In a week that ended with celebratory white binders and a proud view of my boss from the oval office, it was not without a few false starts. This administration continues to keep us on our toes, a constant flux of what we know and what we are getting used to.

Despite the roller coaster of emotions ranging from social media rage to the sheer entertainment of it all, I can tell you from the bottom of my heart that there is absolutely no way I would have rather voted for Kamala. We are on the fast track to a new reality.

Before I present this week’s report, I would like to say this:

I met Jessica Reed Kraus in 2021 while we were covering the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in freezing Manhattan. She has built a creative and curious machine and I am beyond lucky to have such a view. When Jess texted the chat to say she was in DC for the Epstein update, I was so excited for her. No matter what that binder looked like. I was frustrated to see angry assumptions that she would be putting Epstein information behind a paywall. Jess sacrifices a lot to make sure an overwhelming majority of her content is free, and I was hoping to just watch her enjoy a day of epic success.

There’s more to come, I’m sure. But for now, let’s recap this week.