In honor of the season, I typically dig up old political horrors from the archives. Hunter Biden’s laptop, Mitt Romney in jeans, the Clinton Body Count kind of thing. Last year it was Podesta’s art collection—starved children in chains, young girls with their arms locked behind them, a boy suspended from the ceiling, demon figures traced in red hovering over infants. A gallery of nightmares dark enough to convince us that some of our worst fears are probably true.

The devil dwells in DC art collections.

This year, I couldn’t settle on a themed tale. Or maybe I didn’t want to, knowing how evil thrives in circles I never expected, draining the thrill from what should be reserved for holiday homage. Real life spooks me daily. The lengths people will go for online attention. I watch middle-aged adults I once trusted reduced to unhinged teenagers waging screenshot wars, desperate for validation from strangers.

Repulsion on the small screen has eclipsed my usual desire to dissect Kubrick’s brilliance. Callous disregard has been normalized by pundits who mock and harass assigned targets, turning widows into fair game. Reality loops in ghostly circuits. We exist within it as both audience and content—observed and performing—seeking the affection of a soulless mob.

Days ago, I woke in the middle of the night thinking about Anthony Bourdain. His final days haunt me for reasons I can’t quite name. I can’t shake the image of slow camera pans across twinkling lights in a foreign city, distorted punk on the stereo, him alone in a hotel room. Story slides were new then. His visuals always carried a quiet sadness, hinting at a fragile state of mind. Falling in love with a wicked woman surely didn’t help. Friends whispered that it was her spell that broke him. In the throes of toxic infatuation, five days before photos of her seducing another man in Rome were to be published, he hanged himself with the tie from a branded bathrobe in a quaint hotel in France.

That’s the official story, anyway, contradicted by a blonde bombshell I met for dinner at the chateau several months ago. She swore she’d spoken to him just weeks before he reported “what he saw.” Rumors had swirled at the hotel about screams in the middle of the night that drew him to a neighboring bungalow, where he stumbled upon a politician caught in a sinister scene. I considered writing it as she told it to me, but I ended up sinking into a sad state while sifting through my notes, tumbling back down the rabbit hole of Bourdain’s demise.

Evil, as a recurring topic, feels impossible to escape lately. Yesterday, I sat in my office, sifting through a hard drive full of files documenting years of cyber hate and harassment—evidence of rage so visceral it sent a shudder down my spine. Threats so intense I could imagine these women plotting ways to harm me if they thought they could get away with it: running me over in a dark alley, knocking me off a cliff with no witness on hand.

In an age of moral decay, digital empathy teeters on extinction. Anything goes. Hitler resurfaces as a controversial icon, misunderstood (in hindsight) by the masses. Men sit straight-faced in crisp button-downs on TV panels, casually professing admiration for Stalin.

But God forbid a woman with a newsletter examines Ghislaine Maxwell as a scapegoat, or vows to untangle the layers of a fleeting political scandal that led to an unexpected reconciliation between two female writers. When I mentioned a book by a digital mistress, the remarks here and in my DMs were mostly scathing—sentiments spewed by Christian women who profess forgiveness as central to their faith.

The hypocrisy is astounding.

I’ll be writing about Olivia Nuzzi as I see fit, rather than allowing vultures on the sidelines with scant insight to claim and profit from a twisted version sold as “fact” behind countless paywalls.

Tomorrow, we’ll hear from Joe Exotic. Later in the week: your party pet peeves and a handsome DC dinner spot highlighted by a gorgeous guest editor.

NOV 5 IS THE BRIGHTEST SUPER MOON OF 2025

This will be the second in a string of three supermoons. The next will be the December full moon. The moonrise also coincides with peak of southern Taurids meteor shower, meaning there is a chance you can see shooting stars while taking in the moon.

I’m behind on Housekeeping— betraying my earnest attempt to clock culture through curated weekly updates, but that’s only because I’ve been traveling nonstop. Over the past month, I’ve bounced between D.C., New York, Utah, and Italy. This week I may be headed to Long Island, then back to D.C. where I’ll tour a few amazing spots, including one led by a certain tall, handsome cabinet member 👀 and celebrate my birthday with friends and my trusted political crew.

When it comes to traditions, our family has few Halloween rituals. Old cars decked out to win school competitions. Pumpkin carving by the fire out back with pizza. Tom Waits’ Bone Machine on the stereo since the kids were born. Hayes is dressing up as ’60s Bob Dylan this year, polka-dot-shirt Dylan chasing electric liberation. His choice, though I was delighted, of course.

As for disgraced women, Elizabeth Holmes reposted my article on X, encouraging her audience to keep an eye out for upcoming pieces I’ve alluded to.

My series on Charlie Kirk is still taking shape.

The latest news on Bryan Kohberger—relayed to me by an expert on the case—is utterly shocking. I haven’t managed to pull it all into a draft yet, but my second option is to host her here so she can explain exactly what’s been uncovered. PAID subscribers this will be an exclusive conversation.

We’re also not done with Ghislaine Maxwell. There’s a lot unfolding in her case, and I’ve been speaking to sources “close to her” to collect and relay the details. Keep an eye out as well for a live conversation with a journalist who has studied the Epstein case for years. Our discussion will focus on Virginia Giuffre’s memoir.

