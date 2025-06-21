“Ryan Murphy’s JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette first look is a crime — according to critics.”

On This Day In 2011: Amy Winehouse gave her final performance in Belgrade, Serbia, appearing visibly unwell. The show was widely panned and led to the cancellation of her tour. She died a month later, adding another tragic note to the infamous 27 Club.

The president’s construction crew is paving over the Rose Garden as I type. At first, I thought it was a terrible, tactless idea. But then I saw the Rose Garden in person.

On my last visit to the White House, I asked Kaitlan Collins if I could take a Polaroid of her. She declined and pointed me toward the soon-to-be-extinct Rose Garden instead. Begrudgingly, I snapped a shot. I’m glad now I did.

Anyone upset about Trump turning grass into pavement—meant to host events and steady Melania in six-inch Louboutins—has probably never been to Mar-a-Lago.

His outdoor visions are dreamy. He says no one knows construction better than him.

Let the man terrace.

Terraces over tariffs.

Tomorrow I’ll be celebrating a dear friend’s engagement here in town. The theme is Goddess. I asked if I could show up in white silk pajamas, but the verdict’s still out on whether that qualifies as acceptable goddess attire.

Earlier this week we stood on the curb and watched SpaceX dissolve into the night’s sky. Machinery born of science, mimicking celestial design, makes it easy to forgive Elon and his drug-soaked, overly autistic outbursts. I never follow the launch schedule, so these sightings always catch me off guard. There’s something romantic about them— about him. Writing his own myth in real time while the rest of us argue in circular threads trying to make sense of it. Pundits on both sides are always debating whether he’s a greed-fueled technocrat destined to implode or a misunderstood poet of progress. The Walt Whitman of Silicon Valley. I’m leaning toward the latter, but we all know that could change tomorrow. Regardless, our children will remember how we paused on warm summer nights to admire these satellite streaked skies as footnotes to their cyber-coded childhoods.

Bless a problematic visionary.

In other news, everyone’s still fighting about everything, all the time. I’m learning that tracking political theater requires incensed expression and rewards a constant state of conflict, waged between loud media personalities. Makes me miss my days of lifestyle content creation ease.

Today, Loomer lobbed yet another grenade at the “Kennedy’s carnival barkers,” accusing us—me without mentioning me—of infiltrating the White House to sabotage the president by ushering in Democratic plants RFK and Tulsi. Whom she claims are promoting “rogue, proactive, and inflammatory foreign policy videos featuring nuclear explosions without approval from President Trump, his advisors, or U.S. national security officials”—all amid a conflict centered on Iran’s nuclear capabilities and threats.

Loomer (and now NYT) claim that the White House was furious over the war video and that she was summoned to the Oval Office because of it.

I’m told all is fine. That Tulsi has solid backing from the vice president and the people most threatened by her are the deep state. According to my sources, she’s been in briefings with the president all week.

Meanwhile, as internal MAGA fracturing drags on, it’s become a tiresome beat to chase. Ping-pong feuds on X get old fast—Trump vs. Elon one day, Trump vs. Tucker the next. If I see one more independent creator declare they’re “going into hiding” over what they’ve allegedly uncovered, I might throw my phone into the ocean. Julian Assange and Edward Snowden are still alive, ok? Rest assured, fringe vloggers snarling over unsourced rumors are going to be just fine.

Tucker’s interview with Ted Cruz had all my group chats applauding—some calling it his best yet. I haven’t watched the whole thing, but the clips I saw turned me off. It felt a little too snarky. Like Tucker in overdrive. Overproduced. Plotted.

Curious what you guys think.

Lately, I find myself nostalgic for the static-soaked voices on car radio—back when a handful of rogue commentators carved out space for real debate. That role has been replaced by a flood of cyber personalities yelling over each other, each urging us to tune into their lives on X or YouTube to witness the next horror unmasked. I remember Rush Limbaugh on the way to the grocery store across town. Larry King on TV when we got home. Oprah every afternoon after school.

Breitbart (GOD REST HIS SOUL) 14 years ago on Limbaugh

Yes, this is me admitting there are perks and pains to the boom in independent media I’m part of. Too many aggregators are giving life advice from the driver’s seat of their car. I’m not taking geopolitical cues from a sweaty man in a tank top.

Anyway, we’re on the verge of war.

Reportedly.

Assumedly.

And I’m not sure how to react. One of my sons asked me yesterday why I seem so calm. He’s hooked on paranoid TikTok updates from dismal 18-year-olds broadcasting from their mother’s basement—too young to remember the Weapons of Mass Destruction fiasco. I told him I wasn’t worried because I trust things will work out. These are things mothers say.

The truth is, I’m a product of Don DeLillo-style dread. I’ve been training my whole life for a grim, airborne toxic event and the slow fallout of nuclear advancement. I just don’t have the skill to write about it as brilliantly as he did.

