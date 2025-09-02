BREAKING: THE WHITE HOUSE JUST ANNOUNCED A PRESS CONFERENCE AT 2PM — Reason Not Given.

“ONLY DO WHAT YOUR HEART TELLS YOU.” — PRINCESS DIANA

Happy Labor Day.

I’m back home after a long weekend in Jupiter, Florida. Hayes and I were part of an interior shoot. We ate, gossiped and explored the area with our favorite Palm Beach crew. It was hotter than I’ve ever experienced there but I love it as a ghost town this time of year. You can breeze into any restaurant without reservations and the streets are so clean and so quiet. Driving along narrow streets lined with manicured walls and lush greenery, the ghost of Epstein’s influence still lingers in the architecture—crude reminder of the world and life he created there. His estate is currently under major renovation with new owners trying to erase any trace of its infamous former occupant.

We cruised around in Angela’s newly restored 1980s Mercedes, drove past John Lennon’s old house, fed a mule on her property, cuddled a red-eyed rescue bunny, and stopped at a turtle sanctuary—where we learned how hard turtles work to lay their eggs, and how hard their babies struggle to climb out of their nests buried in the sand and make their way to the sea, guided only by a slice of moonlight.

On our last night we sat on a private beach under candlelight with a lightning storm flickering over the sea. The water was bath-temperature warm. On our way to the airport we stopped at an arcade to let Hayes race go-karts. I’d never had any desire to try it but I have to admit—it’s exhilarating. The smell of hot rubber and gasoline, the pedals pushed faster with every round—it’s addictive. I charged the turns once I got the hang of it and found I could beat at least one car on the track until I realized my chosen “victim” was actually a teenage girl with cerebral palsy.

So much for my short-lived competitive streak.

I’m late on this week’s recap but happy to report that after much speculation Trump is still very much alive and kicking. News of a press conference tomorrow is a bit unnerving. And his hand may be weirdly (consistently) bruised, his concealer a few shades too light and yes, he looks a little heavy-lidded lately—but at 79 the man doesn’t stop. When Biden disappeared for weeks on end nobody noticed. We grew immune to a concealed president. Trump disappears for 48 hours and the Democrats are counting down to his funeral as a reason for celebration.

It’s awful, honestly.