed of the office into something cozier called The Nest. What started as a place for indulgent naps has become a permanent place for isolation. I pretend to be asleep.

On Monday I took a trip to see some springs, you know, water, and it was fine. I enjoyed the beaten down antique shops on the way home way more than translucent waters of God’s Creation. Webb’s Antique Warehouse had it all: Haunted Bibles, vintage fur, ornate glass designs on everyday kitchenware circa 1972. Back when people used to take pride in their craft.

The guy with the ponytail and leather belt told me everything was 40% off because the massive warehouse was set to be demolished and replaced with a Buc-ee’s. You know, the place with walls of beef jerky.