On that note, I’m working on a feature about war in the Middle East—one that actually includes Iranians.

Stay tuned.

In the meantime, here’s your weekly roundup of the most unhinged, overanalyzed, and oddly profound dispatches pulled from my favorite group chats.

If you've been considering going back to therapy, check out our sponsor, BetterHelp, who is offering 1-week free for House Inhabit readers this Mental Health Awareness Month. Get Started Here .

Culture

Outrage is swirling—rightfully so—around the CBK film wardrobe catastrophe. Iconic looks have been replicated with what one commenter called “Zara stand-ins.” A top YouTube comment nails the sentiment: “There’s an article on Vogue with CBK’s original hairstylist explaining exactly how Carolyn’s look was achieved. I don’t know the actress they cast, but she has a completely different vibe. The crucial point of minimalism is quality—great materials, sartorial expertise.”

What we’ve seen so far is criminal.

JoJo Siwa confessed she was “pressured” into becoming a lesbian.

In Pitt-Jolie family drama: Shiloh dropped her father’s last name and stepped out with a new girlfriend, while Pax was reportedly seen stumbling away from an event, drunk.

Pam Anderson appeared barefaced on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

Natasha Lyonne is set to play Joan Rivers in an upcoming biopic—perfect casting, if you ask me.

Justin Bieber’s sad spiral continues mirroring Jack Schlossberg’s own slow motion spiral. He showed up on the West Coast with a buzz cut and nightly IG livestreams dispensing unsolicited love advice under different personalities.

Meghan Markle and Hilaria Baldwin are locked in competition for the title of “Most Annoying Woman on the Planet.” Who do you crown?

It’s Nicole Kidman’s birthday. Gemini, as no surprise.

Read: JK Ultra’s New Book

I’m delighted to share my friend Jennifer Carmody’s new book: At 285 pages, it’s the perfect summer read for conspiracy centered folk.

“Ken Not Included is part memoir, part manifesto, and fully mind-blowing—a sharp blend of cultural criticism, conspiracy insight, and punchlines, exploring how modern womanhood has been shaped (and misshaped) by media, marketing, and manipulation.”

Topics Discussed:

The shaving conspiracy: Before 1915, women didn’t shave. Then Gillette launched a razor “for ladies” and ran ads declaring body hair unfashionable. Culture didn’t shift naturally—corporate marketing dictated it. By the 1960s, nearly every American woman was shaving, not for hygiene, but because shame had been sold to them.

Tampons and the illusion of cleanliness: What gets marketed as “sanitary” is often pesticide-soaked, chlorine-bleached cotton. Tampons weren’t designed to liberate—they were designed to conceal. Periods were rebranded as something to sanitize, deodorize, and hide.

The invention of PR—and the hijacking of feminism: Edward Bernays, Freud’s nephew, rebranded propaganda as “Public Relations” and used it to sell not just products, but identities. His campaigns didn’t just shape what women bought—they shaped who women thought they were supposed to be.

Torches of freedom: In 1929, Bernays staged a media stunt at New York’s Easter Parade. Young women lit up Lucky Strikes in protest, and cigarettes suddenly became symbols of rebellion. The goal wasn’t liberation—it was market expansion.

Modern fairy tales: Today’s princesses aren’t born—they’re built. From influencers to reality stars, the fairy tale has been re-skinned for Instagram, with castles swapped for Calabasas mansions and love stories traded for sponsored content.

Weddings rebranded: The diamond engagement ring wasn’t tradition—it was a PR win by De Beers. “A Diamond Is Forever” was copywritten into existence, and weddings became a $70 billion industry where love is measured in carats and curated photo ops.

Mr. Right is a mental implant: The perfect man was never real—he was programmed into us. From childhood stories to rom-com tropes, women were trained to overlook the calm, available guy in favor of someone who fit the fantasy.

Teenagers were invented to sell products: The term “teenager” didn’t exist before the 1940s. It was coined by advertisers to open a new market—and teen culture has been shaped by corporate beta-testing ever since.

Workplace empowerment or masculine conditioning: Women were told that entering the workforce was liberation. But the cost was often emotional suppression, overachievement, and burnout in a system built for male rhythms. Equality came dressed in a pantsuit—with a packed schedule.

Are male and female brains really different? The book dives into the polarizing world of neurosexism, where science, politics, and ideology collide. Is gendered brain research taboo—or is it taboo because it’s true?

Virginity, purity culture, and the countdown to 18: Mainstream media sexualizes youth while publicly condemning predators. But the culture that enabled Epstein didn’t come out of nowhere. From “barely legal” content to countdowns on child stars’ birthdays, it was manufactured—then monetized.

Available now on Amazon here

RE: Alex Cooper