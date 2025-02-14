A special introduction of celebration and praise to Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F Kennedy Jr as their confirmations in the Trump Administration are now official.

Gabbard will be leading national security goals as the Director of National Intelligence, as the first female military combat veteran to earn this cabinet position. Gabbard’s win was hard-fought and not without controversy, with her steadfast resilience and mind of integrity overcoming all obstacles.

RFK Jr, the un-ignorable one. Make America Healthy Again is a relief to many who are sick of being sick. Tired of being tired. For all of us who understand that illness has been extremely profitable in a country that is slowly draining its resources, I look forward to the new MAHA initiatives bringing uncomplicated standards back to our bodies, minds, and lives.

Jess said it best, it’s hard to know if Trump has been in office for a few weeks, a few months, or a few years. When was the last time change has been so sweeping and non-negotiable? Every time I track my brain for campaign promises, it seems like there’s a matching a headline just hours later.

If Trump can work restlessly, then do you really need 9 hours of sleep with an iced latte and emotional support soundtrack? (fuck, I do)

